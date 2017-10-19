DC United vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Match Preview

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 MLS Regular Season

RFK Stadium – Washington, D.C.

Sunday, October 22 – 4 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

And so an era ends. D.C. United will face their long-time rivals, the New York Red Bulls, at venerable old RFK Stadium on Decision Day presented by AT&T, the final MLS game ever to be played at the dean of MLS stadiums. Much digital ink has been spilled cataloging half-a-century worth of memories from RFK over the past few weeks.

On the field, D.C. are already locked into last place in the Eastern Conference and could end up catching the Wooden Spoon, "awarded" to the last-place team in the league by cheeky fans, if they lose and LA get a result at Dallas. New York, meanwhile, are locked into sixth place, and are a good bet to rest some starters ahead of their midweek Knockout Round game to parts as yet unknown.

As of midweek, 30,000 tickets had been sold to the game.

D.C. United

Suspended: None

None International Duty: M Chris Durkin (US U-17s)

M Chris Durkin (US U-17s) Injury Report: OUT – M Rob Vincent (left knee meniscus), M Patrick Nyarko (concussion), D Taylor Kemp (hip injury); D Steve Birnbaum (head injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, right to left)

GK: Steve Clark – Nick DeLeon, Jalen Robinson, Kofi Opare, Chris Korb – Ian Harkes, Russell Canouse – Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta, Zoltan Stieber – Patrick Mullins

Notes: D.C. United have only beaten the Red Bulls once in the last nine league games between the two teams (4L-4D). United have failed to score in four of those games, and been outscored 17-11 across the nine matches, dating back to September 2014. … United have won three of their last four home league games (1L) and have kept clean sheets in all three wins.

New York Red Bulls

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Gideon Baah (broken leg - out for season), M Mike Grella (knee surgery - out for season), D Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis); D Connor Lade (undisclosed injury)

Projected Starting XI

(3-3-3-1, right to left)

GK: Luis Robles – Damien Perrinelle, Aaron Long, Michael Amir Murillo – Tyler Adams, Felipe, Kemar Lawrence – Sean Davis, Sacha Kljestan, Daniel Royer – Bradley Wright-Phillips

Notes: The Red Bulls have won once in their last 10 regular season games (3L-6D), though they have kept clean sheets in consecutive games for the third time all season. They have yet to keep clean sheets for three straight games this year. … Luis Robles is one of four players who has played every minute of league action this season.

All-Time Series

The recent history of this series has been extremely one-sided toward RBNY, but all-time? All-time, it's still the Black-and-Red who hold the upper hand.

Overall: D.C. 34 wins (131 goals) … New York 26 wins (108 goals) … Ties 13

D.C. 34 wins (131 goals) … New York 26 wins (108 goals) … Ties 13 At D.C.: D.C. 21 wins (76 goals) … New York 10 wins (55 goals) … Ties 6

Referees

Referee: Dave Gantar

Assistant Referees: Daniel Belleau, Gjovalin Bori

4th Official: Armando Villarreal

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): David Barrie