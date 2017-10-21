FIFA Under-17 World Cup Standings and Schedule

Featuring a number of players who are either current MLS professionals or in MLS academies, the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be a chance for some of the stars of tomorrow to begin their journey on an international stage.

The group stage concluded on Saturday, Oct. 14, with 16 teams advancing to the knockout round, which begins on Monday, Oct. 16 and climaxes with the championship final in Kolkata on Saturday, Oct. 28.

All FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches can be live streamed in the US via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass. FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Round of 16

Mon., Oct. 16 Colombia 0, Germany 4 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 16 Paraguay 0, USA 5 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tues., Oct. 17 Iran 2, Mexico 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tues., Oct. 17 France 1, Spain 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tues., Oct. 17 Mali 5, Iraq 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tues., Oct. 17 England 0 (5), Japan 0 (3) RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Wed., Oct. 18 Ghana 2, Niger 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Wed., Oct. 18 Brazil 3, Honduras 0 RECAP

Quarterfinals

Sat., Oct. 21 Mali 2, Ghana 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 21 USA 1, England 4 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sun., Oct. 22 Spain vs. Iran 7:30 am ET FS2 Sun., Oct. 22 Germany vs. Brazil 10:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus

Semifinals

Wed., Oct. 25 USA/England vs. Germany/Brazil 7:30 am ET FS2 Wed., Oct. 25 Mali/Ghana vs. Spain/Iran 10:30 am ET FS2

Finals

Sat., Oct. 28 3rd Place Match 7:30 am ET FS1 Sat., Oct. 28 Championship Match 10:30 am ET FS2

Group Stage

Group A

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-Ghana 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 6 x-Colombia 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 6 x-USA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 6 India 3 0 3 0 1 9 -8 0

Fri., Oct. 6 Colombia 0, Ghana 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 6 India 0, USA 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 Ghana 0, USA 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 India 1, Colombia 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 Ghana 4, India 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 USA 1, Colombia 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group B

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-Paraguay 3 3 0 0 10 5 +5 9 x-Mali 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 6 New Zealand 3 0 2 1 4 8 -4 1 Turkey 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 1

Fri., Oct. 6 New Zealand 1, Turkey 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 6 Paraguay 3, Mali 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 Turkey 0, Mali 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 Paraguay 4, New Zealand 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 Mali 3, New Zealand 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 Turkey 1, Paraguay 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group C

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-Iran 3 3 0 0 10 1 +9 9 x-Germany 3 2 1 0 5 6 -1 6 Guinea 3 0 2 1 4 8 -4 1 Costa Rica 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 1

Sat., Oct. 7 Germany 2, Costa Rica 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 7 Iran 3, Guinea 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 Costa Rica 2, Guinea 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 Iran 4, Germany 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 13 Costa Rica 0, Iran 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 13 Guinea 1, Germany 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group D

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-Brazil 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9 x-Spain 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 6 x-Niger 3 1 2 0 1 6 -5 3 North Korea 3 0 3 0 0 5 -5 0

Sat., Oct. 7 Brazil 2, Spain 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 7 North Korea 0, Niger 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 Spain 4, Niger 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 North Korea 0, Brazil 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 13 Niger 0, Brazil 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 13 Spain 2, North Korea 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group E

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-France 3 3 0 0 14 3 +11 9 x-Japan 3 1 1 1 8 4 +4 4 x-Honduras 3 1 2 0 7 11 -4 3 New Caledonia 3 0 2 1 2 13 -11 1

Sun., Oct. 8 New Caledonia 1, France 7 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sun., Oct. 8 Honduras 1, Japan 6 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Wed., Oct. 11 France 2, Japan 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Wed., Oct. 11 Honduras 5, New Caledonia 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 14 France 5, Honduras 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 14 Japan 1, New Caledonia 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group F

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-England 3 3 0 0 11 2 +9 9 x-Iraq 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 x-Mexico 3 0 1 2 3 4 -1 2 Chile 3 0 2 1 0 7 -7 1