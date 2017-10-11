MLS releases statement on US national team World Cup qualifying results

On Wednesday evening, Major League Soccer released the following statement in the wake of the United States national team's 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago, which eliminated them from the 2018 World Cup:

Along with all of the US national team supporters across this great soccer nation, we are disappointed that the United States did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup. There is no denying that this is a setback for all of us involved with the game in our country. And while this is a missed opportunity for soccer in the United States, we remain incredibly bullish on the future of the sport. Major League Soccer is more committed than ever to building the sport in the U.S. and Canada. We will continue to invest in all aspects of the sport, from player development, to creating world-class stadiums and training facilities and to having clubs that are committed to their communities.

We will take stock in the coming days and work to determine how we can continue to help the men’s national team become stronger and more successful going forward.

As we enter the home stretch of the MLS season, we are thankful to all of our supporters for their role in the growth of our league and the sport.