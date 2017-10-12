FIFA Under-17 World Cup Standings and Schedule

Featuring a number of players who are either current MLS professionals or in MLS academies, the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be a chance for some of the stars of tomorrow to begin their journey on an international stage.
All FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches can be live streamed in the US via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass. FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.
Group Stage
Group A
|
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|x-Ghana
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
|x-Colombia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
|x-USA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
|India
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|-8
|0
|Fri., Oct. 6
|Colombia 0, Ghana 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri., Oct. 6
|India 0, USA 3
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon., Oct. 9
|Ghana 0, USA 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon., Oct. 9
|India 1, Colombia 2
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs., Oct. 12
|Ghana 4, India 0
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs., Oct. 12
|USA 1, Colombia 3
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
Group B
|
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|x-Paraguay
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|9
|x-Mali
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|1
|Turkey
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Fri., Oct. 6
|New Zealand 1, Turkey 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri., Oct. 6
|Paraguay 3, Mali 2
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon., Oct. 9
|Turkey 0, Mali 3
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Mon., Oct. 9
|Paraguay 4, New Zealand 2
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs., Oct. 12
|Mali 3, New Zealand 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Thurs., Oct. 12
|Turkey 1, Paraguay 3
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
Group C
|
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Iran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|Guinea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|Sat., Oct. 7
|Germany 2, Costa Rica 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat., Oct. 7
|Iran 3, Guinea 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tue., Oct. 10
|Costa Rica 2, Guinea 2
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tue., Oct. 10
|Iran 4, Germany 0
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri., Oct. 13
|Costa Rica vs. Iran
|7:30 am ET
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Fri., Oct. 13
|Guinea vs. Gemany
|7:30 am ET
|FS2
Group D
|
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Niger
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|North Korea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Sat., Oct. 7
|Brazil 2, Spain 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat., Oct. 7
|North Korea 0, Niger 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tue., Oct. 10
|Spain vs. Niger
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Tue., Oct. 10
|North Korea vs. Brazil
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Fri., Oct. 13
|Niger vs. Brazil
|10:30 am ET
|FS2
|Fri., Oct. 13
|Spain vs. North Korea
|10:30 am ET
|FOX Soccer Plus
Group E
|
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|6
|Japan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|3
|Honduras
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|6
|0
|3
|New Caledonia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|12
|-11
|0
|Sun., Oct. 8
|New Caledonia vs. France
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sun., Oct. 8
|Honduras vs. Japan
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Wed., Oct. 11
|France 2, Japan 1
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Wed., Oct. 11
|Honduras 5, New Caledonia 0
|RECAP
|HIGHLIGHTS
|Sat., Oct. 14
|France vs. Honduras
|7:30 am ET
|FS1
|Sat., Oct. 14
|Japan vs. New Caledonia
|7:30 am ET
|FS2
Group F
|
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
|Iraq
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|+3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|Chile
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|-7
|0