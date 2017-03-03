MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Winter 2016/17

Last updated: March 3, 2017
|
LATEST NEWS:
|Roster Moves
|Orlando City SC announced on Friday that they had acquired 30-year-old Swiss right back Scott Sutter from BSC Young Boys of the Swiss Super League and acquired striker Moussa Sane on loan from on loan from AS Dakar Sacré Sœur of the Senegalese first division, The Lions also signed midfielder Danny Deakin, their third-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, and waived defender David Mateos.
|Loan
|Atlanta United announced on Thursday that they have loaned forward Romario Williams and midfielder Jeffrey Otoo to USL affiliate Charleston Battery for the 2017 MLS season.
|Signing
|Toronto FC announced on Thursday that they have signed 21-year-old forward Raheem Edwards, a product of the club's academy, from Toronto FC II of the USL.
|Signing
|The LA Galaxy signed former academy and LA Galaxy II player Jaime Villareal to a Homegrown Player contract that was announced on March 2.
|Signing
|The Seattle Sounders announced on March 2 that they have signed Ms Zach Mathers and Jordy Delem to the first-team roster after both played for Sounders FC 2 in 2016.
|Signing
|The Montreal Impact announced on March 2 that they have signed F Matteo Mancosu to a 2-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money. Mancosu had three goals and four assists in 15 games with the Impact last season after arriving from Italian side Bologna on a half-season loan.
MLS LIVE | Starting at just $14.99/mo
Try the best deal in streaming soccer. Watch hundreds of out-of-market MLS matches live or on-demand on your computer, mobile device, or connected TV. Three plans available - Subscribe today!
|
|Loan
|Atlanta United announced on March 2 that they have loaned forward Romario Williams and midfielder Jeffrey Otoo to USL affiliate Charleston Battery for the 2017 MLS season.
|Trade
|Atlanta United FC announced on March 1 that they have traded for G Kyle Reynish from New York Red Bulls in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.
|Report
|AS Chile reported on Feb. 25 that Atlanta United are acquiring GK Fabian Cerda from Chilean third-tier side Trasandino de Los Andes, and that he will join ATL before their MLS debut on March 5. Cerda would be the fourth 'keeper on their roster; Brad Guzan will also arrive in summer.
|Rumor
|Italian website Calciomercatoweb.it reported on Feb. 23 that veteran Brazilian right back Maicon may be on the move to Atlanta United. The 35-year-old, who has played for Monaco, Roma, Manchester City and Inter, is out of contract and has reportedly turned down offers from other Serie A and European teams in favor of pursuing a new experience in the USA.
|Loan
|Atlanta United FC are loaning F Jeffrey Otoo to USL affiliate Charleston Battery for the 2017 season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Otoo was signed on June 1, 2016, and made four appearances with the team. His departure reduces the number of international players on Atlanta's roster, taking their total to 12.
|Signing
|On Feb. 10, Atlanta United announced that they had signed MLS SuperDraft pick Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. The midfielder was selected in the third round of the draft.
|Signing
|Atlanta United made the latest rumored acquisition of a South American player official on Feb. 6, announcing the addition of M Carlos Carmona as a discovery signing from Italian side Atalanta.
|Signing
|On Feb. 2, Atlanta United announced the signing their third Designated Player by acquiring Venezuelan international forward Josef Martinez on loan from Serie A side Torino FC.
|Report
|According to a Jan. 31 report from Chile’s El Grafico, M Carlos Carmona, who most recently played for Italian side Atalanta, has turned down Universidad de Chile and will be signing with Atlanta United.
|Rumor
|Reports from Italy have linked Atlanta United to Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, currently with Serie A side Torino. The forward has also been linked to England's Birmingham City and Turkey's Trabzonspor.
|Signing
|One day after Estudiantes manager Agustin Alayes said in a press conference that 24-year-old center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was transferred to Atlanta United FC, the MLS club confirmed the signing.
|Signing
|Middlesbrough and Atlanta United FC have confirmed the long-rumored acquisition of US national team GK Brad Guzan, who will join the expansion club during the secondary ("summer") window.
|Signing
|Atlanta United FC announced the loan signing of defensive midfielder Anton Walkes from Premier League side Tottenham.
|Rumor
|The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported on Jan. 24 that right back Tyrone Mears has joined Atlanta United for their preseason preparations in Bradenton, Florida. Mears' paperwork to officially become a member of the club is expected to be processed this week, per the report.
|Signing
|Atlanta United acquired midfielder Yamil Asad on a season-long loan as a Discovery Signing on Jan. 11.
|Report
|On Jan. 6 ESPN Brazil reported that Atlanta United is targeting Ecuadorian international attacking midfielder Juan Cazares. Atlanta United coach Tata Martino has allegedly been in direct contact with Cazares.
|Report
|Fox Deportes reported on Jan. 3 that Colombian winger Darwin Quintero is considering a move to MLS as he faces an "imminent" exit from Liga MX powerhouse Club América, with Atlanta and two other teams showing interest.
|Report
|According to a report in Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Jan. 2, Argentine center back Martín Demichelis, a veteran of two World Cups, could be negotiating to terminate his contract with RCD Espanyol while pondering an offer to join Atlanta United FC. On Jan. 17 Spanish club Malaga announced they signed Demichelis until the end of the season after his contract was terminated by Espanyol.
|Rumor
|A report from Goal.com's Ives Galarcep on Dec. 30 said that Atlanta has big-ticket targets in Argentina and Mexico for their third Designated Player spot.
|Rumor
|A report from Goal.com's Ives Galarcep on Dec. 21 said that US international Greg Garza was set to join Atlanta United on loan from Club Tijuana for the 2017 season. Garza has fallen out of favor and been sidelined by injuries for an extended period with Xolos, and recently expressed interest in coming to MLS next season.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 22, Juan G. Arango reported the deal would be a loan, with the option to buy. Velez Sarsfield tweeted out news of Asad being loaned to MLS on Jan. 9
|Signing
|Atlanta United signed veteran free agent midfielder Jacob Peterson on Dec. 21.
|Rumor
|Argentine network TyC reported on Dec. 15 that rumored Atlanta United transfer target Oscar Romero will instead be signing with Chinese Super League side Shanghai S.I.P.G. ESPNFC's Jeff Carlisle previously reported on Dec. 13 that ATL are on the verge of signing Romero for a transfer fee in the $6-$7 million range.
|Signing
|Atlanta United took the first MLS free agent plunge of the offseason, announcing on Dec. 14 they have signed M Jeff Larentowicz. One of the most experienced active players in the league, Larentowicz is expected to bring a veteran presence to the MLS expansion side.
|Rumor
|With the rumored pursuit of M Oscar Romero, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported on Dec. 13 that the previous interest in Mexican D/M Andres Guardado had ended for Atlanta, although he also noted Guardado could still be a transfer target for other MLS clubs.
|Trades
|Just hours after the Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Atlanta traded goalkeeper Clint Irwin back to Toronto FC in exchange for TFC right back Mark Bloom and general allocation money. They also sent Expansion Draft pick Donny Toia to Orlando for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
|Exp. Draft
|Atlanta United picked up left back Donny Toia, defender Zach Loyd, goalkeeper Clint Irwin, right back Mikey Ambrose and goalkeeper Alec Kann with the club's five picks in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
|Trade
|Atlanta acquired an international roster spot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for their 2nd-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft. The deal gives ATL nine such slots on their roster.
|Trade
|Atlanta acquired Romario Williams from Montreal, Harrison Heath from Orlando and Kevin Kratz from Philadelphia in a flurry of deals during the MLS half-day trade window on Dec. 11.
|Trade
|After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The 3-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
|Trade
|A rumored trade materialized on Dec. 11, as 32-year-old defender Michael Parkhurst was traded by Columbus to Atlanta in return for allocation money. The 2007 MLS Defender of the Year had his contract option previously declined by Columbus, but the trade secured his future without subjecting him to the end-of-season player acquisition mechanisms.
|Rumor
|SB Nation blog Dirty South Soccer reported on Dec. 5 that Atlanta United were targeting three players from head coach Gerardo Martino's old side, Argentine side Newell's Old Boys. The report says Atlanta are looking at D Milton Valenzuela, D Maximiliano Pollachi, and M Joaquin Torres, and that all three players could be loan signings for the 2017 expansion side.
|Signing
|Shortly after it was reported on Dec. 5 that Atlanta United would be signing Lanus M Miguel Almiron, the expansion side made the deal official. ESPN reported that the player came with a lofty price tag of $8 million or more. As part of the deal, Atlanta also sent General Allocation Money to Seattle for Right of First Refusal on the player. Multiple reports originally emerged from South America on Dec. 2 that the 22-year-old Paraguayan international, who once played under Atlanta coach Gerardo Martino at Cerro Porteño, would be moving to the club.
|Signing
|On Dec. 2 Atlanta United announced the Discovery Signing of US youth international Brandon Vazquez, acquiring the 18-year-old striker from Liga MX side Club Tijuana.
|Rumor
|The Washington Post's Steven Goff cited anonymous sources to report on Dec. 1 that Atlanta have "explored the possibility" of signing US international Fabian Johnson, a standout with Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach.
|Rumor
|A report emerged from the Costa Rican press on Nov. 30 that Atlanta United are interested in Saprissa D Francisco Calvo.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 20, rumors emerged which have Atlanta United pursuing former LA Galaxy star forward Robbie Keane.
|Report
|Mexican international Andres Guardado on Nov. 12 confirms that Atlanta United have expressed interest in his services, but that no formal offer has come through.
|Report
|A Nov. 2 a Sports Illlustrated report claimed that Atlanta United are interested in landing RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando.
|
|Signings
|The Chicago Fire announced the signings of two more 2017 MLS SuperDraft picks on Feb. 27, adding M Brandt Bronico and D Matej Dekovic, both teammates at UNC Charlotte as well.
|Signings
|The Chicago Fire announced the signings of their top two 2017 MLS SuperDraft picks on Jan. 30, M Daniel Johnson and GK Stefan Cleveland, who were also teammates at the University of Louisville in 2016.
|Signing
|The Chicago Fire on Jan. 27 announced the signing of 18-year-old academy midfielder and US youth international Djordje Mihailovic as the 9th Homegrown signing in club history.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 20, a report from The Telegraph indicated that Manchester United is still in talks with MLS clubs regarding to a possible move for M Bastian Schweinsteiger. Guillermo Rivera of Fire Confidential reported on Jan. 4 that Man United were attempting to get as much money as possible out of the transfer. Although the Fire are reportedly still interested in the German star, Rivera reports the monetary demands for Schweinsteiger by Man United may delay the signing, or even put it off altogether.
|Report
|FourFourTwo USA's Paul Tenorio reported on Jan. 16 that the New York Red Bulls have traded M Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in 2017 and 2018 general allocation money.
|Report
|On. Jan. 15, radio host Anthony Totera tweeted that Canadian defender Drew Beckie has been invited to try out for a roster spot on the Chicago Fire this preseason.
|Report
|How will the Chicago Fire use the $250,000 in allocation money NYCFC sent over for the No. 3 pick in Friday's SuperDraft? It could help land a 2017 target, according to GM Nelson Rodriguez.
|Rumor
|Tuttomercatoweb.it reports that the Chicago Fire have made an offer for 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi, who currently plays for Serie A outfit Torino.
|Signing
|The Chicago Fire announced on Jan. 7 that they'd signed veteran Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava, most recently of Colombian Primera A side Atletico Bucaramanga. Pending receipt of his ITC and P1 visa, he comes to the team as a Discovery Player on a one-year contract, with club options for 2018 and 2019.
|Signing
|The Chicago Fire announced on Jan. 5 they have signed F Luis Solignac to a two-year deal with a club option for a third year. The Argentine, 25, scored two goals in 13 league appearances for the Fire in 2016, after being traded from the Colorado Rapids in August.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 29, a Uruguyan outlet reported that the Fire were close to signing GK Jorge Bava. Fire Confidential's Guillermo Rivera reported the same on Jan. 4. Bava has spent his entire career to date in Latin America, with his only stint outside South America coming in 2008 with Liga MX side Atlas. Chicago currently only have one goalkeeper, Matt Lampson, on the roster.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 27, a Serbian report said that the Fire were after Villareal defender Antonio Rukavina.
|Signing
|The Fire made it official on Dec. 20, signing F Nemanja Nikolic as a Designated Player from Polish Champions League side Legia Warsaw. The Hungarian international won the Polish Ekstraklasa Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards last season. ESPNFC previously reported on Dec. 1 that the Fire beat out Hull City in the race to sign Nikolic.
|Re-Entry
|The Chicago Fire lost GK Patrick McLain when he was picked by Orlando City in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.
|Trade
|After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The three-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
|Rumor
|A report from the Costa Rican press from Nov. 30 linked Saprissa midfielder Marvin Angulo to the Fire.
|Rumor
|A Goal USA report by Nick Sabetti on Nov. 24 claimed that the Fire have made a three-year offer to Manchester United's German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. Klaus Augenthaler, an icon at Schweinsteiger's longtime club Bayern Munich, subsequently told Omnisport he expects the move to happen.
|Returning
|On Nov. 23 the Fire exercised contract options for: M Arturo Alvarez, D Jonathan Campbell, GK Sean Johnson, GK Matt Lampson, M Matt Polster, D Brandon Vincent, M Joey Calistri, M Drew Conner and D Patrick Doody
|Returning
|The Fire revealed the players under contract for 2017: F David Accam, F David Arshakyan, F Michael de Leeuw, M Collin Fernandez, M John Goossens, D Michael Harrington, D Johan Kappelhof and D Joao Meira
|Released
|Also on Nov. 23, the Fire declined contract options for: M Razvan Cocis, D Eric Gehrig, M Nick LaBrocca, GK Patrick McLain, M Alex Morrell, D Rodrigo Ramos, M Michael Stephens, F Luis Solignac and M Khaly Thiam
|
|Rumor
|Soccer Italia reported on Feb. 13 that Colorado, Vancouver and the New York Red Bulls are battling to bring US international F Aron Johannsson to MLS. Johannsson currently plays for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
|Signing
|The Colorado Rapids signed veteran free-agent F Alan Gordon to a one-year deal on Jan. 23.
|Departing
|After Colorado declined his 2017 contract option earlier in the offseason, MLS veteran Marco Pappa returned to his homeland to sign a six-month deal with Guatemalan side CSD Municipal on Jan. 20.
|Report
|The Denver Post reports free agent forward Alan Gordon is close to signing with the Colorado Rapids.
|Reports
|Norwegian site FotballKanalen reported on Jan. 7 that 22-year-old Ghanaian Gilbert Koomson could be headed to the Colorado Rapids from Norwegian side Sogndal, a move confirmed by Ghanasoccernet.com the following day. The attacker led the Tippeligaen in assists last season.
|Signings
|The Colorado Rapids signed University of Denver D Kortne Ford and Creighton University standout M Ricardo Perez to Homegrown contracts on Jan. 6.
|Report
|On Dec. 30, Goal reported that a source close to the Colorado Rapids said the team is close to signing Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng from Manchester City. The move could happen early this week, when the international transfer window opens.
|Trade
|Colorado acquired the LA Galaxy's highest 1st Round 2017 SuperDraft pick (No. 15) and a conditional 2nd Round 2018 pick on Dec. 13 in exchange for the rights to US international midfielder Jermaine Jones.
|Trade
|Atlanta United acquired an international roster spot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for their second-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
|Trade
|The Rapids sent D Joseph Greenspan to Minnesota United on Dec. 11, in exchange for MNUFC's third-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
|Report
|University of Denver CB Kortne Ford told the Denver Post in its Dec. 11 editions he is in discussion with the Colorado Rapids.
|Report
|M Jermaine Jones, who is out of contract with the Rapids, was spotted courtside at an LA Lakers game with members of the LA Galaxy front office on Dec. 8, sparking speculation about a move for the US national team veteran and SoCal resident. LA's president Chris Klein later confirmed meeting with Jones. Rapids blog Burgundy Wave delved into the potential logistics of such a move.
|Rumor
|Transfer chatter on Oct. 26 has Swedish clubs Djugardens IF and Ostersunds FK eyeing Rapids defender Axel Sjoberg.
|
|Signings
|Crew SC announced the signings of 2017 MLS SuperDraft picks D Connor Maloney and GK Logan Ketterer on Feb. 20. Maloney was a third-round selection (49th overall) out of Penn State University, while Ketterer was a fourth-round pick (71st overall) from Bradley University.
|Report
|Columbus Crew SC are currently in Brazil for a preseason camp, and reports suggest they are set to take 20-year-old M Artur home with them, via a year-long loan from Sao Paulo FC.
|Signing
|Columbus Crew SC announced on Jan. 24 that they have signed Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu, who most recently played for Norwegian side Stromsgodset IF.
|Rumor
|Massive Report reported on Jan. 23 that Columbus Crew SC will sign Ghanaian M Mohammad Abu from Stromgodset. Abu is a compact holding midfielder, who would reportedly sign on a two-year deal.
|Departing
|On Jan. 17, AC Horsens announced that Steve Clark has joined the team. Nordicbet.dk editor Soren Sorgenfri tweeted on Jan. 12 that the former Columbus Crew SC goalkeeper was on the brink of joining the Danish club, one day after Crew beat writer Andrew King tweeted that Clark was drawing interest from multiple teams in Denmark.
|Signing
|Crew SC announced on Jan. 5 they have signed D Josh Williams. The 28-year-old Ohio native was selected by Columbus in December's Re-Entry Draft from Toronto FC, and previously played for Crew SC 2010-14.
|Report
|On Dec. 30, Taylor Twellman reported that Columbus Crew SC are close to signing Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah, a 26-year-old who boasts a U-20 World Cup win in 2009 and a turn in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal. They completed the deal on January 3, acquiring him as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing.
|Report
|Columbus owner Anthony Precourt gave Crew SC fans a teaser on Wednesday morning, tweeting that he anticipates a Designated Player signing to be completed next week.
|Signing
|Columbus completed the Discovery Signing of Finland international D Jukka Raitala on Dec. 23.
|Re-Entry
|Columbus selected D Josh Williams from Toronto with the third overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. Crew SC will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Williams, who played for Columbus from 2010-2014. If an agreement can’t be reached, Columbus will hold Williams’ MLS rights.
|Signing
|Columbus announced on Dec. 20 they had signed Maryland D Alex Crognale as a Homegrown Player.
|Report
|On Dec. 16, Metro reported that "several" prominent English clubs are eyeing productive Crew SC F Ola Kamara for an offseason loan stint. On Dec. 20, Crew SC Chairman Anthony Precourt confirmed Kamara is not going anywhere.
|Exp. Draft
|Crew SC lost center mid Mohammed Saeid to Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft.
|Report
|On Dec. 12, The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported, per sources, that University of Maryland defender Alex Crognale, a first-team All-American, signed a Homegrown deal with Columbus. The signing was made official on Dec. 20.
|Trade
|Goal.com's Ives Galarcep reported that Atlanta and Columbus had agreed to a trade that will send D Michael Parkhurst to the 2017 expansion side in return for allocation money. The 2007 MLS Defender of the Year had his option declined by Columbus, but the trade would secure his future without subjecting him to the end-of-season player acquisition mechanisms and allow Crew SC to get something in return for the 32-year-old. That transaction was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
|Rumor
|Mexico-based journalist Alex Soliz Ramirez reported on Nov. 27 that Crew SC have made an offer to CF Monterrey left back and US international Edgar "El Homie" Castillo, who made just three appearances for Los Rayados in this year's Liga MX Apertura amid injury troubles.
|Returning
|On Nov. 23 the club exercised 5 more contract options: D Nicolai Naess, M Dilly Duka, M Marshall Hollingsworth, M Cristian Martinez and M Mohammed Saeid.
|Returning
|Crew SC announced other players already under contract for 2017: GK Zack Steffen, GK Brad Stuver, D Harrison Afful, D Waylon Francis, D Gaston Sauro, M Ethan Finlay, M Hector Jimenez, M Rodrigo Saravia, M Ben Swanson, M Tony Tchani, F Adam Jahn and F Ola Kamara.
|Released
|The club declined contract options for GK Steve Clark, GK Matt Pacifici, D Corey Ashe (D) and M Cedrick Mabwati.
|Departing
|Crew SC announced on Nov. 23 that D Chad Barson and D Michael Parkhurst wre out of contract with the club.
|Returning
|On Nov. 21 the club exercised contract options for: M Federico Higuain, M Justin Meram, and M Wil Trapp
|
|Signing
|D.C. United announced the signing of midfielder/defender Maxim Tissot on Feb. 24 following a successful preseason trial. Tissot spent most of the previous four seasons with the Montreal Impact. The Washington Post reported on Feb. 10 that the club was planning to offer the Canadian national team member a deal.
|Trade
|D.C. United and the Montreal Impact both announced a trade on Feb. 22 that gave the Canadian club an international roster spot in 2017 in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money.
|Report
|Former Chicago Fire and D.C. United forward Kennedy Igboananike was unveiled on Tuesday as the latest signing of Greek first division club Veria.
|Rumor
|On Feb. 1, Metro reported that veteran wide midfielder Lloyd Sam is in talks to get a contract extension from D.C. United and that a deal is expected to be finalized in the near future.
|Signing
|D.C. United announced the signing of Wake Forest M Ian Harkes, son of D.C. legend John Harkes, to a Homegrown deal on Jan. 23. Harkes captained Wake Forest to the College Cup final in 2016, and becomes the latest D.C. United academy product to sign for the club.
|Report
|Black and Red United reported on Jan. 21 that D.C. United have signed free agent winger Sebastien Le Toux. Le Toux, 33, was previously with the Colorado Rapids and has also played for the Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York Red Bulls.
|Re-Signing
|D.C. United announced on Jan. 18 that they have re-signed out-of-contract midfielder Jared Jeffrey, who set career highs in appearances, starts, minutes played, goals and shots with the Black-and-Red in 2016.
|Report
|The Washington Post reported on Jan. 15 that D.C. United was set to sign Wake Forest midfielder and Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes to a Homegrown Player deal.
|Trade
|On January 3 D.C. United sent Homegrown midfielder Collin Martin to Minnesota United in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 SuperDraft.
|Report
|The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported on Dec. 27 that the club are close to signing Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes to a Homegrown deal. Harkes is the son of former US national team and United captain John Harkes, and the 21-year-old is a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given to college soccer's top player. Ian won that honor on Jan. 6 and will reportedly decide on D.C.'s HGP offer in the coming week.
|Returning
|On Dec. 19 D.C. United announced that free agent D Sean Franklin has re-signed with the Black-and-Red on a "multi-year" deal.
|Reports
|Multiple outlets reported on D.C.'s interest in Costa Rican attacker Jose Guillermo Ortiz in early December. Then, the Washington Post's Steven Goff tweeted on Dec. 16 that the 24-year-old – who scored twice in Alajuelense's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal defeat of D.C. last year – would indeed join United in 2017, on loan with an option to buy. The transaction was completed on Dec. 20.
|Released
|D.C. announced on Dec. 12 that they did not exercise the 2017 options for D Chris Korb, GK Andrew Dykstra and F Alvaro Saborio; all three became eligible for the Re-Entry Draft process.
|Trade
|On Dec. 12 FourFourTwo reported that D.C. were set to trade F Kennedy Igboananike and a 2017 international roster spot to Portland in exchange for the Timbers' 2017 second-round SuperDraft pick; the deal was announced later that day.
|Trade
|Also on Dec. 12, the Washington Post's Steven Goff reported that United were "in the process" of trading M Miguel Aguilar and a future draft pick to the LA Galaxy in exchange for a selection in next month's 2017 SuperDraft. The deal was announced later that day, albeit with LA receiving Aguilar and a 2019 fourth-round pick and D.C. getting a 2018 fourth-round pick.
|Report
|The Washington Post reported on Dec. 6 that D.C. United D Luke Mishu had retired to pursue non-soccer opportunities, and that the club had declined 2017 options on GK Andrew Dykstra, D Chris Korb and M Miguel Aguilar.
|Signed
|After months of swirling rumors, the Black-and-Red secured D Steve Birnbaum to a new, long-term contract on Dec. 2, re-signing the center back to a deal reported by ESPN to be four years in length.
|Transfer
|On Nov. 16, DC acquire M Luciano Acosta on a permanent transfer from Boca Juniors following the expiration of his one-year loan agreement in 2016.
|Released
|Costa Rican F Alvaro Saborio announced on Twitter on Nov. 14 that he would not be returning to D.C.
|
|Signings
|FC Dallas announced on Feb. 7 that they had signed 31-year-old D Hernan Grana on loan from Argentine side All Boys (one year with an option to buy) and 21-year-old M Carlos Cermeno from Venezuelan side Deportivo Tachira, also on loan with an option to buy.
|Report
|Venezuelan outlet Gol Criollo reported Feb. 4 that M/D Carlos Cermeno was headed on loan to FC Dallas from Deportivo Tachira FC, and other reports followed. The 21-year-old, first capped by Venezuela in March, plays out on the left, either midfield or back, depending on the XI.
|Report
|Following Argentine outlet Solo Ascenso reporting on Wednesday that D Hernan Grana is set to sign with FC Dallas, further confirmations are bubbling into the weekend, including Ferro Carril Oeste announced on Feb. 2 that the Argentine club had agreed to send Grana to MLS on a six-month loan. Grana previously played with the Columbus Crew in 2015, making seven regular season appearances before his contract was cancelled during the season by mutual agreement.
|Signing
|After FC Dallas owner and president Dan Hunt teased a Designated Player signing to Goal.com, the team completed the acquisition of Paraguayan striker Cristian Colman, who will turn 23 in February. Reports of the deal began swirling earlier this month, notably from Brazilian outlet UOL.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 6, Argentine newspaper El Liberal reported extensively on a new contract signing for Fernando Quiroz, the head coach for Club Atletico Sarmiento, in the country's first division. In the article, he mentioned that he might be looking for a replacement for goalkeeper Julio Chiarini, who is rumored to have an offer from FC Dallas.
|Transfer
|FC Dallas announced on Jan. 6 that Trabzonspor had exercised the purchase option in their loan deal for winger Fabian Castillo, transferring the Colombian's rights to the Turkish club.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 4, FC Dallas technical director Fernando Clavijo dismissed rumors of Maxi Urruti's possible departure via Twitter. Back on Dec. 30, an Ecuadorian radio station had reported that Ecuadorian league champs Barcelona had struck a loan-with-buy-option agreement with the MLS club to land the forward.
|Signing
|On Dec. 27, FC Dallas announced they'd signed free agent Javier Morales, a legend at his former team, Real Salt Lake. The 10-year MLS veteran has scored 49 goals and assisted 81 others in 240 appearances for RSL since 2007.
|Signing
|FC Dallas announced the signing of Homegrown D Reggie Cannon on Dec. 22.
|Signings
|Dallas announced the signings of Belgian M Roland Lamah and Costa Rican D Jose Salvatierra on Dec. 16.
|Rumor
|Argentina-based journalist Emmanuel Quispe reported on Dec. 15 that former Real Salt Lake M Javier Morales will be signing with FC Dallas.
|Signing
|On Dec. 15, the team re-signed veteran defender Atiba Harris to a new contract.
|Signing
|FC Dallas announced the signing of Ecuadorian D Anibal Chala on Dec. 14 from El Nacional. The 20-year-old is a former Ecuador youth international. Ecuadorian journalist Stalin Cobena had previously reported the signing on Dec. 3.
|Report
|A Tweet from FC Dallas reporter Carter Baum on Dec. 13 reports that technical director Fernando Clavijo says a deal to bring in a winger to permanently replace Fabian Castillo is "Done."
|Exp. Draft
|FC Dallas lose Zach Loyd to Atlanta United in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
|Signed
|On Nov. 22 FCD unveil their 17th Homegrown player signing: 15-year-old Bryan Reynolds, a member of the US Under-17 national team.
|Returning
|FC Dallas announce on Nov. 21 they had exercised contract options for: D Matt Hedges, F Tesho Akindele, F Michael Barrios, D Maynor Figueroa, F Maxi Urruti, M/F Timo Pitter, F Colin Bonner, D Aaron Guillen, GK Jesse Gonzalez and GK Chris Seitz.
|Returning
|The club also confirmed on Nov. 21 the names of 10 players already under contract for 2017: M Kellyn Acosta, F/M Coy Craft, M Mauro Diaz, M Jesus Ferreira, M Carlos Gruezo, D Moises Hernandez, D/M Ryan Hollingshead, M Paxton Pomykal, M Victor Ulloa and D Walker Zimmerman.
|Released
|FCD announced on Nov. 21 they would not pick up the contract options for: D Aubrey David, M Carlos Lizarazo, F Getterson, M Juan Esteban Ortiz, M Mauro Rosales, D Norberto Paparatto and GK Ryan Herman.
|Released
|FC Dallas announced that D Zach Loyd, D Atiba Harris and F Carlos Ruiz were out of contract.
|Signing
|On Nov. 17 FC Dallas announced the Homegrown signing of 15-year-old Jesus Ferreira, son of former MLS MVP David Ferreira.
|
|Signings
|The Houston Dynamo announced on March 1 that they have signed four players – M Joe Holland, M Memo Rodriguez, D Taylor Hunter and D George Malki – to MLS contracts.
Holland was selected by Houston with the 10th overall pick in January’s SuperDraft, while Rodriguez, Hunter and Malki all played under Houston head coach Wilmer Cabrera with the Dynamo’s USL affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC, in 2016. Rodriguez, who was on Houston’s roster in 2015, is a product of the Dynamo academy and will count as a Homegrown player this year.
|Signing
|The Dynamo announced D DaMarcus Beasley had been re-signed on Feb. 10. The Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepkin reports the deal for the US international, who joined Houston during the 2014 season, is for one year.
|Signing
|The Houston Dynamo announced on Jan. 24 that they have signed veteran striker Vicente Sanchez. The 37-year-old Sanchez had previously spent time with Dynamo head coach Victor Cabrera at the Colorado Rapids.
|Rumor
|Houston Chronicle reporter Corey Roepken tweeted on Jan. 24 that the Houston Dynamo are set to announce the signing Vicente Sanchez, a 37-year-old forward who was previously a member of the Colorado Rapids.
|Report
|The Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepken reported on Jan. 21 that new head coach Wilmer Cabrera is interested in bringing back free agent left back DaMarcus Beasley, who is currently in camp with the US national team.
|Departure
|As first reported on Jan. 20 by the Deseret News, veteran D David Horst announced on Jan. 21 that he is leaving the Houston Dynamo to sign with Real Salt Lake. Horst, who spent time earlier in his career with RSL, was a free agent.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 19,a a tweet from Panamanian journalist Alvaro Martinez said the Houston Dynamo are interested in Panamanian left back Luis Ovalle, who currently plays for Zamora FC, in Venezuela.
|Trade
|On Jan. 13, Houston Dynamo acquired D A.J. DeLaGarza from the LA Galaxy in exchange for $125,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Allocation Money.
|Report
|Corey Roepken of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Houston Dynamo are still in negotiations with free agent left back DaMarcus Beasley, who the club is hoping to bring back for a fourth season but at a cheaper, non-DP price.
|Signing
|The Houston Chronicle reported on Jan. 4 that the club had finalized a deal to bring out-of-contract D Leonardo to the club. The Dynamo announced the move later in the day.
|Returning
|MySanAntonio.com reported on January 1 that Cruz Azul have declined their option to purchase forward Erick "Cubo" Torres from the Houston Dynamo. The erstwhile Mexico international was loaned out in September, but was injured shortly thereafter and rarely featured. Torres has yet to find goal in his two seasons with Houston.
|Returning
|Long-time central midfielder Ricardo Clark told the Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31 that he has no intention of retiring, with one guaranteed year left on his contract and a club option for the year after that.
|Signing
|The Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepken on Dec. 27 indicated the Dynamo were targeting an international defensive midfielder. Deportivo Cali's Juan David Cabeza was the likely candidate after the Colombian side's own Twitter account revealed it, and Cabezas was eventually signed on loan on Dec. 30.
|Rumor
|As the rumor mill had it on Dec. 27, Keyner Brown may not be long for the Houston Dynamo, with Twitter talk saying his option to buy was not exercised. The Dynamo acquired the Costa Rican defender on loan this past August.
|Report
|Also on Dec. 27, Roepken also reported that the Dynamo are negotiating with Re-Entry Draft selection Leonardo Da Silva.
|Signing
|On Dec. 23 Houston Dynamo announced the signing of Honduras F Romell Quioto on a transfer from CD Olimpia. The signing had previously been reported by Honduran outlet Diez on Dec. 21.
|Trade
|On Dec. 23, Houston Dynamo traded F Will Bruin to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money.
|Re-Entry
|Houston selected D Leonardo from LA with the second overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. Houston will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Leonardo. If an agreement can’t be reached, Houston will hold Leonardo’s MLS rights.
|Transfer
|After multiple reports indicated that Deportivo Saprissa captain Adolfo Machado would sign with Houston Dynamo for the 2017 season, the team announced the news officially on Dec. 21. The 31-year-old Panamanian defender had been in Costa Rica since 2014.
|Signing
|On Dec. 18 Honduran outlet Diez reported that the Dynamo and Sporting KC, and possibly other MLS clubs, are pursuing Honduras international striker Alberth Elis, 20, who is expected to leave Mexican club Monterrey on loan for all or part of 2017. On Dec. 20 Houston reporter Lester Gretsch tweeted that Elis-to-the-Dynamo was a "done deal," and on Dec. 20 Houston announced Elis' arrival on a year-long loan.
|Re-Entry
|The Houston Dynamo selected D Dylan Remick in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Houston must pick up Remick's option for the 2017 season. The left back spent the previous four years with the Seattle Sounders.
|Trade
|Houston Dynamo traded starting right back Sheanon Williams to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Dec. 13 in exchange for General Allocation Money.
|Exp. Draft
|Houston lost center mid Collen Warner to Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
|Report
|The Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepken reported on Nov. 28 that the Dynamo have not yet received official word from Cruz Azul regarding their option to buy F Erick "Cubo" Torres at the looming conclusion of his loan stint with the Liga MX club.
|Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised five contract options: M Eric Alexander, GK Calle Brown, D Kevin Garcia, M Alex and GK Joe Willis. D Jalil Anibaba re-signed with the club.
|Released
|The club declined contract options for D Sebastien Ibeagha, M Rob Lovejoy, M Cristian Maidana, D Raul Rodriguez and M Zach Steinberger. Rodriguez was in discussions to return to the club.
|Departing
|Houston announced on Nov. 28 that D DaMarcus Beasley, D David Horst, D Abdoulie Mansally and M Collen Warner were out of contract with the club. The team is in discussions with Beasley, Horst and Warner about a potential return. The club announced on Nov. 29 that M Rob Lovejoy is retiring from professional soccer.
|Undecided
|Houston announced on Nov. 28 that M Yair Arboleda, D Keyner Brown and M Jose Escalante would have their loans expire at the end of the calendar year. The Dynamo retain the right to negotiate with each of the players and their respective parent clubs through the end of the year, and those discussions are ongoing.
|Report
|New Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera previously led USL affiliate club RGVFC, and on Nov. 25 the Houston Chronicle's Corey Roepken reported that English central midfielder Charlie Ward, one of the Toros' top players in 2016, "has a good chance to be signed" by Houston for next season.
|Returning
|Erick "El Cubo" Torres tells FutbolMLS.com on Nov. 15 that he was looking forward to rejoining the Houston Dynamo after his loan deal with Cruz Azul is up. The Mexican side reportedly has a $2.5 million option.
|Out-of-Contract
|The contract of veteran left back DaMarcus Beasley expired at the end of 2016 and on Oct. 6 he told MLSsoccer.com “my gut feeling is, probably not" when asked about a potential return, claiming the club hadn't been in touch with him about it at the time. He is eligible for MLS free agency.
|
|Signing
|The LA Galaxy signed former academy and LA Galaxy II player Jaime Villareal to a Homegrown Player contract that was announced on March 2.
|Report
|Former Galaxy star Robbie Keane could be set for a move to the Persian Gulf, as Dubai-based club Al-Ahli posted images of the iconic Irish striker training with their squad on Feb. 6.
|Returning
|On Feb. 1, LA Galaxy announced that they signed veteran defender Jelle Van Damme to a contract extension, making him a Designated player.
|Signing
|The LA Galaxy made another addition to their midfield on Jan. 19, signing Portuguese youngster Joao Pedro using Target Allocation Money.
|Signing
|The LA Galaxy have had plenty of players linked to them, but made one long-awaited signing official on Jan. 18 when they announced the inking of Jermaine Jones, whose rights they had acquired from Colorado in December.
|Rumor
|According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, 23-year-old central midfielder Joao Pedro is set to move to the LA Galaxy.
|Rumor
|The Jonathan dos Santos-to-LA rumors are heating up, fueled in part by brother Giovani, who confirmed his sibling's intereste in joining the Galaxy at the annual MLS media day.
|Report
|The LA Galaxy aren't done making moves. Following Friday's trade for allocation money, the LA Times details what the club will do with that haul.
|Trade
|On Jan. 13, LA traded D A.J. DeLaGarza to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $125,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Allocation Money.
|Signing
|On Jan. 13 the Galaxy announced the signing of Homegrown defender Hugo Arellano. Arellano spent the 2016 season with LA Galaxy II in USL.
|Report
|LA Galaxy president Chris Klein told ESPNFC on Jan. 12 that the club is 'close' to signing veteran US national team midfielder Jermaine Jones.
|Report
|With rumors swirling about a potential family reunion on the LA Galaxy, Jonathan dos Santos told Marca-Claro on Jan. 11 that he would "love to go to Mexico or the United States" to play with his older brother Giovani.
|Rumor
|GhanaSoccerNet.com reported on Jan. 11 that the LA Galaxy are in negotiations with Argentine international Lucas Biglia. He was previously rumored to be talking with Atlanta United.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 10, Dutch newspaper de Gelderlander reported that the LA Galaxy have agreed to terms with NEC Nijmegen captain Gregor Breinburg.
|Report
|MLSsoccer.com's Sam Stejskal reiterated via Twitter on Jan. 9 a report from November claiming M Frank Lampard turned down contract offers from the LA Galaxy and Orlando City. Lampard remains a free agent after departing New York City FC.
|Retired
|LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee announced his retirement from professional soccer on Jan. 4.
|Rumor
|The Galaxy are interested in Irish M Conor Hourihane, according to a Dec. 17 report from The Sun. Hourihane, 25, currently captains English Championship side Barnsley and is described as a playmaker by the English tabloid.
|Rumor
|A report from CalcioMercato on Dec. 14 claimed the Galaxy are interested in acquiring Brazilian M Hernanes for the 2017 season. The 31-year-old, currently with Italian giants Juventus after previous stops at Serie A sides Inter Milan and Lazio, is said to be under contract until June 30, 2018, but the report says LA are looking at a loan option for him.
|Rumor
|A report out of Mexico relayed by LAG Confidential on Dec. 14 said that US international M Joe Corona, just returned to Club Tijuana from a loan stint at Dorados of Sinaloa, was interested in a move to the Galaxy. Corona returned to Tijuana on Dec. 15.
|Trade
|The LA Galaxy acquired the rights to US international Jermaine Jones in exchange for their highest 1st Round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft (No. 15 as of Dec. 13) and a conditional 2nd Round pick in 2018.
|Report
|As previously reported, on Dec. 12, D.C. United traded Miguel Aguilar and a future draft pick to the Galaxy in exchange for a selection in the 2017 SuperDraft.
|Report
|M Jermaine Jones, who was out of contract with the Colorado Rapids, was spotted courtside at an LA Lakers game with members of the LA Galaxy front office on Dec. 8, sparking speculation about a move for the US national team veteran and Southern California resident. LA's president Chris Klein later confirmed meeting with Jones. Rapids blog Burgundy Wave delved into the potential logistics of such a move.
|Rumor
|A report emerged from the Costa Rican press on Nov. 30 that the LA Galaxy are interested in Saprissa D Francisco Calvo.
|Report
|On Nov. 26, Whitecaps beat writer Marc Weber indicates that the rumored Keane-to-Vancouver move would not be happening.
|Rumor
|DH.be in Belgium reported on Nov. 25 that LA center back Jelle Van Damme would be interested in a potential offseason loan at his old club Standard Liege.
|Rumor
|According to a tweet by the LA Times' Kevin Baxter on Nov. 24, Sky Sports was linking the LA Galaxy with two central midfielders: Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Juventus man Sami Khedira.
|Departing
|It was announced on Nov. 22 that LA head coach Bruce Arena would leave the Galaxy to take over as head coach of the US men's national team.
|Departing
|The Galaxy announced that after five seasons with the club, veteran FW Robbie Keane would not be returning to the club following the expiration of his contract at the end of 2016. On the same day, assistant coach Dave Sarachan also announced his departure from the club.
|Departing
|On Nov. 15, LA announced that 36-year-old MF Steven Gerrard would not be returning to the club after his contract ran out at the end of 2016.
|
|Rumor
|On Feb. 21, Goal.com reported that Minnesota United have signed Swiss fullback Jerome Thiesson from FC Luzern in his native land. As part of the deal, Minnesota had to send $50,000 in General Allocation Money to Toronto FC for the player's discovery rights. Minnesota United announced the deal the same day.
|Reports
|Toronto FC were connected to a move for Swiss fullback Jerome Thiesson on Feb. 19, but other reports suggest that the 29-year-old could leave FC Luzern to join Minnesota United instead.
|Trade
|Minnesota United FC acquired GK Bobby Shuttleworth on Feb. 15 in a trade with the New England Revolution, in exchange for F Femi Hollinger-Janzen.
|Signing
|Minnesota United FC signed 25-year-old M Josh Gatt on Feb. 15. Gatt had spent his entire career in Europe prior to signing with the Loons, showing promise for Norwegian club Molde before tearing the ACL in his same knee on three different occasions.
|Trade
|Minnesota United traded the No 1 spot in the Allocation Ranking Order to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018, $125,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, plus an international roster spot for 2017. Vancouver used the pick to acquire F Fredy Montero on a one-year loan from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda.
|Report
|The Star Tribune's Megan Ryan reported on Feb. 10 that Minnesota United will be signing M Josh Gatt "soon." The 25-year-old, a US international, has played his entire pro career to date in Europe, but has been largely sidelined by injuries since the summer of 2013.
|Report
|Trinidadian club W Connection FC reported on Tuesday that 22-year-old right back Alvin Jones, younger brother of Seattle defender Joevin Jones, has left to join Minnesota United's preseason camp as a trialist.
|Signing
|Minnesota United is getting closer to finalizing a loan deal for FC Copenhagen F Bashkim Kadrii, according to a Feb. 3 report from Denmark's TV3 Sport. Kadrii was previously reported as a loan target (with an option to buy) by Danish media and FiftyFive.One report on Jan. 25. The deal was officially announced by Minnesota United on Feb. 8.
|Signing
|MNUFC announced the signing of Swedish GK John Alvbage on loan from IFK Goteborg on Jan. 29.
|Trade
|On Jan. 26, after earlier reports and denials, Minnesota United officially acquired M Kevin Molino from Orlando City SC for $650,000 in combined General Allocation and Targeted Allocation Money. Hours before the deal was announced, Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo reported that it would happen. That followed coach Adrian Heath shooting down rumors on local radio, after earlier reports of a big push by Ives Galarcep of Goal.com.
|Signings
|Minnesota United announced on Jan. 24 that they have signed midfielder Bernardo Anor, who was with the club in 2016 on a season-long loan from Sporting Kansas City. The Loons also announced later in the day the addition of fellow MLS veteran Jermaine Taylor.
|Signing
|Minnesota United announced the signings of M Ibson and D Brent Kallman on Jan. 23. Both players featured for the Loons in their NASL days. Ibson is an experienced Brazilian with history playing in Europe, while Kallman is a Minnesota native who has played his entire professional career to date with United.
|Report
|Minnesota United FC are set to begin their first MLS preseason with 12 roster slots still open, but insist that they will not be rushed in the process of filling out those spots, reported Meg Ryan of the Star Tribune on Jan. 20.
|Rumor
|Swedish journalist Daniel Kristoffersson reported on Jan. 10 that Minnesota United are in advanced negotiations with BK Hacken midfielder Rasmus Schuller, who the MLS expansion club may have to pay a transfer fee for.
|Rumor
|The Pioneer Press reported on Jan. 9 that Minnesota United is in contract talks with former Sporting Kansas City forward Soony Saad, who is currently playing in Thailand.
|Rumor
|FiftyFive.One reported on Jan. 6 that Minnesota United's negotiations with goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey are off due to a back injury he has picked up. Any remaining chance of his return to MLS seems to have been quashed with the announcement on Jan. 9 that he had signed a four-year contract with Danish side Brondby.
|Rumor
|FiftyFive.One also reported that Minnesota United is closing in on signing Norwegian international Vadim Demidov, who last played for SK Brann in Norway's top flight.
|Signings
|On Jan. 5 Minnesota United unveiled M Miguel Ibarra and F Christian Ramirez, two of the Loons' brightest stars during their time in the NASL, as their latest acquisitions ahead of their 2017 MLS debut.
|Trade
|On January 3 D.C. United sent Homegrown midfielder Collin Martin to Minnesota United in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 SuperDraft.
|Report
|The Costa Rican influx in MLS shows no signs of stopping, with Marca.com's Arch Bell reporting that four teams are interested in Saprissa forward Daniel Colindres. MLS Transfers has specifically linked him to Minnesota United. Colindres had previously been linked with Minnesota on Nov. 30.
|Signing
|On Dec. 27, MNUFC announced the signing of Costa Rican defender Francisco Calvo from Deportivo Saprissa.
|Rumor
|According to a local source, former Timbers goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey is in negotiations to join Minnesota United next season.
|Rumor
|A local outlet said Minnesota United and Club Leon agreed on a transfer fee that would take US internacional Miguel Ibarra to the expansion side in 2017.
|Report
|Minnesota soccer site FiftyFive.One reported on Dec. 16 that the Portland Timbers were interested in acquiring GK Jeff Attinella from Minnesota United, and the trade materialized on Dec. 20 for a 2nd Rd. draft pick in 2018. There was no mention of rights to former MNUFC winger Miguel Ibarra, which are held by the Timbers, and which the report indicated were part of the trade discussions.
|Report
|A local report on Dec. 14 stated that Minnesota United were on the verge of re-signing NASL striker Christian Ramirez, who has been with the club for the past three seasons.
|Trade
|On Dec. 13, MNUFC turned around and traded Chris Duvall to Montreal, along with general allocation money, in exchange for Costa Rican international Johan Venegas.
|Exp. Draft
|Minnesota took right back Chris Duvall, skillful center mids Collen Warner and Mohammed Saeid, goalkeeper Jeff Attinella and forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen with their five picks in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
|Trade
|The Loons acquired D Joseph Greenspan from Colorado on Dec. 11, in exchange for MNUFC's third-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
|Report
|On Dec. 6, Minnesota sporting director Manny Lagos tweeted that he was scouting in Argentina with head coach Adrian Heath.
|Signings
|On Dec. 1, MNUFC announced D Justin Davis and D Kevin Venegas as their first-ever MLS signings, confirming a previous report by FiftyFive.One.
|Rumor
|A Nov. 30 report out of Costa Rica claimed Minnesota United were looking at Saprissa F Daniel Colindres.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 4 FiftyFive.One reported that the club was expected to sign defenders Justin Davis and Kevin Venegas to MLS contracts.
|
|Signing
|The Montreal Impact announced on March 2 that they have signed F Matteo Mancosu to a 2-year contract using targeted allocation money. Mancosu had three goals and four assists in 15 games with the Impact last season after arriving from Italian side Bologna on a half-season loan.
|Signing
|The Montreal Impact signed defender Daniel Lovitz to a one-year contract with a club option for two more years on Feb. 28. Lovitz spent the previous three seasons with Toronto FC.
|Signing
|The Montreal Impact announced on Feb. 22 that they had acquired 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Adrian Arregui on loan from Club Atletico Temperley for the 2017 season.
|Trade
|D.C. United and the Montreal Impact both announced a trade on Feb. 22 that gave the Canadian club an international roster spot in 2017 in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money.
|Rumor
|Metro also reported on Feb. 1 that Montreal Impact fullback Ambroise Oyongo nearly signed with a team in Turkey earlier this week, and that foreign teams continue to pursue the Cameroonian international.
|Rumor
|TuttoBolognaWeb.it reported on Jan. 21 that Bologna midfielder Blerim Dzemaili, who is slated to join the Montreal Impact this summer, may in fact arrive at the beginning of May owing to Bologna's safe league position. The primary transfer window for MLS teams closes on May 8.
|Report
|According to a Jan. 21 report from Spanish journalist Vero Brunati, Montreal Impact Designated Player M Lucas Ontivero is on his way to Chilean club Universidad de Chile.
|Signing
|The Montreal Impact announced on Jan. 16 that captain Patrice Bernier has signed a one-year deal to return to the club for a final season before retiring.
|Returning
|The Impact announced on Jan. 9 that GK Eric Kronberg has signed a new, one-year contract that will keep him in IMFC colors in 2017.
|Rumor
|TVA's Nicolas Arsenault tweeted on Jan. 5 that reports out of Argentina claimed Montreal Impact owner Joey Saputo is currently working on a deal that would see M Ignacio Piatti depart the club. Piatti has been connected to Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors this offseason.
|Signing
|Montreal Impact announced on Jan. 5 they have signed D Wandrille Lefevre to a two-year deal, with official options beyond that. Lefevre, 27, originally joined the Impact on a Homegrown deal in 2013. He has played 45 MLS regular season games and one MLS Cup Playoffs game to date for Montreal.
|Training
|The Montreal Impact announced on Jan. 4 that goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau will join Belgium first division club KV Kortrijk for a two-week training stint, starting on Jan. 5.
|Rumor
|Tuttomercatoweb on Dec. 31 linked Paris St. Germain MF/DF Thiago Motta, who will be out of contract in June, with interest from both the Montreal Impact and Toronto FC.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 30 Tuttomercatoweb claimed that the Montreal Impact were in pursuit of Udinese midfielder Panagiotis Kone. Another report from the same outlet on Jan. 2 claimed the move would be made official by the end of the week.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 26, reports on Argentine radio indicated local power Boca Juniors were preparing an offer for M Ignacio Piatti, who has played for several squads on his home continent, most recently San Lorenzo (2012-14).
|Returning
|On Dec. 19 the Impact announced that F Dom Oduro had signed a new deal that would keep the fleet-footed Ghanaian, one of Montreal's stars of the 2016 post-season, at the club for another two years.
|Report
|F Matteo Mancosu scored seven goals and six assists in the MLS regular season and playoffs since arriving on loan midseason. A report from Tutto Mercato Web on Dec. 14 said he was nearing a deal to make his move to Montreal from Serie A side Bologna permanent, following the conclusion of his current loan in the summer of 2017.
|Trade
|After losing left back Donny Toia to Atlanta in the Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Montreal moved to acquire right back Chris Duvall and general allocation money from Minnesota in exchange for Costa Rican international Johan Venegas.
|Returning
|The Impact announced on Dec. 9 the following players' contract options had been exercised for 2017: GK Evan Bush, D Donny Toia, M Harry Shipp, M Johan Venegas, M David Choiniere, F Anthony Jackson-Hamel and F Michael Salazar.
|Returning
|The club also announced on Dec. 9 the following players were under contract for 2017: GK Maxime Crepeau, D Laurent Ciman, D Victor Cabrera, D Hassoun Camara, D Ambroise Oyongo, D Kyle Fisher, M Marco Donadel, M Hernan Bernadello, M Calum Mallace, M Ignacio Piatti, M Andres Romero, M Louis Beland-Goyette, M Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla and F Matteo Mancosu. In addition, the Impact announced GK Eric Kronberg, D Wandrille Lefevre, M Patrice Bernier and F Dominic Oduro were all out of contract, but in discussions with the club to possibly return next year.
|Departing
|In addition, Montreal announced on Dec. 9 that the contract option on D Amadou Dia had been declined, but he would be invited to preseason camp. They also announced that M Kyle Bekker, M Lucas Ontivero, M Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare and F Didier Drogba would not return in 2017.
|Report
|On Dec. 2, Montreal publication La Presse issued the latest of several reports on Swiss international Blerim Dzemaili joining the Impact, apparently as a summer 2017 arrival following the close of the current Serie A season. The versatile center mid plays for Italy's Bologna, which is owned by IMFC owner Joey Saputo.
|Departing
|Following Montreal's Nov. 22 playoff victory against Toronto FC at Olympic Stadium, F Didier Drogba told the media that he would not be returning to the club in 2017.
|
|Signing
|The New England Revolution announced on March 1 that they have signed 2017 SuperDraft pick D Joshua Smith to an MLS contract. RSL selected Smith 75th overall.
|Trade
|The New England Revolution acquired former F Femi Hollinger-Janzen in a trade with Minnesota United FC on Feb. 15, in exchange for GK Bobby Shuttleworth.
|Rumor
|A report from Ghana Sports World on Feb. 10 says that D Moses Sarpong will play for the Revolution this season, after an apparent conflict-of-interest at his current team, Inter Allies FC, will prevent him from playing in Ghana.
|Signing
|The New England Revolution signed their second center back of the week on Friday, announcing the loan acquisition of Benjamin Angoua from French side EA Guingamp. The Revs will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
|Rumor
|ESPN's Taylor Twellman tweeted on Jan. 16 that the New England Revolution are in discussions with two "over the max" center backs. With Slovenian Antonio Mlinar Delamea on board, new French reports point toward Ivorian D Benjamin Angoua of EA Guingamp for the remaining slot.
|Signing
|New England Revolution announced the signing of Slovenian international D Antonio Mlinar Delamea on Jan. 25. President Brian Bilello had tweeted on Jan. 23 that the Revs had signed an international center back via the use of Targeted Allocation Money.
|Signing
|Swedish club Hammarby IF announced on Jan. 15 that they had signed former New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Gershon Koffie.
|Rumor
|Prost Amerika's Julian Cardillo reported on Jan. 5 that D Darrius Barnes would not return to the New England Revolution in 2017, as the player was negotiating with other clubs. In addition, Cardillo also reported on Jan. 4 for Prost Amerika that M Gershon Koffie was also not returning to New England, as he was close to signing for another club, despite apparent Revolution interest to bring him back for the new season.
|Signing
|New England Revolution announced Dec. 22 they had re-signed M Daigo Kobayashi.
|Exp. Draft
|The Revs lost forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen to Minnesota United in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
|Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised 12 contract options: F Juan Agudelo, F Teal Bunbury, GK Cody Cropper, D Andrew Farrell, M Zachary Herivaux, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, GK Brad Knighton, D Donnie Smith, D Chris Tierney, GK Matt Turner and D London Woodberry.
|Returning
|The Revolution announced other players already under contract for 2017: M Scott Caldwell, M Diego Fagundez, F Kei Kamara, M Xavier Kouassi, M Lee Nguyen, M Kelyn Rowe and GK Bobby Shuttleworth.
|Released
|The club declined contract options for D Jordan McCrary and M Steve Neumann.
|Departing
|The Revolution announced on Nov. 28 that D Darrius Barnes, D Jose Goncalves, M Daigo Kobayashi and M Gershon Koffie were out of contract with the club.
|Returning
|Revs GM Mike Burns told the Boston Globe on Oct. 26 that head coach Jay Heaps would return for a sixth season at the helm in 2017.
|
|Signing
|New York City FC announced on Feb. 23 that they have signed D Ben Sweat. The 25-year-old was a member of Columbus Crew SC in 2014 and spent the last two years in NASL with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
|Signing
|New York City FC announced on Feb. 20 the signing of their 1st-round SuperDraft pick (16th overall) Kwame Awuah, a member of the inaugural Generation adidas Canada class.
|Signing
|New York City FC announced the signing of M John Stertzer on Feb. 16. Stertzer had been on trial with the club in preseason, after playing the last four seasons for Real Salt Lake.
|Signing
|New York City FC announced the signing of M Rodney Wallace on a free transfer on Feb. 15. However, NYCFC did send the Portland Timbers $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money for the right of first refusal to sign Wallace in MLS. Wallace returns to MLS after spending 2016 playing in Portugal and Brazil.
|Signing
|New York City FC signed their third Designated Player on Feb. 15, landing Argentine M Maximiliano Moralez to a three-year contract from Mexican side Club Leon.
|Signing
|New York City FC acquired Venezuelan M Yangel Herrera on loan from Manchester City on Feb. 14. The 19-year-old will spend the 2017 season with NYCFC after being purchased by Manchester City from Atletico Venezuela on Jan. 31.
|Rumor
|Late on Feb. 10, ESPN Digital's Julio Saucedo reported that NYCFC have tabbed Argentine winger Maxi Moralez to step in alongside David Villa and Andrea Pirlo as a Designated Player for the third-year club.
|Rumor
|The Manchester Evening News reported on Feb. 9 that New York City FC were close to acquiring Norwegian midfielder Ghayas Zahid on loan from Manchester City, but the player's transfer to the EPL side fell through before the close of the transfer window.
|Rumor
|Belgian outlet Het Neilwsblad reported on Feb. 2 that New York City FC was looking to acquire Senagelese defensive midfielder Stephane Badji on loan from Anderlecht in Belgium.
|Signing
|On Feb. 1, New York City FC announced they signed Finnish international M Alexander Ring from German side Kaiserslautern.
|Trade
|Josh Saunders has found his new team, as Orlando City SC on Jan. 27 announced that they had acquired the veteran 'keeper from New York City FC in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
|Report
|On Jan. 25, Peruvian outlet Ovaciones reported that D Alexander Callens, who most recently played for Spain's second division side CD Numancia, will play for New York City FC in 2017. The news was made official by NYCFC on Jan. 27.
|Rumor
|According to CalcioMercato.com, rumored NYCFC target Sami Khedira is going nowhere in January transfer window, though the possibility remains that the German international midfielder will move from Juventus to MLS in the summer.
|Signing
|NYCFC announced on Jan. 11 the signing of M Miguel Camargo on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. The midfielder, who comes from Chorillo Futbol Club in Panama, has 12 caps with the Panamanian national team.
|Returning
|On Jan. 6, NYCFC announced they'd re-signed fan favorites M Tommy McNamara and D RJ Allen to new contracts.
|Rumor
|Empire of Soccer reported on Jan. 6 that no deal has been reached between New York City FC and Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC over Jefferson Mena. Barcelona SC's vice president said earlier in the week that Mena had been acquired on a season-long loan.
|Reports
|On Jan. 5 an executive at Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC affirmed various media reports that New York City FC D Jefferson Mena has left the Big Apple to join the Guayaquil-based side on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
|Rumor
|A Dec. 21 report on Danish website BT said New York City FC are interested in acquiring Danish M Jeppe Andersen, who is the captain of Danish side Esbjerg.
|Report
|Empire of Soccer reported on Dec. 15 that M Federico Bravo could still return to NYCFC for 2017, noting that his contract with Boca Juniors is set to expire.
|Trade
|After multiple reports that Atlanta was acquiring GK Sean Johnson from Chicago, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 9 that Atlanta were moving to make a swoop for USMNT 'keeper Brad Guzan from English side Middlesbrough. That led to Atlanta sending Johnson to New York City FC as the pursuit of Guzan played out. The 3-team trade (Chicago to Atlanta to NYCFC) was completed when the MLS half-day trade window opened on Dec. 11.
|Rumor
|A Nov. 21 report in Spanish outlet Sport linked F David Villa to a possible offseason loan move to Sporting de Gijon, the club where he began his professional career. But on Dec. 1, El Guaje categorically dismissed the idea in a Q&A with the same publication, saying, "nothing exists, not even an approach."
|Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised contract options on D RJ Allen, D Frederic Brillant, GK Eirik Johansen, D Ronald Matarrita, M Tommy McNamara, GK Andre Rawls and F Khiry Shelton.
|Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club announced that D Ethan White and M Mikey Lopez had agreed to new deals with the club. The club finalized a transfer agreement with W Connection for D Shannon Gomez.
|Released
|The club declined contract options for D Connor Brandt, D Jason Hernandez, D Diego Martinez and F Tony Taylor.
|Departing
|NYCFC announced on Nov. 28 that M Federico Bravo and F Steven Mendoza would return to their parent clubs after the expiration of their loans.
|Rumor
|According to Alajeulense president Raul Pinto, a Bundesliga club have made a multi-million dollar bid for D Ronald Matarrita. The transfer fee would be split evenly between NYCFC and Alajuelense.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 24 NYCFC are one of three MLS teams linked to a potential move for Juventus central midfielder Sami Khedira.
|Retired
|On Nov. 18, 33-year-old MF Mehdi Ballouchy announced his retirement after an 11-year MLS career.
|Retired
|On Nov. 17 DF/MF Andoni Iraola announced his retirement, bringing an end to a 16-year pro career, including one-and-a-half seasons with NYCFC.
|Departing
|New York City FC announced on Nov. 14 that 38-year-old MF Frank Lampard would not be returning to the club when his contract expired at the end of 2016.
|
|Signing and Trade
|New York Red Bulls announced on March 1 that they have signed G Kyle Reynish to an MLS contract and traded him to Atlanta United FC in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.
|Report
|The New York Red Bulls may continue to benefit from their partnership with Red Bull Salzburg, according to a report from Salzburg.com. It claims that New York will be getting 24-year-old Norwegian forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen from the defending Austrian champs.
|Signing
|On Feb. 22, the New York Red Bulls announced they signed center back Aaron Long to an MLS deal. He previously was on the books of New York Red Bulls II.
|Signing
|On Sat., Feb. 18 the New York Red Bulls announced they'd acquired Panamanian CB Michael Amir Murillo on loan, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate. The Panama City native arrives from San Francisco FC in the country's top-flight league.
|Rumor
|Soccer Italia reported on Feb. 13 that the Red Bulls, Vancouver and Colorado are battling to bring US international F Aron Johannsson to MLS. Johannsson currently plays for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
|Report
|Panamanian media are reporting that the Red Bulls have locked up Amir Murillo, a 20-year-old right back and Canaleros international whose acquisition on a year-long loan from Panama's San Francisco FC is said to be made official on Friday.
|Report
|Red Bulls F Anatole Abang recently wrapped up a loan stint at Danish club Hobro IK, but Metro New York reported on Feb. 3 that the Cameroonian "won't be returning to MLS," with another European move possibly in the offing.
|Rumor
|After NYCFC analyst Glenn Crooks teased Feb. 2 that the New York Red Bulls were "poised to sign a Central American right back," emerging reports point toward 20-year-old Panamanian D Michael Murillo, who plays for San Francisco FC.
|Returning
|On Jan. 21, Danish side Hobro IK announced that Cameroon Anatole Abang's loan with the club had been terminated, returning the player to the New York Red Bulls.
|Signing
|The New York Red Bulls on Jan. 31 acquired Cameroon center back Hasan Ndam, the fourth player they signed from Rainbow FC.
|Signing
|Rafael Diaz became the latest New York Red Bulls player on Jan. 24 after the club announced that it had signed him to an MLS contract. Diaz, a goalkeeper, had spent the past two seasons with Red Bulls II in USL.
|Signings
|The New York Red Bulls announced on Jan. 23 the signings of GK Evan Louro as a Homegrown player, and M Dan Metzger to an MLS deal. Louro played collegiately at Michigan for three years, while Metzger, a Maryland product, is also a Red Bulls academy product and helped lead the Red Bulls' USL team to the 2016 league title.
|Report
|FourFourTwo USA's Paul Tenorio reported on Jan. 16 that the New York Red Bulls have traded M Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in 2017 and 2018 general allocation money.
|Rumor
|Colombian outlet Futbol Red reported on Jan. 4 the Red Bulls' interest in M Alejandro Bernal. A defensive midfielder, the Atletico Nacional player has spent his entire career to date in Colombia, and reportedly also has suitors in his homeland this transfer window.
|Signing
|Despite interest from Europe, the "aggressive" efforts of NYRB sporting director Ali Curtis paid off as the club re-signed out-of-contract D Aurelien Collin.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 25, rumors began to bubble on Argentine radio that AC Milan D Leonel Vangioni could be headed for Harrison. The Argentine left back has been struggling for playing time with the Serie A power.
|Exp. Draft
|The Red Bulls lost right back Chris Duvall to Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft on Dec. 13.
|Rumor
|ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on Dec. 12 that US international F Terrence Boyd was looking for a loan move to the Red Bulls from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Later that same day, Twellman's ESPN colleague Julie Stewart-Binks reported Boyd was interested in going to New York, but it was just one option for the striker, and a source reported it was "highly, highly unlikely" a move would be via loan.
|Report
|On Dec. 12 the Red Bulls announced that D Aurelien Collin, D Damien Perrinelle, F Shaun Wright-Phillips and GK Kyle Reynish were out of contract, while D Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls II) and F Omer Damari (RB Leipzig) would return to their clubs, as their 2016 loan stints had concluded. F Anatole Abang remains on loan at Denmark's Hobro IK.
|Report
|On Dec. 12 the Red Bulls announced that GK Ryan Meara, who spent most of 2016 on loan with the USL championship-winning RBNYII reserve squad, had re-signed a new, multi-year contract with the club.
|Report
|On Dec. 1 M Sacha Kljestan told Sports Illustrated that he has yet to open talks on a extension to his current contract with RBNY, which expires at the end of 2017, but that he's "very happy" at the club and expects those discussions to happen soon.
|Returning
|On Nov. 28 the club exercised 4 contract options: M Sean Davis, D Chris Duvall, D Justin Bilyeu and F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
|Released
|The club declined contract options for D Karl Ouimette and D Ronald Zubar. Zubar signed with French club Red Star FC on Jan. 30.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 24 RBNY became one of three MLS teams linked to a potential move for Juventus central midfielder Sami Khedira.
|Departing
|RBNY confirmed on Nov. 10 that Designated Player F Omer Damari, who joined RBNY in August, would return to RB Leipzig after his loan spell is up in December.
|Returning
|Also on Nov. 10, RBNY indicated that the club is looking forward to continuing to work with Argentine Designated Player F Gonzalo Veron in 2017.
|
|Roster Moves
|Orlando City SC announced on March 3 that they had acquired 30-year-old Swiss right back Scott Sutter from BSC Young Boys of the Swiss Super League and acquired striker Moussa Sane on loan from on loan from AS Dakar Sacré Sœur of the Senegalese first division, The Lions also signed midfielder Danny Deakin, their third-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, and waived defender David Mateos.
|Trade
|The Vancouver Whitecaps and Orlando City made a splash in the trade market on Feb. 25, with the 'Caps sending forward Giles Barnes to the Lions in exchange for midfielder Brek Shea.
|Trade
|Josh Saunders has found his new team, as Orlando City SC on Jan. 27 announced that they had acquired the veteran 'keeper from New York City FC in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
|Trade
|On Jan. 26, after earlier reports and denials, Orlando City traded M Kevin Molino to expansion Minnesota United for a combined $650,000 in General Allocation Money and Targeted Allocation Money. Hours before the deal became official, Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo reported that it would happen. That followed coach Adrian Heath shooting down rumors on local radio, after earlier reports of a big push by Ives Galarcep of Goal.com.
|Signing
|On Jan. 24, Orlando City made the rumored acquisition of Jonathan Spector official. Spector, 30, signed with the club after most recently playing for Birmingham City in England's second division.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 24, Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo tweeted that rumored Orlando City target Jonathan Spector was in Central Florida. The Lions had no comment.
|Signing
|Orlando City signed academy product and OCB reserve side standout Pierre Da Silva to an MLS contract on Jan. 20, marking the first player to rise to the first team via that path.
|Report
|MLSsoccer.com's Sam Stejskal reiterated via Twitter on Jan. 9 a report from November claiming M Frank Lampard turned down contract offers from the LA Galaxy and Orlando City. Lampard remains a free agent after departing New York City FC.
|Rumor
|A report out of the Honduran press on Jan. 8 claims Real Espana M Bryan Acosta is coming to MLS, with Orlando City identified as the destination. The 23-year-old has spent his entire career to date with Real Espana, and is a Honduran international.
|Report
|On Jan. 6, Orlando City head coach Jason Kreis told OSJSoccer.com that the club was "very close" to adding a center back.
|Returning
|Orlando City announced the re-signing of M Servando Carrasco, D Kevin Alston and D Seb Hines on Jan. 6.
|Report
|Paul Tenorio tweeted on Jan. 5 that former Orlando City D Luke Boden was on the verge of signing a contract with USL side Tampa Bay Rowdies. Boden, 28, spent the past two seasons with Orlando City and was a member of the team when it was in USL as well. Tenorio reports Boden did have MLS interest but wanted to remain in the area for family reasons.
|Signing
|Also on Jan. 4, Orlando City signed 22-year-old Brazilian left back Victor ‘PC’ Giro to a four-year contract.
|Report
|Foot Mercato reported on January 3 that Ligue 1 club Bordeaux rejected two MLS offers for defensive midfielder Gregory Sertic. Orlando City SC was said to be one of the clubs interested.
|Report
|WFTV sports anchor Joe Kepner tweeted on January 2 that Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao told him that the team hopes to retain Kaká beyond the 2017 MLS season.
|Signing
|The multiple reports linking Will Johnson to the Lions came to fruition on Dec. 28, when Johnson signed a two-year deal with an option for a third.
|Report
|Alicia Del Gallo of The Orlando Sentinel reported on Dec. 22 that M Servando Carrasco and Orlando City had agreed to a deal for the midfielder to return for the 2017 season. Carrasco joined the Lions via trade from Sporting KC in July 2015 and has played 43 MLS regular season games for Orlando City the past two years.
|Rumor
|FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio reported that free agent M Will Johnson had been visiting Orlando for a couple days and might be looking to close a deal soon. On Dec. 21, The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported the team and Johnson had agreed to a deal in principle.
|Report
|On Dec. 20 The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reported that Orlando City SC was closing in on French defender Grégory Certic, who currently plays for Ligue 1's FC Girondins de Bordeaux.
|Re-Entry
|Orlando City selected GK Patrick McLain from the Chicago Fire in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Orlando will now pick up McLain's option for the 2017 season.
|Report
|The Orlando Sentinel reported on Dec. 16 that Orlando City is "on the verge of signing a centerback who is a starter" in a European top flight. The Sentinel did not know the identity of the player, but reported that the signing is expected to be finalized early next week.
|Returning
|Orlando City announced on Dec. 16 they had signed D Jose Aja to a new four-year deal. Aja joined OCSC on a six-month loan in July, and made 10 appearances for the club in 2016.
|Trade
|On Dec. 13 Orlando City's Mikey Ambrose was claimed by Minnesota United in the 2016 Expansion Draft. They replaced him by acquiring Donny Toia from Atlanta United in exchange for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 29, Serie A site Calcio News 24 reported that Brazilian M Felipe Melo, currently with Inter Milan,wass interested in playing in MLS and "would like to live in Orlando or Miami; I do not believe that I will live in the future in Brazil."
|Report
|The Mane Land published an interview clip from a Brazilian media outlet on Nov. 24 in which Kaka stated that 2017 will be his last year in Orlando.
|Departing
|Orlando City SC announced on Nov. 23 that they would not exercise contract options for: D Kevin Alston, D Luke Boden, D Seb Hines, D Tyler Turner, M/F Pedro Ribeiro and F Júlio Baptista. But assistant GM Niki Budalic says the club "will remain in discussions with a few of them."
|
|Signing
|The Union on Feb. 24 signed defender Jack Elliott, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft out of West Virginia University. The move comes a day after they signed second-round pick Aaron Jones out of Clemson.
|Signing
|On Feb. 8, Philadelphia Union announced that they signed midfielder Adam Najem after acquiring his right of first refusal from the New York Red Bulls. In return, Philadelphia traded their 2018 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft pick to the Red Bulls.
|Signing
|The Union announced the signing of M Marcus Epps, their 2017 MLS SuperDraft second-round selection, on Feb. 6. Epps played four years at University of South Florida prior to his entry in the SuperDraft.
|Signing
|FC St. Pauli announced on Jan. 31 that winger Fafà Picault, who made one US national team appearance earlier in the year, had his contract terminated and was on his way to the Philadelphia Union, pending a physical. The Union made the signing official on Feb. 2.
|Signing
|Maccabi Tel Aviv announced that Bosnian midfielder Haris Medunjanin was granted permission to leave the club to join MLS and the Union announced they signed him later that day.
|Signing
|Less than a week after beginning a preseason training stint with the club, former US national team center back Oguchi Onyewu was signed by Philly on Jan. 30 to give the team a veteran presence along the backline.
|Rumor
|Jonathan Walsh relays a report from Bild on Jan. 23 that St. Pauli F/W Fafa Picault is a player of interest for several MLS clubs this offseason, and that the Philadelphia Union "lead that race," according to the player's agent. Picault has one cap with the US national team, from 2016, and gained headlines for his electric play for the 2.Bundesliga side.
|Report
|On Jan. 10, Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart told Philly.com that the club is not done shopping for new players. A center back and midfielder are among the positions the Union could address.
|Signing
|The Union announced the signing of English F Jay Simpson on Jan. 9. Simpson is an Arsenal academy product who has played most of his career in England, but he did have a stint in Thailand with Buriram United.
|Signing
|The Union announced the Discovery signing of Dutch fullback Giliano Wijnaldum, brother of Liverpool FC star Georginio, on Jan. 5.
|Re-Signed
|On Dec. 29, the Philadelphia Union officially re-signed Charlie Davies.
|Released
|On Nov. 4 the Union announced that they had declined the contract options of GK Matt Jones, D Anderson, D Taylor Washington, M Cole Missimo and M Walter Restrepo. All five players were eligible for the MLS Waiver Draft. M Leo Fernandes and F Charlie Davies were out of contract, and the club was in discussions with both players.
|Returning
|The Union also announced that they had picked up the contract options of GK Andre Blake, GK John McCarthy, D Fabinho, D Raymon Gaddis, D Keegan Rosenberry, D Ken Tribbett, M Eric Ayuk, M Brian Carroll, and M Chris Pontius.
|Returning
|Section 215 reported on Nov. 2 that the club had picked up the contract options of left back Fabinho and left winger Chris Pontius, and that both players will be out of contract at the end of the 2017 season.
|
|Departing
|Portland Timbers announced on March 1 that they have waived F Jack McInerney.
|Report
|According to a report out of Costa Rica, the Portland Timbers are set to acquire D Jhamir Ordain from Costa Rican club Santos de Guapiles. The 23-year-old has two career caps for Costa Rica, both of which came in last month’s Copa Centroamericana. The report stated that Ordain would join the Timbers in the summer.
|Report
|According to The Oregonian's Jamie Goldberg, the Portland Timbers are no longer pursuing D Yaya Banana. The team are looking at several other options at center back to replace injured D Gbenga Arokoyo.
|Trade
|The Timbers received $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from New York City FC on Feb. 15 in exchange for the right of first refusal to sign M Rodney Wallace. A Timbers statement on the trade indicated the team's top priority at this stage is to sign a center back.
|Report
|Greek outlet Sport 24 reported on Feb. 13 that the Portland Timbers, who lost D Gbenga Arokoyo for the year earlier in preseason, have made an offer for Platanius' Cameroonian D Banana Yaya. The 25-year-old has two caps with Cameroon.
|Rumor
|Metro reporter Kristian Dyer reported on Feb. 8 that the Timbers are looking to trade F Jack McInerney, and are seeking allocation money in return. McInerney, 24, scored five goals in 24 MLS regular season appearances for the Timbers in 2016, and has also previously played in MLS for Columbus Crew SC, Montreal Impact, and Philadelphia Union.
|Report
|The Oregonian reported on Feb. 7 that midfielder Freddy Adu's two-week trial with the Portland Timbers has ended without Adu being offered a contract. Coach Caleb Porter also told the newspaper that center back Jhamir Ordain is still on trial with the club and that he hopes to make a center back signing “in a week or so."
|Retired
|Portland Timbers defender Nat Borchers announced on Feb. 3 he is retiring after a 14-year playing career. He departs as one of 14 players to appear in at least 340 MLS games.
|Trade
|The Portland Timbers bolstered their defensive corps on Feb. 3, trading for Sporting Kansas City center back/defensive midfielder Lawrence Olum. In exchange, Sporting received $50,000 in General Allocation Money and the Timbers' natural first-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.
|Signing
|The Portland Timbers put an end to long-standing rumors on Feb. 2 by announcing that they have signed Argentine winger Sebastian Blanco to a Designated Player deal.
|Report
|Portland's pursuit of San Lorenzo midfielder Sebastian Blanco may be coming to a close, as multiple reports out of Argentina on Thursday night indicated that the Timbers had completed a $5 million deal for the player. Blanco apparently confirmed the news himself on Friday to reporter Peter Coates. This follows reports from Argentine program Viva El Futbol that he was a step away from joining the Portland club.
|Trialist
|The Portland Timbers are welcoming a big-name trialist to preseason camp, as Stumptown Footy’s Chris Rifer reported on Jan. 24 that M Freddy Adu will train with the team during their camp in Tucson.
|Signing
|The Portland Timbers announced D/M Amobi Okugo was re-signed on Jan. 23. Okugo made four appearances in league play for the Timbers in 2016.
|Report
|The Oregonian's Jamie Goldberg reported on Jan. 21 that the Portland Timbers have signed free agent right back Chance Myers to a deal for the 2017 season. Myers, 29, has spent his previous nine MLS seasons with Sporting Kansas City. Myers' signing was officially announced by the Timbers on Jan. 23.
|Report
|Stumptown Footy's Chris Rifer reported on Saturday that M Dairon Asprilla will return to Portland for 2017 after spending the 2016 season on loan from the Timbers to Millonarios in his native Colombia. Asprilla's return was officially confirmed by the Timbers on Jan. 23.
|Signings
|The Portland Timbers announced on Jan. 12 that they have signed T2 players Victor Arboleda, Rennico Clarke, and Kendall McIntosh to first-team contracts while also re-signing Jack Barmby.
|Departure
|The Timbers confirmed the departure of F Lucas Melano on a yearlong loan deal to Argentine side Belgrano on Jan. 9.
|Reports
|On Jan. 8 The Oregonian added to multiple reports in the US and Latin America suggesting that Timbers winger Lucas Melano will soon return to his native land of Argentina, most likely via a transfer to Atletico Belgrano. Melano was in a tweet from Belgrano on Jan. 9 that showed him signing a contract. Such a move would free up a Designated Player slot for PTFC, who have seen less productivity than expected from Melano.
|Report
|Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson said in a since-deleted tweet that the club is in pursuit of and close to signing a "high-level" Designated Player.
|Rumor
|Italian outlet SportLatina reported that Kenyan midfielder McDonald Mariga is drawing interest from the Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, and Vancouver Whitecaps. The Timbers, however, are the ones who are reportedly closest to signing him.
|Report
|On Dec. 27, Goal.com's Ives Galarcep reported that the Timbers are in the market for a Designated Player winger to replace Lucas Melano, who is drawing the interest of clubs in his native Argentina.
|Report
|On Dec. 22 a report in the Scottish Sun said Glasgow Celtic was after Timbers M/F Darlington Nagbe, but as of Dec. 27, it looked like that deal was dead. In Scotland, some said Celtic pulled the plug; while in the US, ESPN's Taylor Twellman said it was the Timbers who called it off.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 22, after numerous reports deemed it imminent, the Portland Timbers announced they had signed Costa Rica M David Guzman. According to La Nacion, the Saprissa midfielder will be joining the Timbers for two seasons.
|Report
|Minnesota soccer site FiftyFive.One reported on Dec. 16 that the Timbers were interested in acquiring GK Jeff Attinella from Minnesota United and on Dec. 20 the trade materialized for a 2nd Round pick in 2018. The MLS rights to ex-MNUFC winger Miguel Ibarra, which are held by Portland and were reportedly discussed as part of the deal, did not ultimately change hands.
|Rumor
|Following on their multiple reports linking M David Guzman to the Timbers, Costa Rican outlet Teletica reported on Dec. 11 that the Timbers were close to a deal to land former New York Red Bulls D Roy Miller from Saprissa.
|Departing
|The Timbers announced on Dec. 15 they had agreed to mutually part ways with D Steven Taylor. The Englishman played in nine MLS regular season games after signing with the team in August, scoring one goal.
|Rumor
|A report by Metro.com's Kristian Dyer on Dec. 12 claimed that Scottish Premier League club Glasgow Rangers were interested in F Fanendo Adi, but a source says the Timbers are not interested in selling him, and would not even discuss a possible bid amount for the player.
|Returning
|Portland announced on Dec. 12 that they had exercised the 2017 contract options on D Zarek Valentin and M Ben Zemanski, and confirmed that the following players are under contract for 2017: F Fanendo Adi, D Gbenga Arokoyo, M Diego Chara, D Marco Farfan, GK Jake Gleeson, F Jack McInerney, F Darren Mattocks, F Lucas Melano, M Darlington Nagbe, D Alvas Powell, D Liam Ridgewell, D Steven Taylor, M Diego Valeri, D Vytas – and F Dairon Asprilla, who remains on loan with Colombian club Millonarios.
|Released
|The Timbers also announced that they had not exercised options on M Nick Besler, M Neco Brett, GK Wade Hamilton, D Chris Klute, GK Chris Konopka, F Ben Polk, D Jermaine Taylor and M Andy Thoma. The club did not exercise the option for M Jack Barmby, but extended a bona fide offer for 2017. D Nat Borchers, M Amobi Okugo and D Taylor Peay were out of contract with the Timbers. The club remained in discussion with Okugo and had extended a bona fide offer to Peay, while Borchers was eligible for MLS free agency.
|Report
|On Dec. 12 FourFourTwo reported that D.C. United were set to trade F Kennedy Igboananike and a 2017 international roster spot to Portland in exchange for the Timbers' 2017 Second Round SuperDraft pick; the transaction was made official later that day.
|Report
|A recent visit to Celtic had Darlington Nagbe "seriously considering" a move, sources told Goal.com's Ives Galarcep on Dec. 5.
|Report
|It's pretty likely Caleb Porter is indeed looking at some Costa Rican talent, as he was spotted at the Nov. 30 Primera Division playoff game between Santos and Herediano. Saprissa and Alajuelense play on Dec. 1.
|Rumor
|A report from the Costa Rican press from Nov. 30 has linked Saprissa midfielder Marvin Angulo to the Timbers.
|Report
|Reports from Scotland on Nov. 23 claim that Celtic FC were interested in acquiring Timbers M Darlington Nagbe in the January transfer window. The club hosted the US international for a UEFA Champions League match and Nagbe tweeted from Celtic Park. But two days later came the response from the Timbers, who indicated that Nagbe will “will be with the Timbers in 2017.”
|Report
|Head coach Caleb Porter told FourFourTwo on Nov. 21 that the club is in the market for wingers that "help us execute our style of play. We want to press and if the wingers don’t press then it doesn’t work." In the same interview with Paul Tenorio, Porter indicatds the club is still evaluating whether F Lucas Melano is a long-term fit.
|
|Signings
|Real Salt Lake announced on March 1 that they have signed 2017 SuperDraft picks D Reagan Dunk and D Justin Schmidt to MLS contracts. RSL selected Dunk 13th overall in the draft before nabbing Schmidt with the 35th overall selection.
|Re-Signed
|Real Salt Lake announced on Sat., Feb. 18 that they'd resigned two academy products -- and promising fan favorites -- to new multi-year contracts: D Justen Glad and F Jordan Allen.
|Signing
|Real Salt Lake announced the return of M/F Luis Silva on Jan. 27. Silva played the second half of 2015 with RSL following a trade from D.C. He spent 2016 in Mexico with Tigres UANL.
|Re-Signed
|On Jan. 24, Real Salt Lake confirmed a contract extension for F Joao Plata.
|Signing
|As first reported on Jan. 20 by the Deseret News, veteran D David Horst announced on Jan. 21 that he is leaving the Houston Dynamo to sign with Real Salt Lake. Horst, who spent time earlier in his career with RSL, was a free agent.
|Report
|The Deseret News reported on Jan. 20 that Real Salt Lake have nearly completed the signings of F Chad Barrett and D David Horst, adding that negotiations continue with Tigres regarding a move for Luis Silva.
|Report
|MLSSoccer.com's Sam Stejskal reported on Feb. 2 that a deal is provisionally in place for RSL to acquire Brooks Lennon on a season-long loan from Liverpool. The US U-20 forward and former Real Salt Lake academy player currently plays for the Reds' U23 team. The deal was made official on Feb. 6.
|Report
|The Salt Lake Tribune, citing multiple sources, reported on Jan. 11 that Liverpool forward and RSL academy product Brooks Lennon could be making a return to Real. Lennon, 19, has spent much of his time in England with Liverpool's u-23 team.
|Report
|ESPN700's Bill Riley tweeted out on Jan. 5 that Real Salt Lake GM Craig Waibel said there's a "high probability" M Luis Silva returns to the club in 2017, and that RSL are in talks with UANL Tigres. Silva, 28, last played in MLS in 2015 for RSL.
|Re-Signed
|On Dec. 31, Real Salt Lake formally announced that the club re-signed DF Aaron Maund, who returns for a fifth straight season at RSL. GM Craig Waibel had initially revealed the news back on Dec. 19 with the center back set to be out of contract at year's end.
|Signing
|Word in Europe is that Real Salt Lake and MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders are reportedly set to battle Roma and Swansea for the services of young Groningen attacker Albert Rusnak. UPDATE: Fox Sports Netherlands journalist Martijn Visscher reports that RSL and Groningen have agreed to a deal for the 22-year-old Slovak inernational, though Rusnak and the MLS side have yet to agree to personal terms. ESPN700's Bill Riley tweeted that the move was nearly complete on Jan. 5, and the signing was made official on Jan. 6.
|Signings
|Real Salt Lake announced the signing of two players on Dec. 22: GK Matt Van Oekel and Homegrown M Jose Hernandez. Van Oekel, 30, is the 2016 NASL Goalkeeper of the Year following a stellar season with FC Edmonton, while Hernandez is a RSL-Arizona academy product who played two seasons at UCLA, winning 2015 Pac 12 Freshman of the Year and 2016 Pac 12 Co-Player of the Year.
|Returning
|On Dec. 19 Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel announced to supporters that the club has signed UCLA M Jose Hernandez to a Homegrown contract.
|Returning
|On Dec. 20 FC Edmonton G Matt Van Oekel announced on Twitter that he will be joining Real Salt Lake.
|Returning
|On Dec. 12 Salt Lake announced that 19-year-old Homegrown F Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo will rejoin RSL for the 2017 campaign after a yearlong loan at Liga MX side Veracruz.
|Departing
|On Dec. 7 RSL announced a mutually-agreed termination of Designated Player and F Juan Manuel "Burrito" Martinez's contract, in order to allow the player and his family to return to Argentina at his request.
|Returning
|On Nov. 30 the club picked up contract options on five players: GK Lalo Fernandez, D Chris Schuler, D Demar Phillips, D Justen Glad, and F Ricardo Velazco.
|Returning
|RSL also confirmed the following players are otherwise under contract for 2017: GK Nick Rimando, GK Jeff Attinella, D Tony Beltran, D Danilo Acosta, M Kyle Beckerman, M Luke Mulholland, M Sunny, M Omar Holness, F Juan Manuel Martinez, F Joao Plata, F Yura Movsisyan and F Jordan Allen.
|Departing
|The following players were announced by the club to have their contract options declined for 2017: D Jamison Olave, M Javier Morales, D Boyd Okwuonu, D Phanuel Kavita, M John Stertzer, F Emery Welshman and F Olmes Garcia. The loan for F Pedro Baez expired and he will return to Cerro Porteno in Paraguay. F Devon Sandoval, D Chris Wingert and D Aaron Maund are currently out of contract for the 2017 season.
|Returning
|RSL announce on Nov. 9 that Jeff Cassar will be returning as head coach in 2017 on undisclosed contract terms.
|Departing
|After 10 years with the club, M Javier Morales announced his departure from RSL in a message on his Twitter account on Nov. 3.
|Returning
|Sports Illustrated reported on Nov. 2 that Atlanta United are interested in landing RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando.
|
|Report
|San Jose Earthquakes GM Jesse Fioranelli told reporters on Feb. 25 that the Quakes have released F Olmes Garcia and will not sign SuperDraft picks Christian Thierjung and Auden Schilder, but will ink second-rounder Lindo Mfeka.
|Signing
|The San Jose Earthquakes completed their long-rumored pursuit of Jahmir Hyka, announcing on Feb. 3 that they had signed the Albanian international to a multi-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money.
|Signings
|SV Darmstadt announced on Jan. 31 that German defender/midfielder Florian Jungwirth was leaving their club to sign with the Earthquakes. The deal was officially announced by the Earthquakes on Feb. 2.
|Report
|A report from Center Line Soccer on Jan. 30 quotes new San Jose Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli as promising younger, attacking-oriented player signings to be announced "in the next seven days."
|Signing
|The San Jose Earthquakes bolstered their attacking corps with the signing of Costa Rican international Marcos Urena on Jan. 27. Urena joins the Quakes from Denmark, where he played for two clubs.
|Returning
|On Jan. 26, San Jose announced the re-signing of D Kofi Sarkodie to a multi-year contract. He was acquired from Houston in a sign-and-trade deal last April.
|Rumors
|Costa Rican reporter Daniel Martinez tweeted on Jan. 20 that the San Jose Earthquakes signed Costa Rican international F Marco Ureña. The attacker was one of the four transfer rumors concerning the Quakes that ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported on Jan. 9, including links to Club America F Darwin Quintero, Hertha Berlin F Salomon Kalou and Albanian M Jahmir Hyka.
|Report
|According to a report by FoxSports.nl on Jan. 19, FC Groningen forward Danny Hoesen is headed to the San Jose Earthquakes. The report quotes the Dutch team's sporting director as saying a deal is almost done. The deal was officially announced, a one-season loan, by the Earthquakes on Feb. 2.
|Returning
|On Jan. 17, San Jose Earthquakes re-signed D Marvell Wynne and M Tommy Thompson.
|Report
|San Jose Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch told CenterLine Soccer on Jan. 11 that the club wants to bring back Panamanian midfielder Alberto Quintero, who was with the team on loan in 2016.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 11, City Media reported that Albanian international Jahmir Hyka has signed with the San Jose Earthquakes on a three-year deal.
|Report
|Fresh off their capture of Harold Cummings, San Jose could be dipping their toes back into the Central American waters. Honduran outlet Diez reports that forward Diego Reyes, who has 10 caps and two goals for the Honduran national team, could be on his way to the Earthquakes after departing his previous club, Marathón.
|Signing
|Panama national team defender Harold Cummings told Somos La Sele that MLS could be an option for him, but it's just a question of timing. That timing came to pass on Jan. 7, when the San Jose Earthquakes announced they'd signed him to a multi-year contract, pending receipt of his ITC and P1 visa.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 29, AFTN's Aaron Campbell reported that San Jose are interested in Argentine striker Cristian Menendez.
|Re-Entry
|San Jose selected F Olmes Garcia from Real Salt Lake with the fourth overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. The Earthquakes will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Garcia. If an agreement can’t be reached, San Jose will hold Garcia’s MLS rights.
|Signing
|San Jose completed the signing of Cal D Nick Lima to a Homegrown Player deal on Dec. 21. He's the second player in club history to become a Homegrown professional with the team.
|Re-Entry
|The Earthquakes lost GK Bryan Meredith when he was picked by the Seattle Sounders in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.
|Returning
|The Earthquakes announced on Dec. 16 they had signed M Marc Pelosi to a new contract. Pelosi joined the Quakes in July 2015 but missed the entire 2016 season due to injury.
|Report
|ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle reported on Dec. 3 that the Earthquakes have narrowed their global search for a new general manager to a shortlist of five finalists, including interim GM Chris Leitch and former Sunderland executive Lee Congerton.
|Returning
|On Dec. 2 the Quakes announced that the club would pick up the 2017 contract options for GK David Bingham, D Victor Bernardez, D Kip Colvey, D Andres Imperiale, M Fatai Alashe and M Matheus Silva.
|Departing
|San Jose also announced on Dec. 2 that the 2017 options for GK Bryan Meredith, D Clarence Goodson, M Marc Pelosi, M Tommy Thompson, F Chad Barrett, F Henok Goitom, F Innocent, F Steven Lenhart and F Mark Sherrod would not be exercised. Local journalist Robert Jonas subsequently reported that Pelosi and Thompson were in "advanced" negotiations on new contracts for next season, while adding that Lenhart was likely to retire. Barrett previously told the San Jose Mercury News on Oct. 27 that the club would not pick up his contract option for 2017.
|Report
|A Daily Mail report on Nov. 24 suggested that Dominic Kinnear visited Celtic Park due to interest in Honduran left back Emilio Izaguirre, whose contract is set to expire and who earlier this year was linked with Toronto FC.
|Report
|On Nov. 11 San Jose president Dave Kaval was asked by the San Jose Mercury News whether Alberto Quintero would be returning. He said: "We don’t know yet. We need to see if an arrangement can be made for another year. The thing is, there are four guys that could replace him if we lost him."
|
|Signing
|The Seattle Sounders announced on March 2 that they have signed Ms Zach Mathers and Jordy Delem to the first-team roster after both played for Sounders FC 2 in 2016.
|Rumor
|A piece on futbolcidade.com offers insight into the saga connecting AC Milan’s Keisuke Honda to the Seattle Sounders. It notes that the Italian club’s uncertain ownership situation has raised some questions over the timing of Honda’s rumored move to Seattle, specifically over whether Honda could arrives in MLS’ primary transfer window, which closes on May 8, or after his contract expires in the summer.
|Rumor
|Italian outlets reported on Friday that the Seattle Sounders are close to adding Japanese international M Keisuke Honda from AC Milan. Honda, 30, would presumably command a Designated Player contract.
|Loan
|The Sounders loaned Homegrown F Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati, the USL side announced on Feb. 6. The 19-year-old turned pro in 2015, and has spent most of his playing time the last two years with Seattle's USL side, S2, having made three career MLS appearances to date.
|Report
|Seattle bid farewell to popular Swede Erik Friberg over the winter but according to Expressen on Jan. 29, the Sounders may acquire his countryman, M Gustav Svensson, from Chinese side Guangzhou in large part to that league's new restrictions on foreign players.
|Rumor
|After earlier MLS Italia reports that Sevilla midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake was considering MLS, it appears he's now on the move, with an offer on the table, likely from the Sounders.
|Training
|Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters on Jan. 27 that former Sounders star Steve Zakuani, who retired as a player after the 2014 season, has been training with the club this preseason and is "somewhere between training and on trial."
|Signing
|Dipping into the reserve roster at USL side Sounders FC2, Seattle announced the signing of Cameroonian D Nouhou Tolo.
|Trialist
|A former USMNT prospect and US youth international is on trial with the Seattle Sounders. D Gale Agbossomounde, formerly of Toronto and Colorado, is on Seattle’s initial preseason roster.
|Signings
|The Seattle Sounders announced on Jan. 18 that they had signed forward Seyi Adekoya and midfielder Henry Wingo as the eighth and ninth Homegrown Players in team history.
|Rumor
|Italian outlet SportLatina reported that Kenyan midfielder McDonald Mariga is drawing interest from the Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, and Vancouver Whitecaps. The Timbers, however, are the ones who are reportedly closest to signing him.
|Rumor
|San Lorenzo's Sebastian Blanco is linked once again with a move to the Seattle Sounders after the player's agent told Argentina's Radio Punto the winger has received offers from the MLS side and from Club America.
|Departing
|Multiple reports out of Paraguay on Dec. 31 have Sounders forward Nelson Haedo Valdez returning to his native Paraguay with Cerro Porteño.
|Departing
|After having his option declined following the season, M Erik Friberg is on the verge of re-signing with his former club in Sweden, BK Hacken, according to a Swedish outlet.
|Rumor
|The Seattle Sounders are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for AC Milan playmaker Keisuke Honda, with his agent saying he would prefer to come to MLS over China.
|Report
|Word in Europe is that Real Salt Lake and MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders are reportedly set to battle Roma and Swansea for the services of young Groningen attacker Albert Rusnak. UPDATE: Fox Sports Netherlands journalist Martijn Visscher reports that RSL and Groningen have agreed to a deal for the 22-year-old Slovak inernational, though Rusnak and the MLS side have yet to agree to personal terms.
|Trade
|On Dec. 23 Seattle Sounders announced they had acquired F Will Bruin from Houston Dynamo in exchange for Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money.
|Trade
|The Sounders acquired attacking midfielder Harry Shipp in a trade with the Montreal Impact on Dec. 22, in exchange for general allocation money. Shipp, 25, spent the 2016 season with the Impact after beginning his professional career with hometown side Chicago Fire in 2014.
|Rumor
|Reports on Twitter began circulating on Dec. 21 that the Sounders were close to signing a Nicaraguan defender, believed to be D Luis Fernando Copete. The 27-year-old was born in Colombia but has represented Nicaragua internationally, and currently plays for Nicaraguan powerhouse Real Esteli.
|Report
|On Dec. 17 Sounder at Heart analyzed an early-December report from Algerian outlet Le Buteur that Seattle were one of several suitors for F/M Hilal El Arabi Soudani, an Algeria international and 2014 World Cup veteran who is considering a move from his current club Dinamo Zagreb.
|Re-Entry
|The Sounders selected GK Bryan Meredith from San Jose in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16. Per league rules, Seattle will now pick up the 2017 contract option for Meredith, who returns to Seattle -- his first club -- after three years in San Jose.
|Re-Entry
|Seattle lost D Dylan Remick to the Houston Dynamo in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 16.
|Report
|A Dec. 13 report out of Scotland said that 23-year-old M Aaron Kovar would be on trial with Scottish second division leaders Hibernian.
|Rumor
|MLS Italia reported on Dec. 14 interest from Colombian F Victor Ibarbo in joining the MLS champions. A 26-year-old who is a Colombian international, Ibarbo's club situation is currently shaky, as he's on loan at Greek side Panathinaikos, where he's played and scored in the Europa League this season. But reports are that he isn't getting paid regularly there, and could be looking to depart Italian side Caligiari permanently, where he's been on the books since 2011 but has been regularly sent out on loan.
|Returning
|Seattle announced on Dec. 12 that the following players' contract options had been exercised for 2017: GK Tyler Miller, D Tony Alfaro, D Oniel Fisher, D Joevin Jones, D Roman Torres, M Brad Evans, M Aaron Kovar and F Victor Mansaray. The club confirmed that GK Stefan Frei, D Chad Marshall, M Osvaldo Alonso, M Nicolas Lodeiro, M Alvaro Fernandez, M Cristian Roldan, F Clint Dempsey and F Jordan Morris are all under contract for next year. .
|Departing
|The Sounders also announced that they would not pick up 2017 options on the following players: F Oalex Anderson, M Michael Farfan, M Erik Friberg, F Herculez Gomez, M Andreas Ivanschitz, F Darwin Jones, D Damion Lowe, GK Charlie Lyon, D Tyrone Mears, D Jimmy Ockford, D Dylan Remick, M Nathan Sturgis and F Nelson Valdez. D Zach Scott had previously announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2016 season..
|Trade
|On Dec. 5, the Seattle Sounders received General Allocation Money from Atlanta United FC in exchange for the righ of first refusal to M Miguel Almiron.
|Returning
|On Nov. 2 the Seattle Sounders removed the interim tag and gave former assistant Brian Schmetzer the full-time head coaching job for 2017.
|
|Departures
|Sporting Kansas City announced on Feb. 27 that they have waived M Benji Joya and F Christian Volesky.
|Signing
|Sporting Kansas City signed defender Colton Storm to a one-year contract with options for the 2018, 2019 and 2010 seasons on Feb. 24. He was picked 14th overall in the 2017 SuperDraft.
|Trade
|The Portland Timbers bolstered their defensive corps on Feb. 3, trading for Sporting Kansas City center back/defensive midfielder Lawrence Olum. In exchange, Sporting received $50,000 in General Allocation Money and the Timbers' natural first-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.
|Report
|Standout US U-17 national team F Josh Sargent, a product of the St. Louis Scott Gallagher youth club whose Homegrown rights are reportedly held by Sporting KC, has traveled to Bundesliga powerhouse Schalke 04 for a training stint.
|Report
|Former Sporting KC F Soony Saad is rejoining his club during preseason camp in Arizona after two years in the Thai league, according to a Jan. 30 report by The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell. His signing was officially announced by the club later that day.
|Rumor
|According to Italian transfer news site Tuttomercatoweb, Sporting KC are looking at two Italian midfielders, Luca Cigarini of Sampdoria and Francesco Della Rocca of Salernitana, to fill the role of deep-lying playmaker.
|Signing
|Sporting Kansas City announced on Jan. 13 that they have signed Spanish midfielder Ilie Sanchez to a two-year deal. Sanchez joins the club after most recently playing at Elche CF.
|Rumor
|On Jan. 11, La Voz reported that Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos has an offer from Sporting Kansas City.
|Signing
|Sporting KC completed the signing of winger Latif Blessing from Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals FC on Jan. 9.
|Rumor
|Polish journalist Mateusz Borek reports that Sporting KC have offered a contract to Serbian defensive midfielder Aleksandar Kovacevic, 24, who currently plays in Poland for Lechia Gdansk.
|Signing
|On Jan. 4, Sporting KC announced the signing of 25-year-old winger Gerso Fernandes as a Designated Player. The attacker is one of two players that Kansas City Star writer Sam McDowell had reported had reached agreements in principle with the club. 19-year-old Latif Blessing, who won MVP of the Ghana Premier League after leading with 17 goals, has not been officially signed.
|Report
|The Kansas City Star reported on Jan. 3 that Homegrown D Erik Palmer-Brown has returned to Sporting KC from a year-long loan to Porto and will rejoin his hometown club for preseason after the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a permanent transfer.
|Report
|A report out of Turkey on January 3 linked Galatasaray winger Yasin Oztekin to Sporting Kansas City.
|Acquisition
|Brazilian journalist Paulo Freitas reported on Dec. 22 that D Igor Juliao, who had a prior loan spell with Sporting KC in 2014, would return to the club in 2017, on loan once again from Brazilian club Fluminense. The club then made it official when they announced the move Dec. 23. The fullback, age 22, made 23 MLS regular season appearances in 2014, picking up two assists.
|Re-Entry
|SKC selected GK Andrew Dykstra from D.C. with the 12th overall pick of Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft on Thursday. Sporting will now have one week to extend a genuine contract offer to Dykstra. If an agreement can’t be reached, Kansas City will hold Dykstra’s MLS rights.
|Report
|On Dec. 18 Honduran outlet Diez reported that Sporting KC, the Houston Dynamo and possibly other MLS clubs are pursuing Honduras international striker Alberth Elis, 20, who is expected to leave Mexican club Monterrey on loan for all or part of 2017.
|Report
|ESPN's Julie Stewart-Binks reported on Dec. 16 that free agent M/F Jacob Peterson visited Atlanta and is close to signing with the expansion club. Peterson, 30, has been with Sporting Kansas City since 2012.
|Exp. Draft
|Sporting KC lost goalkeeper Alec Kann to Atlanta in the 2016 Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, the same day he re-signed with the club.
|Signings
|SKC announced on Dec. 13 that the club has signed defenders Kevin Ellis, Jimmy Medranda and goalkeeper Alec Kann to new MLS contracts. Ellis signed a two-year contract through 2018, Medranda signed through 2019 with an option for 2020, and Kann signed a contract for 2017 with options for 2018 and 2019.
|Retirement
|Sporting KC M Paulo Nagamura announced his retirement on Dec. 12; he will transition into a coaching role with Swope Park Rangers, SKC's USL reserve side.
|Signings
|SKC signed M Tyler Pasher and GK Adrian Zendejas to MLS contracts on Dec. 2, marking the first two players to be promoted from Swope Park Rangers, the club's USL reserve side.
|Returning
|SKC announced on Nov. 23 that it has exercised contract options for: DF Saad Abdul-Salaam, D Jimmy Medranda, D Seth Sinovic, F Benji Joya and D/M Lawrence Olum.
|Returning
|Also on Nov. 23, the club confirmed the players already under contract for 2017: D Matt Besler, F Dom Dwyer, M Roger Espinoza, M Benny Feilhaber, GK Tim Melia, M Soni Mustivar, D Ike Opara, D Erik Palmer-Brown, F Cameron Porter, F Diego Rubio, F Daniel Salloi and M Graham Zusi.
|Departing
|Five players did not have their contract options picked up by the club: D Ever Alvarado, M Emmanuel Appiah, F Connor Hallisey, GK Jon Kempin and M Justin Mapp.
|Departing
|SKC announced on Nov. 23 the list of six players who are out of contract: D Nuno Andre Coelho, D Kevin Ellis, GK Alec Kann, D Chance Myers, M Paulo Nagamura and F Jacob Peterson. The club stated it will extend offers to Ellis and Kann and negotiations are ongoing.
|Signings
|Sporting KC on Nov. 16 announce that Benny Feilhaber signed a new 2-year contract through 2018. Also, defender Ike Opara was inked to a new contract through 2017 with club options for 2018 and 2019.
|
|Signing
|Toronto FC announced on March 2 that they have signed 21-year-old forward Raheem Edwards, a product of the club's academy, from Toronto FC II of the USL.
|Rumor
|According to Swedish media, Toronto FC made an offer of 3 million Swedish kronor (about $330,000) to IFK Goteborg for Danish international midfielder Mads Albaek, which the club turned down.
|Signing
|Toronto FC unveiled the signing of Spanish M Victor Vazquez on Feb. 20, acquiring the FC Barcelona academy product via Targeted Allocation Money.
|Reports
|TFC were also connected to a move for Swiss fullback Jerome Thiesson on Feb. 19, but other reports suggest that the 29-year-old could leave FC Luzern to join Minnesota United instead.
|Rumor
|Central American station TV max reported on Feb. 9 that Toronto FC are working on a deal to land young Panamanian midfielder Luis 'Chino' Pereira.
|Re-Signing
|After losing him in the Expansion Draft then re-acquiring him, Toronto FC announced on Feb. 3 that they have signed starting goalkeeper Clint Irwin to a new contract.
|Re-Signing
|Toronto FC rewarded speedy forward Tosaint Ricketts on Feb. 2 by signing the Canadian international striker to a new deal that ensured he would remain with the club for the foreseeable future.
|Returning
|Toronto FC announced on Feb. 1 that they have re-signed the French veteran Benoit Cheyrou for the 2017 season.
|Report
|Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco has said repeatedly that he's happy at TFC and wants to win MLS Cup after falling just short in 2016, but according to journalist Tancredi Palmeri on Jan. 30, his agent renewed talk of a big-money offer from a Chinese club.
|Report
|Benoit Cheyrou is practicing with Toronto FC, and though he has not quite resolved his contract situation for 2017, he and the club hope to have it settled shortly.
|Report
|According to a Jan. 19 report from Peruvian outlet La Republica, Toronto FC are set to sign young Red Bull Salzburg forward Yordy Reyna, beating Alianza Lima to his services.
|Report
|The Toronto Sun reported on Jan. 14 that Toronto FC and Nick Hagglund want to keep the center back at the club longer and that a new deal could be agreed upon in the near future. The report also stated that midfielder Benoit Cheyrou is close to signing a deal of his own to return to the Reds.
|Rumor
|Coach Greg Vanney told the Toronto Sun on Jan. 7 that TFC are largely happy with their squad but would still like to acquire a creative midfielder who can offer "something different in the attacking side of the game."
|Report
|The Toronto Sun's Kurt Larson reported on Jan. 5 that Toronto FC were close to re-signing M Benoit Cheyrou, whose previous deal with the Reds expired at the end of last season, for 2017.
|Departing
|Veteran midfielder Will Johnson, after becoming a free agent, signed a two-year deal with Orlando City on Dec. 28.
|Rumor
|Tuttomercatoweb on Dec. 31 linked Paris St. Germain MF/DF Thiago Motta, who will be out of contract in June, with interest from both the Montreal Impact and Toronto FC.
|Returning
|Toronto FC announced on Dec. 16 they have re-signed D Ashtone Morgan. A Homegrown signing out of TFC's academy, Morgan is the longest-tenured player on TFC's roster.
|Returning
|Canadian outlets, including The Score, reported on Dec. 13 that M Armando Cooper had been acquired permanently by Toronto FC. Cooper joined TFC midseason, on loan from Panamanian side Arabe Unido.
|Trade
|After starting goalkeeper Clint Irwin was claimed by Atlanta in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13, Toronto FC reacquired him in a trade that sent right back Mark Bloom and general allocation money to Atlanta.
|Released
|TFC announced on Dec. 12 that they had not exercised contract options on D Clement Simonin, M Chris Mannella, M Daniel Lovitz and M Benoit Cheyrou. GK Quillan Roberts, D Ashtone Morgan, D Josh Williams and M Will Johnson were also set to be out of contract at the end of the year. Lovitz, Morgan and Williams were eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft.
|Returning
|TFC also announced that they have exercised options on GK Clint Irwin, GK Alex Bono, D Drew Moor, D Nick Hagglund, D Eriq Zavaleta, D Mark Bloom; M Jonathan Osorio, M Armando Cooper, M Jay Chapman, M Tsubasa Endoh; F Tosaint Ricketts, F Jordan Hamilton, F Mo Babouli. The club confirmed that D Justin Morrow, D Steven Beitashour, M Michael Bradley, M Marky Delgado, F Sebastian Giovinco and F Jozy Altidore are already under contract for 2017.
|
|Signing
|The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the return of M Mauro Rosales on Feb. 27, on a one-year contract with an additional one-year club option. Rosales previously played for the Whitecaps Aug. 2014-2015.
|Trade
|The Vancouver Whitecaps and Orlando City made a splash in the trade market on Feb. 25, with the 'Caps sending forward Giles Barnes to the Lions in exchange for midfielder Brek Shea.
|Report
|Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson hinted at a potential signing on Feb. 20 when talking to reporters by saying that he has not named a captain because the club might be bringing someone else in.
|Trade
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC traded $100,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018, $125,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, plus an international roster spot for 2017 to Minnesota United for the No. 1 spot in the Allocation Ranking Order and used that to acquire F Fredy Montero on a one-year loan from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda.
|Rumor
|Soccer Italia reported on Feb. 13 that Vancouver, Colorado and the New York Red Bulls are battling to bring US international F Aron Johannsson to MLS. Johannsson currently plays for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
|Report
|Colombian outleEl Heraldo reported on Feb. 13 that former Seattle Sounders star F Fredy Montero, who scored 47 goals in 119 MLS games from 2009-12, is set to return to MLS after a stint in China – but with Seattle's rivals the Vancouver Whitecaps. ESPN FC confirmed the report later on Feb. 13, saying that Montero will join the 'Caps on a one-year loan with an option to buy. On Feb. 14, Montero's father told a Colombian outlet that the striker has already been acquired by MLS, and that he'll be "incorporated" into one of the clubs in the league, with Vancouver being the "closest" to landing him.
|Signing
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced their signing of D Jake Nerwinski on Feb. 9. Nerwinski, a right back from the University of Connecticut, was the seventh overall selection in January's MLS SuperDraf. His signing is for one year, with one-year options through 2020.
|Transfer
|Vancouver Whitecaps announced on Wednesday that the club has reached an agreement to transfer Homegrown midfielder Kianz Froese to German side Fortuna Düsseldorf.
|Report
|According to an RP report, Whitecaps prospect and Canadian youth international M Kianz Froese has "left a great impression" during a training stint with German club Fortuna Dusseldorf, bagging 2 goals and 2 assists in 3 friendlies to fuel talk of a transfer bid.
|Rumor
|Reports out of England on Jan. 27 indicate F Giles Barnes might be headed to the English Championship at Blackburn Rovers, where he'd re-unite with former Houston Dynamo coach Owen Coyle.
|Signing
|The Vancouver Whitecaps announced on Jan. 23 the addition of Peruvian M/F Yordy Reyna on a two-year contract with options for the following two seasons. Reyna signs from Red Bull Salzburg and is a TAM signing. He is a Peru international and has also played for Alianza Lima.
|Report
|Vancouver Whitecaps left back Sam Adekugbe, who is currently on loan with Brighton and Hove Albion, told local newspaper The Arbus in a report published Jan. 19 that he hopes to turn his loan deal into a permanent move to England.
|Report
|Vancouver Whitecaps head coach told reporters on Friday that the club hopes to have a Designated Player No. 9 signed by the time training camp starts later this month.
|Rumor
|Italian outlet SportLatina reported that Kenyan midfielder McDonald Mariga is drawing interest from the Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, and Vancouver Whitecaps. The Timbers, however, are the ones who are reportedly closest to signing him.
|Rumor
|ITV.com reported on Jan. 6 that midfielder Ross Jenkins is set to join the Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the month. Jenkins, 26, formerly played for English side Watford and spent last season in Romania's first division.
|Departing
|The Vancouver Whitecaps on Dec. 30 announced that the club and forward Masato Kudo have agreed to a mutual contract termination. Kudo scored just two goals in 17 appearances in his only season with the club in 2016. He joins Sanfrecce Hiroshima on a reported 3-year deal.
|Rumor
|On Dec. 29, AFTN's Aaron Campbell reported that the Whitecaps are interested in Argentine strikers Cristian Menendez and Tobias Figueroa.
|Report
|According to Metro reporter Kristian Dyer, the Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to sign three players: Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, Queretaro's US international Luis Gil and former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho.
|Signings
|On Dec. 19 the Whitecaps announced that GK Spencer Richey and F Kyle Greig have been promoted from the club's WFC2 USL reserve squad and signed to MLS contracts for 2017, with option years for the following three seasons.
|Trade
|The Whitecaps acquired Houston Dynamo right back Sheanon Williams on Dec. 13 in a trade involving General Allocation Money going the other way.
|Returning
|On Dec. 8, the Whitecaps exercised contract options for: GK Paolo Tornaghi, D Christian Dean, D Jordan Harvey, D Tim Parker, D Cole Seiler, M Marco Bustos, M Kianz Froese, M Ben McKendry, M Nicolas Mezquida, M Russell Teibert, and F Kekuta Manneh.
|Signing
|Also on Dec. 8, Vancouver announced F Erik Hurtado had signed a contract extension through 2018, with club options for 2019 and 2020.
|Departing
|And on Dec. 8, the Whitecaps announced the following players' contract options would not be picked up: GK Marco Carducci, D, Fraser Aird, D Jordan Smith. In addition, F Blas Perez is out of contract. The Whitecaps also announced on Dec. 7 that captain and M Pedro Morales would not be returning to the club in 2017.
|Rumor
|Deportivo Saprissa and Costa Rica M David Guzman, a 26-year-old defensive mid with 25 caps for Los Ticos, was linked to Vancouver by Todos Con Saprissa on Nov. 29.
|Report
|On Nov. 26, Whitecaps beat writer Marc Weber indicated that a rumored Robbie Keane-to-Vancouver move will not be happening.
|Rumor
|On Nov. 24 Whitecaps reporter Mike Martignago claimed the club is interested in D Kevin Alston, who was let go by Orlando City a day before.
|Departing
|The Province on Nov. 22 reports that the club would be declining the contract option on Designated Player M Pedro Morales and that right back Fraser Aird will return to Glasgow Rangers in Scotland after the expiration of his season-long loan deal. Indeed, the 'Caps announced on Dec. 7 that they had parted ways with Morales.
|Training
|The club announced on Nov. 22 that central defender and right back Tim Parker would train with English second-tier club Brighton & Hove Albion through Dec. 2. It's the same club where Whitecaps left back Sam Adekugbe is playing on loan through June 2017.
|Extension
|The Whitecaps on Oct. 26 extend the contract of head coach Carl Robinson through the 2020 season. Robinson took over the reins of the club ahead of the 2014 season.