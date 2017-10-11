New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Red Bull Arena – Harrison, N.J.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 5 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, FOX Deportes (US) | MLS LIVE (Canada)

The New York Red Bulls snapped their eight-match winless streak in style last Saturday, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 to sew up their spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

This Sunday, they’ll look to make it two-straight when they welcome Atlanta United FC to Red Bull Arena. The Five Stripes had a streak of their own snapped in their last match, as their eight-game unbeaten run ended with a 3-2 home loss to Minnesota last Wednesday.

Sunday’s affair is full of playoff implications. The Red Bulls could move within a point of Columbus for the Eastern Conference's fifth seed if they win and Crew SC lose on Sunday, while Atlanta could conceivably pull even with NYCFC for the second-seed – and first-round bye – should they pick up all three points.

Key for the Red Bulls on Sunday will be the play of winger Daniel Royer. The Austrian is having a huge year in New York, and his recent return from injury has been a big reason why the Red Bulls have broken out of their late-summer slump. If he can maintain his hot form on Sunday, New York will have a great chance to pick up a valuable win against Josef Martinez, Tata Martino and the Five Stripes.

New York Red Bulls

Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: M Sacha Kljestan, F Bradley Wright-Phillips, D Sal Zizzo

M Sacha Kljestan, F Bradley Wright-Phillips, D Sal Zizzo International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT: D Gideon Baah (broken leg), M Mike Grella (knee surgery), D Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis)

Projected Starting Lineup

(3-5-1-1, left to right)

GK: Luis Robles – Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo – Connor Lade, Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Felipe, Daniel Royer – Sacha Kljestan – Bradley Wright-Phillips

Notes: The Red Bulls’ Sacha Kljestan recorded a pair of assists in New York's win over vancouver, the 11th two-assist game in his MLS career. Kljestan now leads MLS with 17 assists for the season, a year after becoming just the second player in MLS to reach the 20-assist mark in leading the league. Kljestan now has 51 assists over the last three seasons, since his return to MLS, just the second player in MLS history to record 50 or more assists over a three-year span (Carlos Valderrama, 53, 1998-2000).

Atlanta United FC

Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez

D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT: GK Alec Kann (quad injury), D Greg Garza (left hamstring injury), F Brandon Vazquez (left hamstring injury); QUESTIONABLE: M Miguel Almiron (left hamstring injury)

Projected Starting Lineup

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: Brad Guzan – Mikey Ambrose, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Anton Walkes – Carlos Carmona, Jeff Larentowicz – Yamil Asad, Hector Villalba, Julian Gressel – Josef Martinez

Notes: The defeat to Minnesota put an end to Atlanta United’s eight-game undefeated streak, the third-longest for an expansion team in MLS history. It was also the first loss for ATLUTD at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium after five wins and one draw. The loss snapped their 12-game home undefeated streak (10-0-2), dating back to May 20.

All-Time Series

The sides have met just once before, with New York beating Atlanta 2-1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in the expansion club’s first-ever match.

Referees

Referee: Alan Kelly

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Younes Marrakchi

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Edvin Jurisevic