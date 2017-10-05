Fans give Ike Opara all he can handle | Beat the Pro pres. by Heineken

October 5, 201711:46AM EDT

Hosts Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins take Beat the Pro to Kansas City where they team up with two fans attempting to upset MLS pro Ike Opara in a crossbar challenge.

Watch all 8 episodes to find out how each pro fared this season.

 

Beat the Pro

