Countdown to Decision Day pres. by AT&T: Get ready for Week 32

Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T is a special series of pre- and postgame live shows, airing at 4 pm ET and 9:30 pm ET on MLSsoccer.com, on MLS's Facebook and YouTube pages, and on MLS's Twitter feed.

MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe and Calen Carr are joined by an all-star cast of Landon Donovan, Carlos Ruiz, and Jay Heaps to get you ready for all the craziness of MLS's penultimate matchday: Week 32. Heaps's time as head coach of the New England Revolution gives him unique insight into the teams battling it out for playoff position. Donovan, Ruiz, and Carr will take you inside the mind of the players preparing for the postseason. And, yes, the crew will save a few words to discuss the US national team's shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.