2017 MLS Trade Tracker

There are 12 different ways for your team to sign a new player, but one of the most frequently used is via trade – below is a list of all trades for the 2017 MLS season.
|Transaction date: 2/22/2017
|MTL
|MTL receive: International roster spot for the 2017 season
|DC
|DC receive: $75,000 of General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 2/21/2017
|MIN
|MIN receive: Right of first refusal for D Jerome Thiesson.
|TOR
|TOR receive: $50,000 of General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 2/15/2017
|NYC
|NYC receive: Right of first refusal for M Rodney Wallace
|POR
|POR receive: $75,000 of General Allocation Money, $50,000 of Targeted Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 2/15/2017
|MIN
|MIN receive: $100,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018, $125,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, and an international roster spot in 2017
|VAN
|VAN receive: No. 1 spot in the Allocation Ranking Order
|Transaction date: 2/10/2017
|COL
|COL receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money
|NYC
|NYC receive: International roster slot for 2017 season
|Transaction date: 2/8/2017
|PHI
|PHI receive: Right of first refusal to Adam Najem
|NY
|NY receive: 2nd-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 2/3/2017
|RSL
|RSL receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money, MIN natural third-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft
|MIN
|MIN receive: International roster slot for 2017 season
|Transaction date: 2/3/2017
|POR
|POR receive: Lawrence Olum
|SKC
|SKC receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money, First-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 2/2/2017
|POR
|POR receive: Right of first refusal to Sebastian Blanco
|SEA
|SEA receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/27/2017
|ORL
|ORL receive: Josh Saunders
|NYC
|NYC receive: Natural fourth-round pick in 2019 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 1/26/2017
|MIN
|MIN receive: Kevin Molino, Patrick McLain
|ORL
|ORL receive: $450,000 in General Allocation Money, $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/24/2017
|ATL
|ATL receive: Rights to Tyrone Mears
|SEA
|SEA receive: $50,000 in General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|CHI
|CHI receive: Dax McCarty
|NY
|NY receive: $400,000 in General Allocation Money ($200k in 2017, $200k in 2018)
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|HOU
|HOU receive: A.J. DeLaGarza
|LA
|LA receive: $125,000 in General Allocation Money, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|CHI
|CHI receive: No. 26 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Stefan Cleveland), No. 27 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Guillermo Delgado)
|TOR
|TOR receive: $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|PHI
|PHI receive: No. 25 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Marcus Epps)
|MIN
|MIN receive: $50,000 in 2018 General Allocation Money, No. 42 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Thomas de Villardi)
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|NYC
|NYC receive: No. 16 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Kwame Awuah)
|SEA
|SEA receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|POR
|POR receive: No. 4 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jeremy Ebobisse)
|HOU
|HOU receive: $100,000 in General Allocation Money, international roster slot, No. 10 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Joe Holland)
|Transaction date: 1/13/2017
|NYC
|NYC receive: No. 3 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jonathan Lewis)
|CHI
|CHI receive: $250,000 in General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 1/9/2017
|SKC
|SKC receive: Christian Volesky
|POR
|POR receive: No. 80 pick in 2017 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 1/3/2017
|MIN
|MIN receive: Collin Martin
|DC
|DC receive: 4th round pick in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/23/2016
|MIN
|MIN receive: No. 3 spot in Allocation Ranking Order, No. 25 pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Marcus Epps), General Allocation Money
|CHI
|CHI receive: No. 2 spot in Allocation Ranking Order
|Transaction date: 12/23/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Discover priority for Greg Garza
|CLB
|CLB receive: Highest 2nd Round pick in 2018 SuperDraft (Columbus to receive General Allocation Money instead of the SuperDraft choice if Garza starts in 12 or more MLS regular-season games in 2017, or if his option for 2018 is exercised following the 2017 season.)
|Transaction date: 12/23/2016
|SEA
|SEA receive: Will Bruin
|HOU
|HOU receive: General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/22/2016
|SEA
|SEA receive: Harry Shipp
|MTL
|MTL receive: General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/20/2016
|POR
|POR receive: Jeff Attinella
|MIN
|MIN receive: Natural 2nd Round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|LA
|LA receive: Rights to Jermaine Jones
|COL
|COL receive: No. 15 pick in 2017 SuperDraft pick (Sam Hamilton) and conditional 2nd-round pick in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|VAN
|VAN receive: Sheanon Williams
|HOU
|HOU receive: General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|ORL
|ORL receive: Donny Toia
|ATL
|ATL receive: No. 8 pick in the 2017 SuperDraft (Julian Gressel)
|Transaction date: 12/13/2016
|TOR
|TOR receive: Clint Irwin
|ATL
|ATL receive: Mark Bloom and General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/12/2016
|LA
|LA receive: Rights to Miguel Aguilar, natural fourth round selction in 2019 SuperDraft
|DC
|DC receive: Fourth round selection in 2018 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Michael Parkhurst
|CLB
|CLB receive: General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Romario Williams
|MTL
|MTL receive: Conditional third round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. The Impact will receive Atlanta’s natural second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft if Williams appears in a game for Atlanta during the 2017 season
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Harrison Heath
|ORL
|ORL receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Kevin Kratz
|PHI
|PHI receive: Natural fourth round selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Sean Johnson
|CHI
|CHI receive: General Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|NYC
|NYC receive: Sean Johnson
|ATL
|ATL receive: General Allocation Money and Targeted Allocation Money
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|COL
|COL receive: No. 24 pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Liam Callahan)
|ATL
|ATL receive: One international slot for the 2017 and 2018 seasons
|Transaction date: 12/11/2016
|MIN
|MIN receive: Joseph Greenspan
|COL
|COL receive: No. 45 pick 2017 SuperDraft
|Transaction date: 12/5/2016
|ATL
|ATL receive: Right of first refusal for Miguel Almiron
|SEA
|SEA receive: General Allocation Money