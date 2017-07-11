Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Toronto FC

Trial

On July 11, Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney confirmed that Brazilian right back Raul is on trial with Toronto. Raul, who plays for Gremio and has suited up for Brazil's U-20 side, could come Toronto via a year-long loan, according to an initial report from Brazil. TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said that the club likely won't make any major moves in the transfer window but would possibly like a right-sided reinforcement.