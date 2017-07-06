Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Columbus Crew SC

Last updated: July 5, 2017
|On July 5, ZeroZero.PT reported that Columbus have made a formal offer to Benfica for 21-year-old Venezuelan attacker Jhon Murillo. Benfica, however, turned down the offer, per the report.
|Crew SC coach Gregg Berhalter said earlier this week adding one or more offensive pieces may be a focus in the coming summer transfer window, according to a Tweet from the Columbus Dispatch's Andrew Erickson. Berhalter also said he hopes Columbus can take advantage of its top spot in the current allocation order.
