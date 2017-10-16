US into U-17 World Cup quarterfinals after 5-0 demolition of Paraguay

With debate raging over the road ahead for American soccer in the week after the US national team's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Tim Weah, Andrew Carleton and the US Under-17 squad put in a performance Monday that suggests the future isn't all that bleak.

Weah's hat trick spurred the US to a 5-0 demolition of Paraguay in the round of 16 at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India Monday, as the Americans advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005.

Atlanta United's Carleton and Josh Sargent also scored for the US, who have won three of their four matches at the tournament and will face England or Japan in a quarterfinal on Saturday. Carleton's pass also set the move in motion that led to Weah's 19th-minute opener:

GOAL USA Tim Weah with the finish off an assist from Ayo Akinola. The pass from @andrewcarleton7 to set it up is SUPERB 1-0 USA 21' pic.twitter.com/Q64pyBkAzJ — J.R. Eskilson (@JREskilson) October 16, 2017

it was still 1-0 before the floodgates opened in the second half. First Weah hit a sensational effort from distance reminiscent of the screamers father George used to score in European football and with the Liberian national team:

Carleton added his goal in the 63rd minute, before Sargent also scored in the 74th and Weah completed his hat trick in the 77th

.@andrewcarleton7 makes it 3-0 USA. Paraguay's defense looks like they just want to quit at this point. pic.twitter.com/T3RX6MAl7U — J.R. Eskilson (@JREskilson) October 16, 2017

The victory is only the second in the history of the U-17 program in the World Cup knockout round phase. They previously defeated Mexico 3-2 in a 1999 quarterfinal in New Zealand in a game that included goals by DaMarcus Beasley and Kyle Beckerman

The Americans haven't been to the quarterfinals since the knockout phase expanded to 16 teams and the tournament field grew to 24 following the 2005 edition in Peru.

Here's the full lineup the US sent out in New Delhi on Monday: