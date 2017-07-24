Summer 2017 MLS Transfer Window Tracker: Colorado Rapids

Last updated: July 24, 2017
|Rumor
|Muncih-based tabloid newspaper TZ is reporting, per Rapids Rabbi, that the Rapids may be in on 1860 Munich wide midfielder Stefan Aigner. The German winger scored four goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga 2 side last season.
|Report
|After TV Azteca journalist Julio Saucedo reported Tuesday that MLS was a strong option for Mexico international Luis Montes, Mexican daily Récord now reports that the playmaker has reached a verbal agreement with the Colorado Rapids and would occupy a Designated Player spot if he signs. On June 4, Esto reported that Montes had signed an extension with Leon through the 2020 season.
