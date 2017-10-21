Report: US Soccer to decide on interim USMNT manager this weekend

US Soccer will decide over the weekend who will lead the US men’s national team in next month’s friendly at Portugal, ESPN FC’s Jeff Carlisle reported on Thursday.

USSF president Sunil Gulati told reporters in a conference call last week that the federation would hire an interim manager in “seven to 10 days,” a timeline that would fit with a decision this weekend.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl reported earlier this week that US under-20 manager and youth technical director Tab Ramos, a likely candidate for the interim job, is hesitant to take the interim position and would prefer to be in the running for the full-time job. Carlisle confirmed that report.

If Ramos isn’t named interim manager, US Soccer could potentially turn to USMNT assistant Dave Sarachan. Sarachan was on staff under former US manager Bruce Arena, who resigned in the wake of the US’ failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The US will take on Portugal in a friendly on Tuesday, Nov. 14.