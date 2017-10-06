Bruce Arena to USMNT fans: "You're going to be booking tickets to Russia"

Bruce Arena has made quite a promise.

On the eve of the US national team's pressure-packed World Cup Qualifier against Panama, Arena visited the American Outlaws' night-before party in Orlando on Thursday night to deliver a message to the crowd on hand.

That message? The US need their fans' unwavering support in Friday's game, and with it the team will pick up the necessary result that will allow it and its aficionados to head to next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The US are currently in fourth place in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. They host Panama on Friday night (7 pm ET; ESPN2, Univision, UDN) at Orlando City Stadium, and a win would move the Americans into one of the spots with an automatic berth to Russia 2018 ahead of next Tuesday's final round of qualifiers.