Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio calls it "a pity" that US won't be in Russia

Ultimately, Mexico didn't return the favor.

After going undefeated through 2018 World Cup qualifying, the timing for El Tri 's first loss in this cycle couldn't have come at a more unfortunate time, at least as far as the US national team was concerned.

The US needed Costa Rica or Mexico to hold on to at least a draw in their World Cup qualifying finales, but both managed to lose, including Mexico dropping a 3-2 result to Honduras despite going ahead on two separate occasions.

That was the identical scoreline by which the USA beat Panama in their final 2014 World Cup qualifier, a result which snatched a World Cup playoff berth from the Panamanians and handed it to Mexico. The USA's two stoppage-time goals prompted this memorable "We love you America forever and ever" broadcaster call.

Former MLS head coach and current Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio expressed his disappointment to see the US national team eliminated:

"I'm sorry for what happened to the United States," he said in his post-game press conference from San Pedro Sula. "It's a national team that we admire deeply because it's similar to us, and for it honesty, transparency, fair play and their competitiveness. It's a pity they won't be there [in Russia.]"

The headlines in the Mexican papers weren't as compassionate:

Buen día, hoy en portada, @Argentina se apunta a Rusia, mientras que @ussoccer pierde con el sotanero y queda fuera. ¡Alegría y pena! pic.twitter.com/3IDl8zjKxZ — CANCHA (@canchamural) October 11, 2017