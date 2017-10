Decision Day presented by AT&T is upon us and with that we have a special series of pre- and postgame Decision Day Live shows, airing at 3 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET on MLSsoccer.com, on MLS's Facebook and YouTube pages and on MLS's Twitter feed.

MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle, Susannah Collins and Calen Carr are joined by an all-star cast of Ali Curtis, Jeff Cassar and Jimmy Conrad to get you ready for all the craziness of MLS's last matchday.