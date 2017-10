Portland needed a win on Sunday night to punch their ticket in to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, and facing off against a D.C. United squad that was already eliminated, the Timbers did just that. While there were many strong performances for the home team, it was Sebastian Blanco, the 5-foot-7 Argentinian that shined brightest, scoring two memorable goals and constantly advancing the ball into the Timbers final third.

Check out Blanco's best moments on this week's Inside the Audi Player Index.