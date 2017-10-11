New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

2017 MLS Match Preview

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Mass.

Sunday, October 15 – 5 p.m. ET

New York City FC travel north to Massachusetts looking to take another step towards solid postseason positioning as they visit the New England Revolution on Sunday.

NYCFC have held possession of second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings for months, a spot which would grant them a first-round bye in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs and home-field advantage in the Conference Semifinals. But a late charge by Atlanta United has closed the gap to three points, forcing City to watch their step down the home stretch.

The Revs, meanwhile, have nothing to play for but pride, with the East's sixth and final postseason berth now officially out of their reach. They'll try to see their home faithful off on a high note while spoiling NYCFC's ambitions.

New England Revolution

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: D Antonio Mlinar Delamea

D Antonio Mlinar Delamea Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE – M Kelyn Rowe (right knee sprain)

Projected Starting XI

(4-4-2; left-to-right)

GK: Cody Cropper - Chris Tierney, Claude Dielna, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Benjamin Angoua – Xavier Kouassi, Gershon Koffie, Daigo Kobayashi, Teal Bunbury – Kei Kamara, Lee Nguyen

Notes: New England were officially eliminated from playoff contention last weekend, when the New York Red Bulls clinched the sixth and final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference ... The Revs are 11-2-3 at Gillette Stadium this season, but their 0-13-3 mark away from home has undermined their prospects; Sunday marks their final home game of the year.

New York City FC

Suspended: M Maxi Moralez (Yellow card accumulation)

M Maxi Moralez (Yellow card accumulation) Suspended after next caution: M Alex Ring

M Alex Ring Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – M Miguel Camargo (non-displaced hip fracture 7/20, out 3 months), D Maxime Chanot (hernia surgery 8/21, out 6-8 weeks)

Projected Starting XI

(4-3-3, left-to-right)

GK: Sean Johnson — Ethan White, Frederic Brillant, Alex Callens, Ben Sweat — Alex Ring, Yangel Herrera, Maxi Moralez — Jack Harrison, David Villa, Rodney Wallace

Notes: With two games to play for both sides, NYCFC sit three points ahead of Atlanta in the race for second place in the East ... City have lost just once since the end of July, a solid 5-1-4 run ... After leading the league in scoring for much of the year, NYCFC's star striker David Villa is in the heat of a lively race for the MLS Golden Boot, currently sitting in a tie for second place with 20 goals, level with Diego Valeri and one behind leader Nemanja Nikolic. .

All-Time Series

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw on May 31 at Yankee Stadium, then NYCFC pulled off a 2-1 comeback win at the same venue on Aug. 20.

Overall : New York 3 wins (10 goals) … New England 3 wins (11 goals) … Ties 2

: New York 3 wins (10 goals) … New England 3 wins (11 goals) … Ties 2 At New England: Revolution 2 wins (4 goals) … NYCFC 1 win (2 goals) … Ties 0

Officials

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Claudiu Badea

Fourth Official: Jorge Gonzalez

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): David Barrie