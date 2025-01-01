The most expansive and accessible programming lineup ever:
- Watch every match—including Leagues Cup and the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs—with no blackouts.
- Enjoy every match in English or Spanish, with the option to listen to the home club's local radio announcers. All matches involving Canadian clubs will be available in French.
- Get total access to MLS 360, the matchday whip-around show in both English and Spanish that features live look-ins and highlights from around the league.
- Dive into pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, and more.
- Access MLS Season Pass on Apple devices, as well as smart TVs, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.
- Share your MLS Season Pass subscription with up to 5 family members using Family Sharing.