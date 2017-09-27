Yamil Asad | 24 Under 24

2017 24 Under 24 - No. 11 - Yamil Asad
#11

Yamil Asad

AGE: 23

COUNTRY: Argentina

POSITION: Midfielder

CLUB: Atlanta United

YEARS PRO: 5

He doesn’t get the same level of attention as his Atlanta United teammates and Designated Players Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba, but don’t confuse Yamil Asad’s lack of headlines for a lack of production.

The 23-year-old Argentine has been a force for the Five Stripes during their expansion season. He’s recorded six goals and 12 assists in 27 games for the high-powered expansion club, and is an active, hard working, technically strong presence on the wing. Asad is an honest two-way player and is committed to quickly getting forward while on the ball, making him a key part of Tata Martino’s fast-paced 4-2-3-1. 

What the technical staffers say:

"Maybe he doesn’t get a fair shake a little bit, because he’s the weakest of the [Latin American stars in ATL], but that’s kind of crazy because he’s a wonderful player as well. … Tough, fast, explodes on the outside of the field … I don’t think he’s at the level of Almiron and the other two guys [Villalba and Martinez] but he does a nice job for them … plays awfully hard, physical, fast … right-footed, likes to come in [centrally] and we defend him to try to keep him out … not a threat on the level of Almiron or Villalba … technically good on the ball, quick, always thinking about going forward. Someone you’ve got to keep your eye on, lively and buzzes around, will make something out of nothing … a little firecracker … his movement off the ball sometimes [is relentless], he’s in the middle, then he’s out wide … a handful … has the personality to get down and dirty if he has to … sometimes will lose focus or get dragged into silly situations … will get frustrated, even at his own players … needs to focus on defensive responsibilities in key moments … tries to force it at times."

