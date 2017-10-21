2017 USL Cup Playoffs results and schedule

The USL Cup Playoffs began with a major upset on Friday night, as regular season champions Real Monarchs SLC (Real Salt Lake) were defeated by Sacramento Republic FC at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Monarchs were defeated 1-1 (1-3) in penalties. Luis Espino Vasquez put Sacramento ahead in the 49th minute before Chandler Hoffman hit back for a late equalizer in the 86th.The Monarchs couldn’t hang on in the shootout, however, as Hoffman and fellow former MLSers Danny Cruz and Sebastian Velasquez failed to convert their spot kicks.

Things played out more according to script in the East, where top-seed Louisville City FC won 4-0 against Bethlehem Steel (Philadelphia Union).

The remaining six conference quarterfinal matches will be played on Saturday night. The schedule for the rest of the USL Cup Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Fri., Oct. 20 Louisville City FC 4, Bethlehem Steel FC 0 RECAP Sat., Oct. 21 Rochester Rhinos vs. Charlotte Independence 6:05 pm ET Sat., Oct. 21 Charleston Battery vs. New York Red Bulls II 7 pm ET Sat., Oct. 21 Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. FC Cincinnati 7:30 pm ET

Western Conference

Fri., Oct. 20 Real Monarchs SLC 1 (1), Sacramento Republic FC 1 (3) RECAP Sat., Oct. 21 San Antonio FC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC 8:30 pm ET Sat., Oct. 21 Swope Park Rangers vs. Phoenix Rising FC 8:30 pm ET Sat., Oct. 21 Reno 1868 FC vs. OKC Energy FC 8:30 pm ET

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Date TBD Louisville City FC vs. Rochester/Charlotte Time TBD Date TBD Charleston/New York vs. Tampa Bay/Cincinnati Time TBD

Western Conference

Date TBD Swope Park/Phoenix vs. Sacramento Republic FC Time TBD Date TBD San Antonio/Tulsa vs. Reno/OKC Time TBD

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Date TBD Winner East SF 1 vs. Winner East SF 2 Time TBD

Western Conference

Date TBD Winner West SF 1 vs. Winner West SF 2 Time TBD

USL Cup