Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Real Salt Lake

Rumor:

At least one Turkish outlet is reporting that Buraspor midfielder Cristobal Jorquera could move to Real Salt Lake. A transfer for the 29-year-old Chilean, who also has considerable experience in Serie A, would not match what some supporters see as the club's most pressing need in central defense. But that doesn't mean GM Craig Waibel won't address both positions in the summer window, RSL Soapbox explains.