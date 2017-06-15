San Jose Earthquakes 2, San Francisco Deltas 0 | 2017 U.S. Open Cup Recap

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Earthquakes rookie midfielder Jackson Yueill scored just four minutes into his professional debut, sending his club on its way to a 2-0 victory against the NASL’s San Francisco Deltas in a Fourth Round U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday night.

With just his fifth touch of the match, Yueill – the sixth overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft – spun at 14 yards and knocked home a deflected free kick from teammate Danny Hoesen.

Cordell Cato doubled San Jose’s advantage just two minutes later, cashing in an acrobatic rebound attempt at the Deltas’ goalmouth after San Francisco goalkeeper Steward Ceus saved Cato’s initial try.

San Jose keeper Andrew Tarbell, making his first appearance of 2017, recorded six saves and netted a clean sheet.

Goals

4' – SJ – Jackson Yueill Watch

6' – SJ – Cordell Cato Watch

Full box score

Stats

Lineups

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (3-5-2, right to left): #28 Andrew Tarbell -- #24 Nick Lima, #15 Andres Imperiale, #5 Victor Bernardez, -- #7 Cordell Cato, #49 Simon Dawkins, #23 Florian Jungwirth (Janjigian 73'), #14 Jackson Yueill, #22 Tommy Thompson -- #9 Danny Hoesen (Salinas 68'), #8 Chris Wondolowski

SUBS: #1 David Bingham, #12 Matt Bersano, #36 Thomas Janjigian, #10 Jahmir Hyka, #6 Shea Salinas

SAN FRANCISCO DELTAS (4-3-3, right to left): #12 Steward Ceus -- #7 Jackson, #3 Nana Attakora, #5 Reiner Ferreira, #5 Kenny Teijsse (Hopkins 63') -- #4 Tyler Gibson (Sandoval 46'), #8 Cristian Portilla, #10 Kyle Bekker -- #25 Danny Cruz (Lubahn 73'), #9 Tommy Heinemann, #30 Michael Stephens

SUBS: #24 Alex Mangels, #20 Karl Ouimette, #2 Bryan Burke, #6 Patrick Hopkins, #27 Andrew Lubahn, #23 Greg Jordan, #17 Devon Sandoval