MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle explains how Alan Gordon was able to punish David Horst for committing a cardinal sin.
Gordo’s flick punishes RSL’s cardinal sin | Armchair Analyst
Series:
MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle explains how Alan Gordon was able to punish David Horst for committing a cardinal sin.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android