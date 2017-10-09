Kick Off: RBNY secure playoff spot | SKC's Melia hurt | CanMNT in action

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

RBNY clinch final Eastern Conference playoff berth

The New York Red Bulls snapped an eight-game winless slide on Saturday, securing their place in the playoffs with a 3-0 victory over West leaders Vancouver. Sacha Kljestan notched two assists, giving him a league-leading total of 17 for the season. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In his abbreviated weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle writes, while suspect at the back, the Red Bulls should frighten any playoff foe with their attack now that Daniel Royer is back from injury. READ MORE

SKC held in Loons' home finale

The road struggle continued for Sporting KC, who leaked late to settle for a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United on Saturday night. Despite seeing their away winless run extended to five games, the Missouri Azzurri stand alone in second in the West with a game still in hand. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Sporting KC are sweating a Monday exam for star 'keeper Tim Melia, who was forced off with a knock in the second half. READ MORE

Colorado draw lifts FCD above playoff line

FC Dallas rallied from an early deficit to earn a 1-1 road share against Colorado on Saturday. The point gained from their league-high 13th draw nudged them one ahead of both Real Salt Lake and San Jose for the last playoff ticket in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

With Maxi Urruti's goal drought now up to eight games, local blog Big D Soccer argues that it's time to sit the forward just to give him a sorely-needed breather. READ MORE

Canada drop benefit friendly vs. El Salvador

On Sunday, Canada conceded late to suffer a 1-0 defeat against El Salvador in a Houston friendly that saw the proceeds go to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims. RECAP

In our Canada player ratings, Scott Arfield and Fraser Aird received the highest marks from a middling overall display. READ MORE

USMNT set for big T&T trip

Meanwhile, US national team observers are champing at the bit for Tuesday's CONCACAF Hexagonal closer away to Trinidad & Tobago (8 pm ET | beIN SPORTS, NBC Universo). The visitors can be sure of their eighth straight World Cup finals berth with a win, while a draw almost certainly does the qualification trick, depending on other results. PREVIEW

Waston punches Ticos' World Cup ticket

Vancouver defender Kendall Waston played the hero for Costa Rica on Saturday, begging the stoppage-time equalizer against visiting Honduras to clinch his team's fourth World Cup finals appearance in the five editions since 2002. READ MORE

Report: Inter, Arsenal eye Almiron

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, Inter Milan and former suitors Arsenal are showing interest in Atlanta ace Miguel Almiron. READ MORE

