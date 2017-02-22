2017 MLS Trade Tracker

There are 12 different ways for your team to sign a new player, but one of the most frequently used is via trade – below is a list of all trades for the 2017 MLS season.

Transaction date: 2/22/2017 MTL MTL receive: International roster spot for the 2017 season DC DC receive: $75,000 of General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 2/21/2017 MIN MIN receive: Right of first refusal for D Jerome Thiesson. TOR TOR receive: $50,000 of General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 2/15/2017 NYC NYC receive: Right of first refusal for M Rodney Wallace POR POR receive: $75,000 of General Allocation Money, $50,000 of Targeted Allocation Money

Transaction date: 2/15/2017 MIN MIN receive: GK Bobby Shuttleworth NE NE receive: F Femi Hollinger-Janzen

Transaction date: 2/15/2017 MIN MIN receive: $100,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018, $125,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, and an international roster spot in 2017 VAN VAN receive: No. 1 spot in the Allocation Ranking Order

Transaction date: 2/10/2017 COL COL receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money NYC NYC receive: International roster slot for 2017 season

Transaction date: 2/8/2017 PHI PHI receive: Right of first refusal to Adam Najem NY NY receive: 2nd-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 2/3/2017 RSL RSL receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money, MIN natural third-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft MIN MIN receive: International roster slot for 2017 season

Transaction date: 2/3/2017 POR POR receive: Lawrence Olum SKC SKC receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money, First-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 2/2/2017 POR POR receive: Right of first refusal to Sebastian Blanco SEA SEA receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/27/2017 ORL ORL receive: Josh Saunders NYC NYC receive: Natural fourth-round pick in 2019 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 1/26/2017 MIN MIN receive: Kevin Molino, Patrick McLain ORL ORL receive: $450,000 in General Allocation Money, $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/24/2017 ATL ATL receive: Rights to Tyrone Mears SEA SEA receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 CHI CHI receive: Dax McCarty NY NY receive: $400,000 in General Allocation Money ($200k in 2017, $200k in 2018)

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 HOU HOU receive: A.J. DeLaGarza LA LA receive: $125,000 in General Allocation Money, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 CHI CHI receive: No. 26 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Stefan Cleveland), No. 27 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Guillermo Delgado) TOR TOR receive: $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 PHI PHI receive: No. 25 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Marcus Epps) MIN MIN receive: $50,000 in 2018 General Allocation Money, No. 42 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Thomas de Villardi)

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 NYC NYC receive: No. 16 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Kwame Awuah) SEA SEA receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 POR POR receive: No. 4 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jeremy Ebobisse) HOU HOU receive: $100,000 in General Allocation Money, international roster slot, No. 10 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Joe Holland)

Transaction date: 1/13/2017 NYC NYC receive: No. 3 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jonathan Lewis) CHI CHI receive: $250,000 in General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 1/9/2017 SKC SKC receive: Christian Volesky POR POR receive: No. 80 pick in 2017 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 1/3/2017 MIN MIN receive: Collin Martin DC DC receive: 4th round pick in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/23/2016 MIN MIN receive: No. 3 spot in Allocation Ranking Order, No. 25 pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Marcus Epps), General Allocation Money CHI CHI receive: No. 2 spot in Allocation Ranking Order

Transaction date: 12/23/2016 ATL ATL receive: Discover priority for Greg Garza CLB CLB receive: Highest 2nd Round pick in 2018 SuperDraft (Columbus to receive General Allocation Money instead of the SuperDraft choice if Garza starts in 12 or more MLS regular-season games in 2017, or if his option for 2018 is exercised following the 2017 season.)

Transaction date: 12/23/2016 SEA SEA receive: Will Bruin HOU HOU receive: General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/22/2016 SEA SEA receive: Harry Shipp MTL MTL receive: General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/20/2016 POR POR receive: Jeff Attinella MIN MIN receive: Natural 2nd Round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 LA LA receive: Rights to Jermaine Jones COL COL receive: No. 15 pick in 2017 SuperDraft pick (Sam Hamilton) and conditional 2nd-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 VAN VAN receive: Sheanon Williams HOU HOU receive: General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 ORL ORL receive: Donny Toia ATL ATL receive: No. 8 pick in the 2017 SuperDraft (Julian Gressel)

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 TOR TOR receive: Clint Irwin ATL ATL receive: Mark Bloom and General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/13/2016 MTL MTL receive: Chris Duvall and General Allocation Money MIN MIN receive: Johan Venegas

Transaction date: 12/12/2016 LA LA receive: Rights to Miguel Aguilar, natural fourth round selction in 2019 SuperDraft DC DC receive: Fourth round selection in 2018 SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/12/2016 POR POR receive: Rights to Kennedy Igboananike, 2017 international roster slot DC DC receive: No. 43rd pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jo Vetle Rimstad)

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Michael Parkhurst CLB CLB receive: General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Romario Williams MTL MTL receive: Conditional third round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. The Impact will receive Atlanta’s natural second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft if Williams appears in a game for Atlanta during the 2017 season

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Harrison Heath ORL ORL receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Kevin Kratz PHI PHI receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 ATL ATL receive: Sean Johnson CHI CHI receive: General Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 NYC NYC receive: Sean Johnson ATL ATL receive: General Allocation Money and Targeted Allocation Money

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 COL COL receive: No. 24 pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Liam Callahan) ATL ATL receive: One international slot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons

Transaction date: 12/11/2016 MIN MIN receive: Joseph Greenspan COL COL receive: No. 45 pick 2017 SuperDraft