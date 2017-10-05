Fans give Ike Opara all he can handle | Beat the Pro pres. by Heineken

Hosts Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins take Beat the Pro to Kansas City where they team up with two fans attempting to upset MLS pro Ike Opara in a crossbar challenge.
Watch all 8 episodes to find out how each pro fared this season.
Hosts Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins take Beat the Pro to Kansas City where they team up with two fans attempting to upset MLS pro Ike Opara in a crossbar challenge.
Watch all 8 episodes to find out how each pro fared this season.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android