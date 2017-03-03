MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Winter 2016/17

Signing The Seattle Sounders announced on March 2 that they have signed Ms Zach Mathers and Jordy Delem to the first-team roster after both played for Sounders FC 2 in 2016.

Rumor A piece on futbolcidade.com offers insight into the saga connecting AC Milan’s Keisuke Honda to the Seattle Sounders. It notes that the Italian club’s uncertain ownership situation has raised some questions over the timing of Honda’s rumored move to Seattle, specifically over whether Honda could arrives in MLS’ primary transfer window, which closes on May 8, or after his contract expires in the summer.

Rumor Italian outlets reported on Friday that the Seattle Sounders are close to adding Japanese international M Keisuke Honda from AC Milan. Honda, 30, would presumably command a Designated Player contract.

Loan The Sounders loaned Homegrown F Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati, the USL side announced on Feb. 6. The 19-year-old turned pro in 2015, and has spent most of his playing time the last two years with Seattle's USL side, S2, having made three career MLS appearances to date.

Report Seattle bid farewell to popular Swede Erik Friberg over the winter but according to Expressen on Jan. 29, the Sounders may acquire his countryman, M Gustav Svensson, from Chinese side Guangzhou in large part to that league's new restrictions on foreign players.

Rumor After earlier MLS Italia reports that Sevilla midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake was considering MLS, it appears he's now on the move, with an offer on the table, likely from the Sounders.

Training Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters on Jan. 27 that former Sounders star Steve Zakuani, who retired as a player after the 2014 season, has been training with the club this preseason and is "somewhere between training and on trial."

Signing Dipping into the reserve roster at USL side Sounders FC2, Seattle announced the signing of Cameroonian D Nouhou Tolo.

Trialist A former USMNT prospect and US youth international is on trial with the Seattle Sounders. D Gale Agbossomounde, formerly of Toronto and Colorado, is on Seattle’s initial preseason roster.

Signings The Seattle Sounders announced on Jan. 18 that they had signed forward Seyi Adekoya and midfielder Henry Wingo as the eighth and ninth Homegrown Players in team history.

Rumor Italian outlet SportLatina reported that Kenyan midfielder McDonald Mariga is drawing interest from the Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, and Vancouver Whitecaps. The Timbers, however, are the ones who are reportedly closest to signing him.

Rumor San Lorenzo's Sebastian Blanco is linked once again with a move to the Seattle Sounders after the player's agent told Argentina's Radio Punto the winger has received offers from the MLS side and from Club America.

Departing Multiple reports out of Paraguay on Dec. 31 have Sounders forward Nelson Haedo Valdez returning to his native Paraguay with Cerro Porteño.

Departing After having his option declined following the season, M Erik Friberg is on the verge of re-signing with his former club in Sweden, BK Hacken, according to a Swedish outlet.

Rumor The Seattle Sounders are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for AC Milan playmaker Keisuke Honda, with his agent saying he would prefer to come to MLS over China.

Report Word in Europe is that Real Salt Lake and MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders are reportedly set to battle Roma and Swansea for the services of young Groningen attacker Albert Rusnak. UPDATE: Fox Sports Netherlands journalist Martijn Visscher reports that RSL and Groningen have agreed to a deal for the 22-year-old Slovak inernational, though Rusnak and the MLS side have yet to agree to personal terms.

Trade On Dec. 23 Seattle Sounders announced they had acquired F Will Bruin from Houston Dynamo in exchange for Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money.

Trade The Sounders acquired attacking midfielder Harry Shipp in a trade with the Montreal Impact on Dec. 22, in exchange for general allocation money. Shipp, 25, spent the 2016 season with the Impact after beginning his professional career with hometown side Chicago Fire in 2014.

Rumor Reports on Twitter began circulating on Dec. 21 that the Sounders were close to signing a Nicaraguan defender, believed to be D Luis Fernando Copete. The 27-year-old was born in Colombia but has represented Nicaragua internationally, and currently plays for Nicaraguan powerhouse Real Esteli.

Report On Dec. 17 Sounder at Heart analyzed an early-December report from Algerian outlet Le Buteur that Seattle were one of several suitors for F/M Hilal El Arabi Soudani, an Algeria international and 2014 World Cup veteran who is considering a move from his current club Dinamo Zagreb.

Re-Entry The Sounders selected GK Bryan Meredith from San Jose in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Seattle will now pick up the 2017 contract option for Meredith, who returns to Seattle -- his first club -- after three years in San Jose.

Re-Entry Seattle lost D Dylan Remick to the Houston Dynamo in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.

Report A Dec. 13 report out of Scotland said that 23-year-old M Aaron Kovar would be on trial with Scottish second division leaders Hibernian.

Rumor MLS Italia reported on Dec. 14 interest from Colombian F Victor Ibarbo in joining the MLS champions. A 26-year-old who is a Colombian international, Ibarbo's club situation is currently shaky, as he's on loan at Greek side Panathinaikos, where he's played and scored in the Europa League this season. But reports are that he isn't getting paid regularly there, and could be looking to depart Italian side Caligiari permanently, where he's been on the books since 2011 but has been regularly sent out on loan.

Returning Seattle announced on Dec. 12 that the following players' contract options had been exercised for 2017: GK Tyler Miller, D Tony Alfaro, D Oniel Fisher, D Joevin Jones, D Roman Torres, M Brad Evans, M Aaron Kovar and F Victor Mansaray. The club confirmed that GK Stefan Frei, D Chad Marshall, M Osvaldo Alonso, M Nicolas Lodeiro, M Alvaro Fernandez, M Cristian Roldan, F Clint Dempsey and F Jordan Morris are all under contract for next year. .

Departing The Sounders also announced that they would not pick up 2017 options on the following players: F Oalex Anderson, M Michael Farfan, M Erik Friberg, F Herculez Gomez, M Andreas Ivanschitz, F Darwin Jones, D Damion Lowe, GK Charlie Lyon, D Tyrone Mears, D Jimmy Ockford, D Dylan Remick, M Nathan Sturgis and F Nelson Valdez. D Zach Scott had previously announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2016 season..

Trade On Dec. 5, the Seattle Sounders received General Allocation Money from Atlanta United FC in exchange for the righ of first refusal to M Miguel Almiron.