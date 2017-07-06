Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Columbus Crew SC

July 6, 20179:00AM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Last updated: July 5, 2017

Report On July 5, ZeroZero.PT reported that Columbus have made a formal offer to Benfica for 21-year-old Venezuelan attacker Jhon Murillo. Benfica, however, turned down the offer, per the report.
Report Crew SC coach Gregg Berhalter said earlier this week adding one or more offensive pieces may be a focus in the coming summer transfer window, according to a Tweet from the Columbus Dispatch's Andrew Erickson. Berhalter also said he hopes Columbus can take advantage of its top spot in the current allocation order.

