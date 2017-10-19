Kick Off: Importance of playoff seeding | RFK memories | Hamid to Denmark?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Decision Day presented by AT&T: The importance of playoff seeding
With only two of the 12 playoff seeds set ahead of Decision Day, Ben Baer examines how seeding has affected postseason outcomes in the past.
Schweinsteiger ruled out for Fire
The Chicago Fire will be forced to go without star midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in Sunday's Decision Day clash at Houston (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The veteran has missed five of their last six games with a thigh injury.
While the Fire can finish anywhere between 2-5 in the East, GM Nelson Rodriguez says just making the playoffs "would be a low bar" for the season's success. The goal is to "take a good season and make it special season."
Hamid headed to Denmark?
With his contract set to run out, D.C. United 'keeper Bill Hamid has revealed this will be his last season with the club. The 26-year-old, who holds the team records for netminder appearances (193), wins (68) and shutouts (49), won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year prize in 2014.
Sources have told Soccer Insider Steven Goff that Hamid is set to sign with Danish Superliga title-chasers FC Midtjylland.
The soccer legacy of RFK
With RFK set to host its last D.C. United game on Sunday, Charles Boehm and Pablo Maurer shared their fond recollections of the stadium's soccer history.
ExtraTime Live: Last hurrah at RFK Stadium!
ExtraTime Live: Last hurrah at RFK Stadium!

Watch ExtraTime Live on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET. Andrew Wiebe and David Gass head to the nation's capital to honor a stadium oozing American soccer history. Join the guys as they talk to D.C. United players, coaches and legends about RFK Stadium.
Porter backs Valeri for MVP
Portland boss Caleb Porter says skipper Diego Valeri should win the MLS award, and Oregonian scribe Jamie Goldberg agrees with him.
Donovan to run for USSF President?
According to Sports Illustrated scribe Grant Wahl, former national team star Landon Donovan is considering a run for president in U.S. Soccer's February election.
NBA's Moe Harkless moonlights as Timbers photog
Before getting the new NBA season started on Wednesday, Portland Trail Blazers forward Moe Harkess put in a sideline photography shift during the Timbers' weekend victory over D.C. United.