Four MLS club-owned teams, six affiliates qualify for 2017 USL Playoffs

With the USL regular season coming to a close Sunday and the playoffs beginning with the conference quarterfinals next weekend, four MLS-owned clubs are among the field of 16

Real Monarchs SLC (Real Salt Lake) finished with the league's best overall record and will be the top seed in the Western Conference. They could meet fourth-seeded Swope Park Rangers (Sporting Kansas City) in a conference semifinal should both progress from their respective quarterfinals.

In the Eastern Conference, New York Red Bulls II (New York Red Bulls) and Bethlehem Steel FC (Philadelphia Union) are among the eight quarterfinalists. Bethlehem Steel still has seeding to play for in its regular season finale against St. Louis FC on Sunday.

Six other MLS-affiliated clubs are also in the USL playoff field, including the Charleston Battery (Atlanta United FC) and Charlotte Independence (Colorado Rapids) in the East, and San Antonio FC (New York City FC), Reno 1868 FC (San Jose Earthquakes), Tulsa Roughnecks (Chicago Fire) and OKC Energy FC (FC Dallas).