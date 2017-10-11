FIFA Under-17 World Cup Standings and Schedule

October 11, 201712:46PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Featuring a number of players who are either current MLS professionals or in MLS academies, the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be a chance for some of the stars of tomorrow to begin their journey on an international stage.

All FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches can be live streamed in the US via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass. FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Group Stage

Group A

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
USA 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6
Colombia 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3
Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 3
India 2 0 2 0 1 5 -4 0
Fri., Oct. 6 Colombia 0, Ghana 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 6 India 0, USA 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 Ghana 0, USA 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 India 1, Colombia 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs., Oct. 12 Ghana vs. India 10:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus
Thurs., Oct. 12 USA vs. Colombia 10:30 am ET FS2

Group B

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Paraguay 2 2 0 0 7 4 +3 6
Mali 2 1 1 0 5 3 +2 3
New Zealand 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1
Turkey 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1
Fri., Oct. 6 New Zealand 1, Turkey 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 6 Paraguay 3, Mali 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 Turkey 0, Mali 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 Paraguay 4, New Zealand 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs., Oct. 12 Mali vs. New Zealand 7:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus
Thurs., Oct. 12 Turkey vs. Paraguay 7:30 am ET FS2

Group C

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Iran 2 2 0 0 7 1 +6 6
Germany 2 1 1 0 2 5 -3 3
Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
Guinea 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1
Sat., Oct. 7 Germany 2, Costa Rica 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 7 Iran 3, Guinea 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 Costa Rica 2, Guinea 2 RECAP  HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 Iran 4, Germany 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 13 Costa Rica vs. Iran 7:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus
Fri., Oct. 13 Guinea vs. Gemany 7:30 am ET FS2

Group D

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
Spain 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 3
Brazil 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 3
Niger 2 1 1 0 1 4 -3 3
North Korea 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0
Sat., Oct. 7 Brazil 2, Spain 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 7 North Korea 0, Niger 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 Spain vs. Niger RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 North Korea vs. Brazil RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 13 Niger vs. Brazil 10:30 am ET FS2
Fri., Oct. 13 Spain vs. North Korea 10:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus

Group E

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
France 2 2 0 0 9 2 +7 6
Japan 2 1 1 0 7 3 +4 3
Honduras 2 1 1 0 6 6 0 3
New Caledonia 2 0 2 0 1 12 -11 0
Sun., Oct. 8 New Caledonia vs. France RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sun., Oct. 8 Honduras vs. Japan RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 France 2, Japan 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 Honduras 5, New Caledonia 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 14 France vs. Honduras 7:30 am ET FS1
Sat., Oct. 14 Japan vs. New Caledonia 7:30 am ET FS2

Group F

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
England 2 2 0 0 7 2 +5 6
Iraq 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 4
Mexico 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
Chile 2 0 2 0 0 7 -7 0
Sun., Oct. 8 Chile vs. England RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sun., Oct. 8 Iraq vs. Mexico RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 England 3, Mexico 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 Iraq 3, Chile 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 14 Mexico vs. Chile 10:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus
Sat., Oct. 14 England vs. Iraq 10:30 am ET FS2

