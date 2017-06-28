LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic | U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16
Lineups
LA Galaxy lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): #22 Jon Kempin (GK) – #16 Nathan Smith, #4 Dave Romney, #21 Hugo Arellano, #29 Josh Turnley – #25 Rafael Garcia, #8 Joao Pedro – #38 Bradford Jamieson IV, #40 Raul Mendiola, #15 Ariel Lassiter – #20 Jack McInerney
Substitutes: #31 Clement Diop (GK), #19 Jaime Villarreal, #24 Emannuel Boateng, #32 Jack McBean, #33 Jose Villarreal, #37 Jelle Van Damme, #63 Tyler Turner
Sacramento Republic FC lineup (4-4-2, right to left): #12 Evan Newton (GK) – #26 Elliot Hord, #23 Emrah Klimenta, #5 Christopher Christian, #15 James Kiffe – #10 Danny Barrera, #22 Jeremy Hall, #6 Agustin Cazarez, #17 Tyler Blackwood – #8 Wilson Kneeshaw, #19 Trevin Caesar
Substitutes: #1 Dominik Jakubek (GK), #4 Carlos Rodriguez, #13 Sammy Ochoa, #14 Lamin Suma, #9 Harry Williams, #21 Christian Chaney