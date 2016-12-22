ExtraTime Radio: Sacha Kljestan talks Europe, USMNT and the Red Bulls

LISTEN: Andrew and David might be on vacation, but they haven't forgotten to put a show together for all those ETR listeners on the road around the holidays. In this episode, you'll enjoy long sitdowns with Philadelphia Union duo C.J. Sapong and Keegan Rosenberry as well as a wide-ranging chat with Red Bulls No. 10 Sacha Kljestan.

The holidays are here, but the guys at ExtraTime Radio haven't forgotten about you!

In this show, Philadelphia Union duo C.J. Sapong and Keegan Rosenberry take you inside the cultural shift in the City of Brotherly Love then Sacha Kljestan chats about the Red Bulls' 2016 season, his time in Belgium, family life and his future with the US national team.

Look out for another episode featuring Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo on Dec. 29!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW