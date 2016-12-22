Kick Off: Player moves galore! | WillJo to OCSC? | New Nagbe transfer talk

Lots of player moves in MLS these days, both done deals and reports... Here is everything you need to know about the North American soccer scene today:

Free WillJo

Orlando City SC have reportedly come to terms with free agent Toronto FC midfielder Will Johnson. The move would reunite Johnson with his former Real Salt Lake coach Jason Kreis.

Home-cooked

A pair of MLS clubs added to their Homegrown Player ranks on Wednesday, with RSL signing UCLA midfielder Jose Hernandez and San Jose signing Cal defender Nick Lima.

Mexican trade agreement?

Goal.com's Ives Galarcep reports that US international left back Gregory Garza, currently with Liga MX's Tijuana, is nearing a loan spell with Atlanta United.

Celtic's dance with Darlington

The Scottish Sun claims that Glasgow powerhouse Celtic are making progress on a $4 million deal for Portland midfielder Darlington Nagbe, but there's a catch: It could throw a snag in Bruce Arena's USMNT January camp plans.

Sporting hunt?

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claims that Sporting CP netminder Beto has an option with an MLS club in the works.

Big Apple Danish?

Danish reports claim that NYCFC have eyes for Esbjerg captain Jeppe Andersen. If it happened, the player says, it would be "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

North stars?

FiftyFive.One reports that Minnesota United have agreed a transfer fee to bring back US winger Miguel Ibarra from Liga MX side Leon. They also claim the Loons are in talks with Rosenborg about goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey, who backstopped Portland to MLS Cup glory in 2015.

Fresh Oranges

After snagging an ace striker, the Houston Dynamo followed it up by landing Panama defender Adolfo Machado from Saprissa. And now they're being linked with a move for Olimpia's Honduras forward Romell Quioto.

School of hard knocks

Crew SC boss Gregg Berhalter says he will be putting the hard lessons learned last season to good use in 2017.

Rosenberry's USMNT moment

NBCSports.com has the story of how a scrimmage with the US national team last summer -- when he lined up behind Christian Pulisic -- set the stage for Philly rookie standout Keegan Rosenberry to get an expected USMNT call in January.

Expansion on the mind

Sports Illustrated scribe Brian Straus this week begins a series of in-depth looks at the 10 MLS expansion candidates. First up: Sacramento.

Turning blue

Sporting KC have claimed Homegrown Player rights on US Under-17 strike ace Josh Sargent.

Hugo boss

Former US U-15 coach Hugo Perez, now forced to follow the progress of US player development from the outside, here expresses some strong opinions about his time with U.S. Soccer and the trajectory of development in the US.

Quake remake

In time for Christmas, the San Jose Earthquakes have produced a Home Alone parody, with Tommy Thompson standing in for McCauley Culkin.

