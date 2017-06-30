Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Houston Dynamo

Last updated: June 20, 2017
|Report
|The Record in Portugal has reported that the Dynamo have secured the transfer of 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Tomas Martinez from SC Braga. The Primeira Liga club are parting ways with the Martinez because he doesn't fit manager Abel Ferreira's 4-4-2 system, according to the Record. Houston's Wilmer Cabrera has primarily employed a 4-3-3, though he has toggled formations at times.
|Transaction
|Houston made use of their No. 1 slot in the MLS Allocation Ranking on June 20, acquiring a bevy of assets from D.C. United in exchange for the top spot, which D.C. used to acquire Jamaican striker and former Colorado Rapid Deshorn Brown via a transfer from the USL's Tampa Bay Rowdies.
MORE SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW NEWS: