Patrick Vieira insists future is with New York City FC despite Euro rumors

PURCHASE, N.Y. – Just as Patrick Vieira flips his calendar to another month, the New York City FC coach is again asked about his interest in European jobs.

The latest story was in French outlet RMC regarding Vieira’s conversations this summer about the opening at Ligue I club St. Etienne.

What seems to be a monthly occurrence doesn’t annoy the former Arsenal great.

“Not at all, this is a part of our job,” Vieira said Thursday after training. “I think this is the question I have to answer and I don’t have any problem answering it because it’s the truth. I have to answer with honesty. It doesn’t bother me at all and it doesn’t bother the club at all because we know where we stand.”

Where Vieira stands is committed to NYCFC. The second-year coach is under contract through 2019, and on Thursday he reiterated his intentions to return for a third season.

“Yeah, of course,” Vieira said. “Of course.”

Vieira’s name will continuously be linked with numerous European clubs, but a chance to help build a club from the ground floor at NYCFC is unique.

“What makes it really attractive is of course the City [Football Group] family, the work with the people I know really well and of course to be part of building the foundation of the football club,” Vieira said. “If I was in a different club that has been in the league for the last 15-20 years, I may not have the same time I have here because the result will be really important.”

Vieira, though, has found his fair share of results in his first two seasons with NYCFC, leading the club to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, a second consecutive postseason appearance. NYCFC also has a chance to finish second in the Eastern Conference again.

What’s missing is playoff success. But even if NYCFC captured MLS Cup, Vieira said his job isn’t done.

“We are working really hard because we want to win something at the end of the season. We like to compete and the way as a staff we are working and the players are working, we want to win something at the end,” Vieira said. “That will be fantastic, but what is important as well as a coach is to help work with Claudio [Reyna, the club's sporting director] and the guys around to develop the football club; to build a team, to build a structure and to have the base, the foundation of the club being really, really solid. Then of course it's to develop the players, to improve the team. And this is what I love doing.”