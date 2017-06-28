New York Red Bulls 1 (5), Philadelphia Union 1 (3) | Open Cup Match Recap

The New York Red Bulls got some US Open Cup revenge on the Philadelphia Union.

Ryan Meara made a huge save on Fafa Picault and all five New York players scored in a shootout as the Red Bulls advanced in penalties, 5-3. Felipe buried the game-winning penalty kick after the game was deadlocked at 1-1 through regulation and extra time Wednesday night in the USOC Round of 16.

The Red Bulls — who were knocked out of the Open Cup in each of the last two seasons in Philly, including a 2015 shootout at Red Bull Arena — were coasting toward a win when Roland Alberg scored a dramatic 86th-minute equalizer, collecting a long pass from Jack Elliott behind the backline and firing one past Meara.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring late in the first half when, after a Union turnover, Sacha Kljestan received a feed from Bradley Wright-Phillips and beat Philly goalkeeper John McCarthy.

Meara and McCarthy had both made huge saves before that to keep the game deadlocked and kept things level in extra time to send the rivalry showdown into penalties.

The Red Bulls, who have now beaten the Union twice in the last 10 days, move on to face the New England Revolution, a 2-1 winner over D.C. United, in the quarterfinals.

Goals

42’ — NY — Sacha Kljestan

86' — PHI — Roland Alberg

Lineups

Philadelphia Union lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): #23 John McCarthy (GK) — #33 Fabinho, #3 Jack Elliott, #15 Josh Yaro, #12 Keegan Rosenberry — #6 Haris Medunjanin, #21 Derrick Jones — #22 Fafa Picault, #10 Roland Alberg, #17 CJ Sapong — #27 Jay Simpson

Substitutes: #29 Jake McGuire (GK), #28 Ray Gaddis, #5 Oguchi Onyewu, #4 Ken Tribbett, #20 Marcus Epps, #13 Chris Pontius, #24 Adam Najem

New York Red Bulls lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): #18 Ryan Meara (GK) — #92 Kemar Lawrence, #78 Aurelien Colin, #55 Damien Perrinelle, #33 Aaron Long — #4 Tyler Adams, #8 Felipe — #27 Sean Davis, #16 Sacha Kljestan, #15 Sal Zisso — #99 Bradley Wright-Phillips

Substitutes: #31 Luis Robles (GK), #21 Brandon Allen, #6 Dan Metzger, #7 Derrick Etienne Jr., #5 Connor Lade, #77 Daniel Royer, #30 Gonzalo Veron

Next Up