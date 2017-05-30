Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Portland Timbers

Report

The Oregonian's Jamie Goldberg reports that the Timbers have signed Congolese center back Larrys Mabiala. Though Mabiala is expected to join the club in June, he will not be eligible to play for Portland until the secondary transfer window opens on July 10. Mabiala, who played the 2016-17 European season for Turkish side Kayserispor, will likely fill the hole at starting center back after Gbenga Arokoyo was ruled out for the year in preseason.