Kick Off: Man City sizing up Harrison? | Davies, Carelton on NextGen list

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Is Orlando the next USMNT Fortress?

With Orlando City Stadium making its debut as a US national team venue, Arielle Castillo posits whether it could become a staple of the Yanks' local selection. READ MORE

And though Clint Dempsey has recently been relegated to a super-sub role, Charles Boehm insists the veteran should have a spot in the XI as the US strive to thread the needle in a tight spot and snare a World Cup berth. READ MORE

NYC's Harrison nearly misses England call

Big Apple traffic nearly cost New York City FC wing ace Jack Harrison a chance to join England Under-21 camp this week, but the youngster splashed his own cash to arrange a substitute flight that allowed him to report across the pond in the nick of time. READ MORE

Meanwhile, The Sun claims Manchester City are keeping a close watch on Harrison, for whom they hold the right of first refusal due to their NYCFC connections. READ MORE

Couch: Record in sight, TFC should chase the points

With two matches to go and the Supporters' Shield in hand, Toronto FC could easily ease off, but Ben Couch makes the case for chasing MLS's all-time single-season points record. The Reds need at least a pair of results. READ MORE

To keep or not to keep … your coach

It's been a record year for axes swinging on MLS coaches, compelling Jonah Freedman to detail all the variables clubs must consider when pondering changes on the bench. READ MORE

De Leeuw goes down – who steps in for Chicago?

With underappreciated attacker Michael de Leeuw out for the year following an ACL tear, the Chicago Fire must decide who steps into the role: Schweinsteiger, with Juninho behind him? Arturo Alvarez? Or 16-year-old wunderkind Djordje Mihailovic? Sam Stejskal breaks it down. READ MORE

Over in Columbus, coach Gregg Berhalter is dealing with his own injury woes, hoping the international break cures all, what with several players missing training with knocks early this week. READ MORE

Revolution recruits?

With New England all but out of the MLS Cup chase for 2017, the locals are already pondering moves to get back in the playoffs next year. Revs blog The Bent Musket has offered up five impending free agents for the club to consider during the offseason. READ MORE

Carleton, Davies make Guardian grade

Two MLS players were named to the Next Generation 2017 list compiled by The Guardian. Vancouver phenom Alphonso Davies and Atlanta United prodigy Andrew Carleton were among the 60 players born in 2000 to make the cut, as was Paris Saint-Germain's US youth international Timothy Weah. READ MORE

World Cup 2026 bid host city list trimmed to 32

The list of cities in to host World Cup 2026 matches should the United States, Canada and Mexico have their joint bid accepted has been shaved by nine, leaving 32 candidates in the running. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

The Armchair Analyst wants Christian Pulisic in the No. 10 slot against Panama