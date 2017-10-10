Kick Off: Last WCQ test for US | Kaka's future coaching | Bingham's exit?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

USMNT set for Hex closer

The US national team will aim to finish the job of qualifying for World Cup 2018 when they visit Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday night (8 pm ET | beIN SPORTS, NBC Universo). The trends foretell success for the visitors; not only have the Soca Warriors dropped six straight Hexagonal games, but the Nats are 5-1-2 in their last eight World Cup qualifiers on the Caribbean island. PREVIEW

Of some concern for US fans is the status of young phenom Christian Pulisic. He's nursing a calf knock picked up in the big Panama win, and unsure he can take part against the Soca Warriors on Tuesday. READ MORE

Armchair Anlayst Matt Doyle offers up his tactical preview, arguing (on the premise that Pulisic will play) that Bruce Arena should deploy his team in a 3-5-2 set. READ MORE

Setting the X's and O's aside, Bobby Warshaw warns that sometimes the mind games are toughest to overcome when facing what what might ordinarily be an easy matchup in a pressure situation. READ MORE

In addition to tackling the mental aspect of the game, it looks as though the USMNT may also need to worry over the field conditions at Ato Bolden Stadium. READ MORE

SKC 'keeper Melia sidelined 2-4 weeks

Sporting KC will need to make do without Tim Melia for a spell, with the ace netminder slated to be out 2-4 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in their weekend draw at Minnesota United. The Western Conference title chasers look set to turn to Andrew Dykstra when they visit Houston on Wednesday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). READ MORE

Kaká hints at retirement, coaching future

Local fans may have just two games left to enjoy Kaká in Orlando City colors. The Lions skipper told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte he's not enjoying the game so much anymore [in Portugese—ed.], hinting he could take some time off before heading into coaching. READ MORE | GOAL.com

Atlanta extends GM Bocanegra's deal

Atlanta United has rewarded squad architect Carlos Bocanegra for their outstanding expansion season by inking a fresh four-year deal with the general manager. READ MORE

Best-Dressed Coach: Tata Martino

The votes are in on the 2017 Best-Dressed MLS Coaches bracket and... Atlanta fans turned out in full force online. After some hard-fought rounds, Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino wound up topping Real Salt Lake's Mike Petke in the finals. READ MORE

Fire's Alvarez, El Salvador delighted by his return

As happy as veteran Chicago playmaker Arturo Alvarez was to wear the captain's armband and contribute to El Salvador's winner against Canada in a weekend friendly benefit for Hurricane Harvey victims in his hometown of Houston, his international teammates were just as elated to have him back in the group for his first cap in two years. READ MORE

Stejskal: Bingham headed for San Jose exit

Sam Stejskal reports that San Jose netminder David Bingham appears set to leave San Jose when his contract expires at season's end. He writes that the US international is drawing interest from other MLS clubs, as well as earning glances out of Belgium, Germany and Scandinavia. READ MORE

U-17 World Cup: US through to knockouts

Toronto FC II forward Ayo Akinola scored 15 minutes from time to earn the US a 1-0 win over Ghana that likely clinched their place in the Round of 16. They can now win Group A provided they don't lose by more than one against Colombia on Thursday (10:30 am ET | FS2). READ MORE | U-17 WC NEWS

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

