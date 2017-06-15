Sacramento Republic 4, Real Salt Lake 1 | 2017 U.S. Open Cup

SACRAMENTO, Ca. -- Playing with a squad mostly made up of reserves and youngsters, Real Salt Lake was exposed early and often against a Sacramento Republic FC attack that had failed to score in either of its last two USL games.

In the end, it was two first half set-piece goals and a first half stoppage time penalty from former MLSer Jeremy Hall that ended any Open Cup aspirations that RSL might have had.

The Republic dominated in nearly every meaningful statistical category en route to a 4-1 victory as Trinidad and Tobago international Trevin Caesar, Agustin Cazarez and Danny Barrera joined Hall on the scoresheet.

Box Score

29' - SAC - Trevin Caesar (Danny Barrera, James Kiffe) Watch

35' - RSL - Ricardo Velazco (Omar Holness) Watch

43' - SAC - Agustin Cazarez (Danny Barrera) Watch

45+1' - SAC - Jeremy Hall (PK) Watch

71' - SAC - Danny Barrera (James Kiffe) Watch

Lineups

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC (4-4-2, right to left): #12 Evan Newton -- #26 Elliott Hord, #23 Emrah Klimenta, #5 Chris Christian, #15 James Kiffe -- #10 Danny Barrera, #22 Jeremy Hall, #6 Agustin Cazarez, #17 Tyler Blackwood (Christian Chaney, 87') -- #19 Trevin Caesar (Wilson Kneeshaw, 67'), #9 Harry Williams (Gabe Gissie, 85')

UNUSED SUBS: Jakubek, McGlynn, Ochoa, Suma

REAL SALT LAKE (4-3-3, right to left): #1 Lalo Fernandez -- #3 Reagan Dunk (Andrew Brody, 82'), #6 Justin Schmidt, #40 James Moberg, #42 Max Lachowecki -- #12 Omar Holness, #43 Nick Besler, #29 Jose Hernandez (Daniel Haber, 67') -- #70 Jordan Allen (Brooks Lennon, 45'), #22 Ricardo Velazco, #23 Sebastian Saucedo

UNUSED SUBS: Sparrow, Gallagher, Curinga, Mulholland