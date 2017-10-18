FIFA, UEFA finalize schedule, matchups for World Cup qualifying playoffs

FIFA and UEFA have finalized the schedules for their upcoming 2018 World Cup qualification playoffs.

Honduras will host Australia in the first leg of their CONCACAF-AFC intercontinental playoff on Nov. 10 before traveling to Sydney to take on the Socceroos in the return leg on Nov. 15.

Several MLS players will no doubt be involved in that series, with Houston’s Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Boniek Garcia near certainties to be called up by Honduras.

The CONMEBOL-OFC intercontinental playoff between Peru and New Zealand will begin on Nov. 11 in Wellington before concluding in Lima on Nov. 15.

The series will also feature MLSers, likely on both sides. Orlando midfielder Yoshimar Yotun and Vancouver attacker Yordy Reyna were both called by Peru for their most recent World Cup qualifiers. Yotun is a shoo-in to be called for the New Zealand series, while Reyna has a solid shot at making the roster. Vancouver goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, Minnesota defender Michael Boxall, Portland defender Bill Tuiloma, San Jose defender Kip Colvey and Sporting KC midfielder James Musa were all named to New Zealand’s squad for their last match, an Oct. 6 friendly at Japan.

In Europe, a pair of MLS players are likely to be involved in the second round of UEFA qualifiers. Seattle midfielder Gustav Svensson is a candidate to be named to Sweden’s roster for their series against Italy, while Montreal’s Blerim Dzemaili will likely make Switzerland’s squad for their matchup with Northern Ireland. Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco has an outside chance of being called by Italy for the Sweden series.

Sweden will open their series against Italy at home on Nov. 10 before facing the Azzurri in Milan in the second leg on Nov. 13. Switzerland will play at Northern Ireland in the first leg on Nov. 9 before returning home for the second leg on Nov. 12.

Both of the FIFA intercontinental playoff contests and all four of the UEFA second round matchups are home-and-home, aggregate goal series in which the winner will advance to next summer’s World Cup.

MLS scheduled a break from Nov. 6-Nov. 21 in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs to avoid conflict with the November FIFA window.