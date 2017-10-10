Panama win to oust USA from World Cup, but 1st goal never crossed the line!

US national team fans rocked by the nation's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be especially miffed to watch video of the first of Panama's two goals which lifted them to a 2-1 victory against Costa Rica in a result that ultimately doomed the USA.

Former Colorado Rapids forward Gaby Torres was credited with Panama's 52nd-minute equalizer, but based on the replays, the ball never crossed the goal line.

Despite the protests from the Costa Ricans, head referee Walter Lopez allowed the goal to stand after consulting with his assistant.

With two minutes left in the match, Seattle Sounders center back Roman Torres would score the go-ahead goal that put Panama into the World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.

Esa bola nunca entró ¡Árbitro vulgar! pic.twitter.com/9xyrrZIzWt — TDMás (@tdmas_cr) October 11, 2017