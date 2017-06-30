Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Houston Dynamo

Report

The Record in Portugal has reported that the Dynamo have secured the transfer of 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Tomas Martinez from SC Braga. The Primeira Liga club are parting ways with the Martinez because he doesn't fit manager Abel Ferreira's 4-4-2 system, according to the Record. Houston's Wilmer Cabrera has primarily employed a 4-3-3, though he has toggled formations at times.