Report: Real Salt Lake aiming for permanent deals for Savarino, Lennon

They’re two of the leading factors in Real Salt Lake’s resuscitation of the 2017 season, and now it seems the club is seeking to make them fixtures in the team for the future.

RSL are in talks to acquire on-loan attackers Jefferson Savarino and Brooks Lennon on a permanent basis, according to a Salt Lake Tribune report. Both players are 20-year-olds in Utah on year-long loan deals from Zulia (Venezuela) and Liverpool (England), respectively.

Savarino has bagged six goals and five assists in 21 league appearances for RSL since arriving on May 9. Lennon, an RSL academy product who returned to the club on loan in February, has chipped in two goals and three assists in 23 MLS appearances.

While the duo may have shown their value on the field, the Claret-and-Cobalt still have to decide whether permanent acquisitions make financial sense. The amount of Savarino’s transfer fee was apparently pre-negotiated as part of his loan deal, while no such agreement is in place for Lennon.

“By the end of the season I hope to have an answer,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel told the Tribune.

