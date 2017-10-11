OWN GOAL: Erik Palmer-Brown clearance attempt goes into the net

October 11, 20179:45PM EDT

Own goal! Houston Dynamo 2-1 Sporting Kansas City. Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City) fails to clear the ball properly and scores in his team's own net.

Goals
Match Highlights

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips