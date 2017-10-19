Kick Off: Importance of playoff seeding | RFK memories | Hamid to Denmark?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Decision Day presented by AT&T: The importance of playoff seeding

With only two of the 12 playoff seeds set ahead of Decision Day, Ben Baer examines how seeding has affected postseason outcomes in the past. READ MORE

Schweinsteiger ruled out for Fire

The Chicago Fire will be forced to go without star midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in Sunday's Decision Day clash at Houston (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The veteran has missed five of their last six games with a thigh injury. READ MORE

While the Fire can finish anywhere between 2-5 in the East, GM Nelson Rodriguez says just making the playoffs "would be a low bar" for the season's success. The goal is to "take a good season and make it special season." READ MORE

Hamid headed to Denmark?

With his contract set to run out, D.C. United 'keeper Bill Hamid has revealed this will be his last season with the club. The 26-year-old, who holds the team records for netminder appearances (193), wins (68) and shutouts (49), won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year prize in 2014. READ MORE

Sources have told Soccer Insider Steven Goff that Hamid is set to sign with Danish Superliga title-chasers FC Midtjylland. READ MORE

The soccer legacy of RFK



"Ronnie The Raccoon" plush toy // Photo: D.C. United

With RFK set to host its last D.C. United game on Sunday, Charles Boehm and Pablo Maurer shared their fond recollections of the stadium's soccer history. READ MORE

Porter backs Valeri for MVP

Portland boss Caleb Porter says skipper Diego Valeri should win the MLS award, and Oregonian scribe Jamie Goldberg agrees with him. READ MORE

Donovan to run for USSF President?

According to Sports Illustrated scribe Grant Wahl, former national team star Landon Donovan is considering a run for president in U.S. Soccer's February election. READ MORE

NBA's Moe Harkless moonlights as Timbers photog

Before getting the new NBA season started on Wednesday, Portland Trail Blazers forward Moe Harkess put in a sideline photography shift during the Timbers' weekend victory over D.C. United. READ MORE

