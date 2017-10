In episode seven of season two of The Movement presented by AT&T, host Calen Carr travels to Portland, where the Timbers and NWSL’s Thorns, both owned by Merritt Paulson, are making diversity, inclusion and acceptance hallmarks of their clubs.

Calen Carr, the host of The Movement presented by AT&T, is a former MLS forward for the Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire.

