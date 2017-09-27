Carlos Gruezo | 24 Under 24

#14 Carlos Gruezo AGE: 22 COUNTRY: Ecuador POSITION: Midfielder CLUB: FC Dallas YEARS PRO: 7

Carlos Gruezo’s highlight reel isn’t likely to include any sensational goals, dazzling dribbles on the ball or brilliant passes to teammates. His strength is a bit subtler, as the Ecuadorian international provides the heartbeat to the FC Dallas midfield.

After a brief transition period, Gruezo has quietly excelled in his two seasons after arriving from Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, partnering with Kellyn Acosta as one of the league’s best young combinations in the midfield.

What the technical staffers say:

"One of Gruezo’s biggest strengths is his vision of the field. He measures passes well…He can make the splitting pass, the throughball, between defenders. He sits in well, his reading of the game is good."

"I think he has a good understanding of the game, a good awareness of his teammates and opponent when he’s on the ball."

"It’s definitely underrated, his ability to measure passes and make splitting passes."

"It’s hard to find a player who can do both [win the ball in midfield and progress play through passing], so I think it’s a big plus for him that when he wins the ball he’s able to distribute."

"For me, Gruezo is hot and cold. His consistency isn’t there, but when he’s on, he has the ability to change games."