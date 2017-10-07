Fredy Montero pleased with debut season with Vancouver Whitecaps

Fredy Montero and the Vancouver Whitecaps may currently be the top dogs in the Western Conference, but they are not even close to thinking about the MLS Cup Final.

Not yet, anyway.

Montero and the Whitecaps head into the final month of the regular season four points clear of the rest of the pack in the West, and as one of the contenders for MLS's major prize. Vancouver are also the only team from their conference to have clinched a spot in the postseason. Still, Montero told Univision.com that both he and the club continue to take a game-by-game approach.

"Our first objective was to reach the playoffs, which is why the front office and head coach had confidence in me and gave the opportunity to show my talent here," Montero insisted. "Once we know what position we'll finish in, we'll go and compete in the (playoff) games in the best manner possible and with the mindset of advancing. I think it's premature to talk abut competing for the MLS Cup. We're taking it step by step.

"Of course, it's a dream to reach the final. Obviously, we know we have a lot left to to do, so we're keeping our feet on the ground and staying humble, especially since we know the bigger clubs get most of the attention in the league."

That Vancouver is in such a good position this late in the season is down in part to Montero's contributions. In his first year with the Whitecaps, Montero has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 30 appearances, mostly living up to the expectations following previous MLS success with Seattle.

"I knew what was coming [when I signed] and the pressure I would face after spending time in Europe and after being sold and transferred to China," said Montero. "It was a lot of pressure coming to [Vancouver], especially since they haven't been able to score goals in recent years and missed the playoffs last year. I knew I could help them achieve this goal, and, thanks to God, today I can say that I came and helped with the accomplishments of making the playoffs and scoring goals. Everything from this point on is a bonus."

While most MLS teams are off because of the international break, Montero will be tasked with trying to help the Whitecaps knock off the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (5 pm ET | UniMas, TSN1). Vancouver head into the game at Red Bull Arena on a better run of form, but know the task will still be a difficult one.

"We know that they need to win and we don't have as much of a necessity to get a result, but we'll still play with the same level of urgency as them," said Montero. "We're going to try and play an intelligent game, and try to take advantage of the space they leave in behind in their desperate pursuit of the three points."