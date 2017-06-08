Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: New York City FC

Report

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, New York City FC are interested in Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. NYCFC forward David Villa played with Iniesta at both Barca and with the Spanish national team, and, according to the report, has talked with Iniesta about moving to New York. The 33-year-old midfielder, whose future at Barcelona is in doubt, is also reportedly being chased by Juventus.