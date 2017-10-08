Pulisic responds to young fan who raffled jersey to benefit Puerto Rico

A young US national team fan made a selfless gesture last week, auctioning off his signed Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund jersey to benefit the people of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Seven-year-old Alex Ibarra donated the jersey, his most prized possession, to the American Outlaws’ Oakland chapter to raffle off during their watch party of the US’s 4-0 win against Panama on Friday. In total, Alex and the AO raised $3,283.87 to directly benefit the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund in their live raffle.

Pulisic, who scored and assisted in the US’s victory, heard about the gesture and responded in kind on Saturday. The 19-year-old wunderkind released a video through US Soccer in which he pledged to send Alex his signed, game-worn jersey from Friday’s win against Los Canaleros and promised a donation to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

A young fan donated his @cpulisic_10 jersey to benefit #PuertoRicoRelief. Word got back to the 🇺🇸 star.





The US territory was devastated by Maria, with most of the population still without electricity and cell phone service. Over half the island still doesn't have access to clean drinking water, and many necessities are in short supply.

Well done to Alex, Pulisic and all others involved.