Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: New York City FC

Last updated: June 8, 2017
According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, New York City FC are interested in Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. NYCFC forward David Villa played with Iniesta at both Barca and with the Spanish national team, and, according to the report, has talked with Iniesta about moving to New York. The 33-year-old midfielder, whose future at Barcelona is in doubt, is also reportedly being chased by Juventus.
|French reports linked Patrick Vieira to the managerial vacancy at Ligue 1 side St. Etienne on June 5. But NYCFC's head coach told the New York Post that he's committed to City: “The only thing is you can’t control reports from journalists. The thing is that it is a really interesting project and I am into it. I love every single day of it. Speculation is part of our world and I get used to it.”
