Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union

2017 MLS Match Preview

Toyota Park – Bridgeview, Ill.

Sunday, October 15 – 5 p.m. ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

The Chicago Fire may have fallen out of contention for the Eastern Conference crown after a summer slide that lasted seven matches.

But with that rough patch well and truly in the past, the Fire could still secure a home game in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, their first postseason appearance in five years, as early as this weekend. All it would take is a home win against the Philadelphia Union, coupled with a draw or loss by Columbus in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia are now officially looking toward next season after the New York Red Bulls became the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff qualifier.

Even so, after handing the Seattle Sounders just their second loss since June 17 in Week 30, it's clear they're still capable of the occasional upset. Just ask Chicago, whose last loss was a 3-1 defeat at Philly.

Chicago Fire

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: M Bastian Schweinsteiger

M Bastian Schweinsteiger Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M John Goossens (right ankle surgery), GK Jorge Bava (left elbow surgery), M Daniel Johnson (left MCL surgery), D Christian Dean (fifth metatarsal fracture), Juninho (left knee), Michael de Leeuw (ruptured left ACL); QUESTIONABLE: D Patrick Doody (left hamstring)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1; left-to-right)

GK: Matt Lampson – Brandon Vincent, Joao Meira, Johan Kappelhoff, Matt Polster – Bastian Schweinsteiger, Dax McCarty – David Accam, Luis Solignac, Arturo Alvarez – Nemanja Nikolic

Notes: German superstar Bastian Schweinsteiger hasn't started since sustaining a hip injury in a win over Montreal on Sept. 2, but did play 19 minutes in Chicago's last match. The Fire earned seven points in four matches without their influential Designated Player.

Philadelphia Union

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D Ken Tribbett (left Achilles); QUESTIONABLE: M Maurice Edu (left ankle/left tibia surgery), F Fabian Herbers (sports hernia surgery), D Aaron Jones (lower abdominal strain), D Joshua Yaro (right knee sprain)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left-to-right)

GK: Andre Blake – Fabinho, Richie Marquez, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis – Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya – Fafa Picault, Ilsinho, Marcus Epps – CJ Sapong

Notes: Despite winning just once on the road this season (1-9-6) with one away game left, the Union are guaranteed not to have the Eastern Conference's worst away mark. That will belong to the New England Revolution, who will enter their last away match winless (0-13-3).

All-Time Series

This is the second meeting between the sides this season; the Union defeated the Fire 3-1 at Talen Energy Stadium on Sept. 23. The home team won all three meetings between the sides last year.

Overall : Philadelphia 7 wins (26 goals), Chicago 7 wins (27 goals), 5 draws

: Philadelphia 7 wins (26 goals), Chicago 7 wins (27 goals), 5 draws At Chicago: Chicago 5 wins (13 goals), Philadelphia 2 wins (9 goals), 3 draws

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Peter Balciunas, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Marcos De Oliveira

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Luis Guardia