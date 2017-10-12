FIFA Under-17 World Cup Standings and Schedule

Featuring a number of players who are either current MLS professionals or in MLS academies, the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be a chance for some of the stars of tomorrow to begin their journey on an international stage.

All FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches can be live streamed in the US via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass. FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Group Stage

Group A

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-Ghana 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 6 x-Colombia 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 6 x-USA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 6 India 3 0 3 0 1 9 -8 0

Fri., Oct. 6 Colombia 0, Ghana 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 6 India 0, USA 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 Ghana 0, USA 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 India 1, Colombia 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 Ghana 4, India 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 USA 1, Colombia 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group B

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts x-Paraguay 3 3 0 0 10 5 +5 9 x-Mali 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 6 New Zealand 3 0 2 1 4 8 -4 1 Turkey 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 1

Fri., Oct. 6 New Zealand 1, Turkey 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 6 Paraguay 3, Mali 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 Turkey 0, Mali 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Mon., Oct. 9 Paraguay 4, New Zealand 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 Mali 3, New Zealand 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Thurs., Oct. 12 Turkey 1, Paraguay 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group C

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts Iran 2 2 0 0 7 1 +6 6 Germany 2 1 1 0 2 5 -3 3 Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 Guinea 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Sat., Oct. 7 Germany 2, Costa Rica 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 7 Iran 3, Guinea 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 Costa Rica 2, Guinea 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 Iran 4, Germany 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 13 Costa Rica vs. Iran 7:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus Fri., Oct. 13 Guinea vs. Gemany 7:30 am ET FS2

Group D

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts Spain 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 3 Brazil 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 3 Niger 2 1 1 0 1 4 -3 3 North Korea 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0

Sat., Oct. 7 Brazil 2, Spain 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 7 North Korea 0, Niger 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 Spain vs. Niger RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Tue., Oct. 10 North Korea vs. Brazil RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Fri., Oct. 13 Niger vs. Brazil 10:30 am ET FS2 Fri., Oct. 13 Spain vs. North Korea 10:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus

Group E

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts France 2 2 0 0 9 2 +7 6 Japan 2 1 1 0 7 3 +4 3 Honduras 2 1 1 0 6 6 0 3 New Caledonia 2 0 2 0 1 12 -11 0

Sun., Oct. 8 New Caledonia vs. France RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sun., Oct. 8 Honduras vs. Japan RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Wed., Oct. 11 France 2, Japan 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Wed., Oct. 11 Honduras 5, New Caledonia 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS Sat., Oct. 14 France vs. Honduras 7:30 am ET FS1 Sat., Oct. 14 Japan vs. New Caledonia 7:30 am ET FS2

Group F

GP W L D GF GA GD Pts England 2 2 0 0 7 2 +5 6 Iraq 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 4 Mexico 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 Chile 2 0 2 0 0 7 -7 0