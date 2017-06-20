Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: LA Galaxy

Last updated: June 20, 2017
|Rumors
|
LigaMX star Andre-Pierre Gignac has again been linked to the Galaxy, with both US and Mexican outlets reporting on June 20 that the French striker is nearing a move to Los Angeles, where he's been vacationing, to join his friend and countryman Romain Alessandrini. One went so far as to claim that LA are prepared to activate a $25 million release clause to acquire "APG" from Tigres.
|Rumor
|With the summer transfer window nearing and a DP spot opening up, the LA Galaxy have been linked with a number of big-name players -- the latest is Colombian international goalkeeper David Ospina, who is currently under contract with Arsenal. Spanish publication Don Balon has linked the 28-year-old with a move to Galaxy along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Argentine forward Dario Benedetto.
